ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran’s navy has launched a fourth consecutive day of missile tests, hitting two more ships in Hormuz. Bab el-Mandebrestan is under Houthi scrutiny. Riyadh, via Muscat, requests a truce from Sanaa

Donald Trump hasn’t released his reservations, either about the Houthis or Iran: regarding the Houthis: “They’re behaving badly. I won’t say if I’ve made a decision.” And again: “We’ll make a decision about Iran soon.” President Trump hailed the US Navy’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a “historic achievement,” describing it as an “impenetrable wall of steel,” and congratulated the Navy on its 251st anniversary. Unfortunately, Iran has planted new mines, and on October 14 and 15, more ships were struck by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Yesterday in Azerbaijan to meet with the improvident Ilham Aliyev. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Our enemies are considering testing us these days, on the eve of the elections. I warn them that we are ready for any scenario, including what is being called a ‘coup d’état.'” According to the prime minister, the fear is of attacks during the election period.

Former head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service, Ronen Bar, filed a defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and published warnings sent to the prime minister before October 7, alleging that Netanyahu ignored them. In the lawsuit, Bar revealed that he had recommended Sinwar’s elimination, but that Netanyahu opposed the operation. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reaction to the version of events provided by former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar: “Ronen Bar, who saw the signs of what was happening on the night of October 7 and didn’t call me, now claims he didn’t have my phone number. Ronen, are you serious? You had my service number and could have called me immediately, just like all the top brass in the security apparatus do. My Shin Bet security detail—your men, who are with me 24/7—could have reached me within minutes. How many lives could we have saved if only you had called in time?”

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Former Iranian ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, commenting on the pager explosion: “Before my pager exploded, a message appeared: ‘You have an urgent message.’ The pager’s display read: ‘Press the button to view the message.’ The moment I pressed the button, the pager exploded . ”

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyid Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held a telephone conversation on the latest regional developments, including the situation in Yemen, discussing ways to achieve peace and stability in the region.Iran , meanwhile, is changing tactics and stepping up attacks on ships ahead of the US midterm elections .

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on October 14. A building has reportedly collapsed on Nachalat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv; three victims have been reported so far. The individual who allegedly infiltrated Ramon Airport in Israel was killed following clashes there.

Incursions and bombings continue in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank: hostile artillery fire hits areas in Jabal Amel; explosions heard in Iqlim al-Tuffah. In Gaza: 4 dead as a result of Israeli “army” fire in 24 hours. Explosion in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.

Settlers reportedly attacked olive pickers near the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus. Israeli forces continued raids on the Jalazone camp in Ramallah.



In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes have been reported on Kfar Tibnit, Wadi al-Hujeir, and the outskirts of Shaqra. Israeli artillery fire has been reported on Wadi Zibqin, Al-Mansouri, Kfar Tibnit, Beit Yahoun, Ayta al-Jabal, Khiam, Al-Jarmaq, Hadatha, Haris, as well as the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya. The Mayfadoun area was reportedly hit by artillery and flash fire.

Syria was also hit: two Israeli helicopters reportedly flew low over several areas of Quneitra Governorate and the western rural area of Daraa, in southern Syria. Local Syrian sources reported an armed attack on a security patrol on the Salamiy-Athriya road, coinciding with an attack on a checkpoint in the eastern rural area of Hama. Subsequent reports said that three members of the security forces were killed after being targeted by unknown assailants. Local sources in Quneitra claim that Israeli forces are shelling Tal Al-Hamriya, on the outskirts of the village of Trunje, in the rural area north of Quneitra, with heavy artillery.

An explosive device aimed at an Iraqi military unit on the outskirts of Kirkuk reportedly killed a brigadier general and a soldier, wounding two others.

Missile attacks against Saudi Arabia continue. New explosions have been reported in Riyadh. Air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile over the city of Dhahran, home to Saudi Aramco, and hit Aramco facilities. Yemen attacked Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Saudi Arabia evacuated several airports on the evening of the 13th. Alerts were raised in Khobar, in the Eastern Province. Multiple air defense activities were reported in Khobar, Dhahran, Dammam, and Abha. Sana’a bombed Saudi oil facilities with cluster missiles. Al-Yamamah Palace was evacuated.

Satellite images from October 14 confirm the outbreak of a large fire in eastern Saudi Arabia following a Yemeni attack. Footage circulating online shows plumes of smoke rising from one of Aramco’s facilities in Dhahran.

On the morning of October 14, Yemenis launched further retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia. Three Saudi helicopters took off shortly afterward from Riyadh airport, apparently headed for a helipad near Al-Kharj. One Yemeni attack is reportedly targeting Riyadh, while another attack by the Yemeni armed forces is targeting Al-Kharj governorate. Two loud explosions were also heard between Riyadh and Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia. A few minutes earlier, Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province were reportedly targeted. Preliminary reports suggest the attacks could intensify in the coming hours.

Abu al-Baraa, commander of the 17th Amaliqa Brigade (a southern separatist mercenary formation), was killed in an AnsarAllah ballistic missile attack on his vehicle on the Bab al-Mandab front.

Late in the evening of October 13, Ansar Allah continued to eliminate forces of the Saudi-backed pro-government coalition on several fronts. Fighting for the city of Taiz is ongoing. Recent reports indicate an advance toward the city’s western outskirts.

Yemeni forces have reportedly liberated the Al-Hanjar checkpoint at the western entrance to Taiz and removed posters of Abu Sala’ah Al-Alimi. According to reports, the Wadi Al-Dhabab front has been completely cleared, with forces reaching the Al-Hanjar checkpoint and the central prison. Yemeni forces have also reportedly reached the Jabalayn cemetery in Taiz and are preparing to assault Mount Han, west of the city, moving from three directions.

AnsarAllah is advancing along the Taiz-Aden highway and has established a bridgehead in the western district of Al-Mudhaffar (Taiz) after taking control of the Al-Hanjar checkpoint and the central prison. Further south, AnsarAllah reportedly continued its advance into the mountainous region of Jabal Sabr (Sabir Al-Mawadim area), capturing the village of Aqan and other small settlements near the Al-Misrakh junction.

According to some reports, a Saudi message reached Sana’a through Oman’s mediation; Saudi Arabia requested a ceasefire and a month-long truce to reach an understanding and agreement with Sana’a.

Saudi airstrikes reportedly hit the areas of Malbiyah and Shatin in Al-Mudarbah district, attempting to halt the advance of Yemeni forces from Lower Mudarbah toward Shatin. Saudi warplanes reportedly targeted areas of the border district of Shada, in Saada Governorate, with artillery fire. An airstrike targeted the Yemeni Oil Company in the Sabaha area of Bani Matar district, west of Sana’a. Saudi warplanes also conducted 10 airstrikes against fuel depots near the port of Hodeidah.

The British Maritime Trade Centre reported an attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. This is the second attack on a container ship in the past 24 hours, adding to attacks on oil tankers.

On the afternoon of October 14, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy declared that a container ship carrying over 2,500 containers sank south of the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine while attempting to navigate an unauthorized and dangerous route. According to the IRGC, the explosion caused a fire on board, and the vessel sank on Tuesday morning. The IRGC also warned local vessels and fishermen to exercise caution due to drifting containers scattered in the water.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued four new alerts regarding separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz on October 13, reporting that an oil tanker and three container ships were hit by unidentified projectiles. Vanguard Tech, a maritime intelligence firm, identified the vessels as the container ships GFS Pride, GFS Giselle, and Al Saadiyat, as well as the tanker Alfonso. These latest incidents bring the total number of alerts issued by the UKMTO this month to 24, in addition to three advisories regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

On the afternoon of the 14th, Iranian sources reportedly hit two ships in the Strait of Hormuz by IRGC missiles.

A U.S. military official told Reuters that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has begun deploying unarmed observers aboard small boats to identify potential targets in the Strait of Hormuz, including U.S. warships, following American strikes that reportedly destroyed a significant portion of Iran’s radar infrastructure. The same report indicated that, in an incident the previous week, U.S. forces intercepted and destroyed a sailing vessel allegedly used to transmit targeting information to the IRGC. No injuries were reported.

Clashes continue between Sistan rebels and Iranian forces. One Iranian soldier was killed during clashes in the Koorin region of Sistan and Baluchistan. A police officer died in hospital from wounds sustained following a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Mehrestan County, Sistan and Baluchistan Province. The officers resisted and engaged in a firefight, ultimately forcing the armed assailants to flee. In a separate incident, an armed terrorist attack was reported targeting the commander of the Basij women’s unit in Mehrestan County. Afsaneh Aqila, a female IRGC member and commander of the “Shahideh Afzal” women’s unit in Mehrestan, was killed in a terrorist attack.

An air defense system east of Tehran shot down a drone. Ali Sina Mostafavi, convicted of “armed terrorism affiliated with the monarchist movement and an agent of the American-Zionist enemy,” states the sentence, was executed by hanging in Kerman. Authorities said he had conducted several armed operations, including shootings that injured civilians, and had broadcast video of bullet impact sites and other material to hostile networks.

Iran has conducted test missile launches for the fourth consecutive day. Furthermore, in a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said it was waiting for US naval vessels to enter the Strait of Hormuz so it could sink them. “If everyone shook hands with us, security would be guaranteed. Their goal is to plunder the wealth of the region’s Muslim populations.”

“We will decisively confront any enemy that attempts to overwhelm us. We are waiting for one of their aircraft carriers to enter the Persian Gulf—not at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, nor outside it, but actually entering it—to sink it right here. Step forward: our fighters are counting the days, moment by moment, waiting for that to happen.”

Defense Minister candidate Mehrdad Akhlaqi met with Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, to discuss strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the IRGC, continuing the production of military equipment and armaments, and supporting the Armed Forces.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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