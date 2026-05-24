ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel buys back weapons sold to Baku and militarizes Ben Gurion and Ramon airports in anticipation of a resumption of the regional conflict.

Despite official diplomacy, Israel is showing little signs of curbing its expansionist ambitions, but it is starting to run into problems with the quantity of weapons. Surprisingly, Hezbollah continues to destroy Israeli bases and weapons even as Israel advances deep into southern Lebanon.

According to data collected by OSINT units working in the social sphere, three new cargo flights between Baku and Tel Aviv have been recorded. An Ilyushin-76 cargo plane belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan (4K-AZ101) made three trips on the Baku-Tel Aviv route this week.

These flights, carried out in a short period of time, are likely part of the transfer of weapons and military equipment between the two sides.In recent years, the Republic of Azerbaijan has been a major customer of Israel’s defense industry, owning a wide range of Israeli-produced systems, including drones, autonomous munitions, and air defense systems.

The significant aspect is the reverse direction of the shipments. Unlike in past years, when Israeli equipment was sent to Baku, we are now seeing a significant portion of these weapons return from Azerbaijan to Israel. The weapons essentially serve Tel Aviv in anticipation of the resumption of regional hostilities and the Israeli army’s urgent need for equipment and ammunition. Given the rising tensions and the possibility of an escalation of the conflict, Israel is seeking to concentrate all its military capabilities and also use equipment stationed in allied countries for military purposes.

The militarization of Ben Gurion Airport, which has been transformed from a civilian airport into a military base, is also part of this effort. Israeli television channel Channel 12 revealed that Israel has received messages from the US side stating that dozens of US military air-to-air refueling tankers, stationed at Ben Gurion and Ramon Airports, are expected to remain in Israel at least until the end of 2027.

According to the channel, the presence of these aircraft has a direct impact on the operation of civilian airports, as they occupy large parking areas and affect the operational capacity of Ben Gurion Airport, as well as Ramon Airport in the south.

Last week, the head of the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority, Shmuel Zakay, sent a warning letter to the Minister of Transport, stating that “Ben Gurion Airport is being operated as if it were a military base and not a civilian airport,” referring to the impact these aircraft have on civilian air traffic.

Washington’s decision to maintain the air-to-air refueling system in the region is believed to have implications for the ongoing regional tensions, especially in light of the confrontation with Iran, and is seen as a signal of America’s long-term military intentions in the region.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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