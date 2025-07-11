Putin has fired Mikhail Bogdanov from his post as Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the President for the Middle East and Africa. This decision comes just hours after the dismissal of the Transport Minister, who subsequently committed suicide. The E3 (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) will send a snapback activation letter to the UN Security Council on July 15. The resolution was due to expire in October. Not even Russia and China can stop the mechanism, which means Iran is barred from importing weapons systems. This would also end its support for a number of Chinese jets and air defense systems. The “snapback” mechanism is a provision of the original 2015 nuclear deal (also known as the JCPOA) that, if activated by any of the E3 nations, would reimpose all UN sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that the only reason Iran has not taken “drastic measures” regarding its nuclear program is because the E3 has not yet activated the snapback mechanism. He has repeatedly warned that if the E3 were to initiate the snapback mechanism and reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, major decisions would be made and it would be a “huge mistake.” Implementation of the resolution—and thus the arms embargo—could take up to six weeks from now, depending on the speed with which the mechanism is activated and whether Russia and China resort to delaying tactics. This means China has six weeks to deliver a massive shipment of weapons to Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: “Just as during the war against Iraq, the Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Khamenei] was directly present in the operations room, issuing orders and directing commanders. Within hours of the Israeli attack, Khamenei managed to mobilize the armed forces and bring them out of their initial state of shock.”

The United States and Hamas are optimistic about the prisoner agreement. As part of its commitment to advancing negotiations, Hamas claims to have “shown the necessary flexibility” and agreed to release ten hostages. However, the group emphasizes that “the main issues remain in the negotiations,” including an unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and “concrete guarantees for a permanent ceasefire.” Although negotiations remain difficult “due to Israel’s intransigence,” Hamas has stated that it is “working seriously and in good faith with the mediators.”

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper al Mayadeen, “No agreement has been reached on any of the contentious points. The Israeli side wants to maintain its occupation and control over more than a third of the Gaza Strip, including the entire city of Rafah. The Israeli side wants to maintain its occupation over 2 kilometers along the eastern and northern borders. The Israeli delegation wants to maintain the aid mechanism through deadly traps.”

US Secretary of State Rubio: “We are closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.” “Israel will not accept a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. We are close to a truce in Gaza, and the issue can be resolved if Hamas surrenders its weapons.”

Meanwhile, AFP confirms the US military presence in managing humanitarian aid: “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the United States and Israel, is run by retired military personnel, intelligence officers, and evangelicals. Safe Reach Solutions, linked to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, is run by a former CIA covert operations officer.” This information has long been denied by US media.

According to Colonel Gershon HaCohen: “The military system created by Hamas is unparalleled in the world, and the repercussions of the tunnels surrounding our forces are incredible. Hamas has managed to recover.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 4:00 PM on July 10. The US Embassy in Yemen: “The Houthis have captured crew members of the Eternity C ship and we demand their immediate release.” On July 10, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, delivered his weekly address to the nation, stating: “The operations of the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip, with their various factions, reflect their great steadfastness in confronting four Israeli military divisions. The ambush in Beit Hanoun at midnight last Monday reflects the height of creativity in fighting the resistance.”

“The Lebanese army conducted raids on July 9 in Beirut and the southern city of Ain Qana to arrest four to five Hezbollah supporters and members who were spotted with AK rifles in Beirut during an Ashura event in a Shiite neighborhood. Israeli forces continued to carry out demolitions in all areas near Israeli-held sites near Labbouneh and Mount Balat. On July 10, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported one death and one injury in a drone strike on a motorcycle at a crossroads in the city of Mansouri. And during the night, the IDF attacked an aluminum shop and a bar in Yohmor.

The Syrian Army’s 72nd Division transferred reinforcements consisting of 10 T-72M tanks and wheeled armored vehicles to the Tishreen Dam area, east of Aleppo. Israeli troops reportedly entered southern Syria between the villages of Western and Eastern Samadaniyah, using a tank and two armored vehicles. The operation began after units left the Al-Hamidiya base in the Quneitra countryside. Explosions were reported in the Damascus area.

Fires continue in Latakia, with Turkish S-70 helicopters also participating in extinguishing the fires.

The Government Press Office in Gaza: “The number of humanitarian aid victims targeted by Israel near death traps has risen to 773 martyrs, 5,101 wounded, and 41 missing.” Since the beginning of humanitarian aid deliveries.

The IDF launched heavy strikes in eastern Gaza. Another Hamas tunnel was destroyed, blown up in Khan Yunis. AIF aircraft bombed a house behind the Al-Aybaki Mosque in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, eastern Gaza City. The army An Israeli official provides preliminary details of the attempted capture of a soldier in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, stating: “A reservist, who was working as an excavator operator, was killed on Wednesday in an attack by Hamas and its affiliates in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Initially, Hamas gunmen fired a rocket at the forces, then emerged from a tunnel and attempted to kidnap the soldier, who was participating in an operation with the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade to destroy Hamas infrastructure.”

The IDF stated that “preliminary investigations indicate that Hamas gunmen who emerged from an underground infrastructure attacked an IDF force and, during the attack, attempted to dislodge the soldier from the platform where he was working.” “The soldier confronted them, Hamas shot and killed the man and seized the weapon.” Security forces in the area opened fire on Hamas fighters, wounding several, and foiled the kidnapping. In addition to the kidnapping attempt, two other fighters were moderately injured by anti-tank fire in Khan Yunis today.

Israeli military radio reports from the police: “Two Palestinians exited a vehicle with Palestinian license plates and stabbed a security guard, seizing his weapon. Armed civilians and security forces present at the scene attacked the attackers and killed them.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for an attack on Merkava tanks near the Sheikh Nasser intersection in the center of Khan Younis.

One settler was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a shop in Etzion, north of Hebron, in the West Bank. According to Israeli media, “A reserve soldier was found killed on Mount Homa in Jerusalem.” Israeli forces are conducting an arrest campaign during the raid on the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

Abu Obeida, military spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in a statement: “From Hebron to Jenin, fighters continue their heroic operations against Israeli forces and settler groups in response to the aggression on Al-Aqsa and the escalation of crimes by the IDF and of its settlers, who have turned the lives of Palestinians into an unbearable hell.” “We call on our heroic youth to intensify their resistance in all areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem, and to rise up against the aggressors to dissuade them from continuing their crimes and from proceeding with their plan to annex the West Bank, before what remains of Palestine slips out of the hands of our people.”

