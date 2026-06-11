ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran without water: US bombs water tanks. US Command: radars targeted. Intense Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

A long night in the Persian Gulf. Following the loss of a military helicopter in the Gulf—which Trump claims was the victim of an Iranian attack, though the Pasdaran deny it—the United States has authorized a strike against radar stations in southern Iran and on the islands in the Strait of Hormuz. This indicates that the idea of ​​a landing on the Iranian islands has not entirely vanished.

Supporting the Pasdaran’s claims are former agent Larry Johnson’s comments, according to which, had the helicopter come under Iranian fire, the cockpit would have been destroyed: “If the cockpit or the main rotor had been hit… the pilots would have been DEAD.”

Another element that would demonstrate the US’s intention to attack Iran, a planned one, is the fact that on the afternoon of June 9, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army said: “The attack we conducted in Iran was a preparation for a much more significant and severe blow. We are ready to return and strike Iran again, hard and profoundly. Iran’s attempt to manipulate the balance of power and change reality will fail.”

Finally, before the attack, as always, Trump called Netanyahu on Channel 14.

Starting around 11:00 PM Italian time on June 9, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar closed their airspace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, shortly before the attacks: “The Strait of Hormuz is not international waters, but a waterway shared between Iran and Oman. A name that is thousands of kilometers from the American coast.” If the US-Iran agreements are successful, “supplies through the Strait of Hormuz will not be fully restored before 2027,” according to the US Department of Energy. The Department also estimates that supplies through the strait may not resume before the third quarter of 2026.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi following today’s US retaliatory strikes against air defense sites and anti-aircraft missiles in southern Iran, stated: “Despite defeats on the battlefield, the United States has decided to test our resolve. Our powerful armed forces will not leave any attack or threat unpunished.”

Details of Operation Nasr: From Nevatim to Tel Nof under Iranian missile fire. During the latest Iranian missile operation against the Israeli regime, targets such as the Nevatim base, the Tiberias base, one of the armored support centers in the north, the Ramat David military airport, and the Tel Nof drone center were attacked. The purpose of Operation Nasr was stated to be stabilizing the “Dahiyeh-Tehran” security balance, strengthening the unity of the fronts, and supporting Hezbollah fighters.

In response to the attack on the Iranian petrochemical complex, the Israeli-controlled Bazan industrial complex was targeted by missile strikes. During the operation, a significant portion of the inhabitants of the occupied territories were evacuated due to the activation of security alerts, and several pre-arranged targets were also hit. Iranian sources.

The Handala hacker group: “The coordinates of all American military forces […] in the Persian Gulf countries have been transferred to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. You will soon welcome the Shahed-136 drones. You started the game; we decide how it ends.”

On the morning of June 10, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a new statement: “We will not hesitate to strike at the source of the aggression. The US regime, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, under the pretext of the crash of a helicopter belonging to its terrorist army in the Strait of Hormuz, launched brutal attacks against areas in the south of the country, in clear violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principle of the ‘prohibition of the use of force’ in international relations. With these aggressive actions, the ruling authority in the United States has once again revealed its criminal and warmongering nature. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the US military aggression against Iran and the clear violation of our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, have targeted with severe attacks US bases and infrastructure in the region, the source of these aggressions.”

Iran condemns the Gulf countries for their support of the US and the United Nations for their inaction.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia updated at 3:00 PM on June 10. An official US source told Al Arabiya: “The downing of the Apache helicopter was deliberate.” At least eight US Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus tankers are visible on Flightradar24 across the Middle East. The tankers, likely escorted by fighters and attack aircraft, are over Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman. Around 11:15 PM Italian time, US Central Command confirmed it launched strikes against Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter: “proportionate strikes in response to the downing of the helicopter.” The purpose of the US strikes is to send a warning message to Iran: “Be prepared for several waves of attacks.” A senior US official told CNN: “Our strikes should not affect the negotiations. This is a kind of warning.” At approximately 1:20 AM, the second wave of attacks against Iran, Israeli Channel 12 reported: “This phase will include targeting air defense systems and radar installations.” The third wave launched at approximately 2:10 AM Italian time.

However, according to Iranian sources, in phase one and two attacks, the Americans targeted water tanks, contradicting this claim.

Meanwhile, tensions are also flaring in Turkey: President Erdogan: “Israeli attacks against Syria and Lebanon have reached a point where they threaten Turkey as well.”

Satellite images show that an Iranian missile precisely hit a hangar inside the Ramat David air base three days ago. While Iran and the United States were bombing each other, Hezbollah launched missiles toward Kiryat Shmona.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed to have destroyed four targets at a base in Jordan hosting F-35 aircraft and attacked more than twenty targets at U.S. air and naval bases in the region. The Jordanian military reported intercepting five missiles launched by Iran. The missiles reportedly targeted the Al-Azraq base. The Iranians used long-range missiles, and the targets were hit. Satellite photos are awaited to determine who is responsible.

Large-scale Israeli attacks are also underway in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah radar stations, units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and several Iranian army units are currently under attack. The town has been hit several times in recent days by Israeli strikes. Lebanese media report that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are concentrating their attacks on the coastal area and around Sur. The IDF reportedly attacked the villages of Al-Baziria, Majdal Zon, and Al-Mansouri, among other places.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv: “After two incidents that killed two IDF soldiers and wounded six others, including the battalion commander, the IDF has decided to prevent soldiers from sleeping in armored vehicles inside Lebanese territory. In one of the incidents, drone-mounted explosive warheads penetrated the armor of an IDF armored vehicle.”

Fighter aircraft activity reported in several areas of Iraq. Iranian “Shahed” missiles over Iraq. Two series of attacks. Turkey is also reportedly attacking Kurdish targets in Iraq.

The Kuwaiti army declared on the morning of the 10th that its air defense systems had neutralized hostile air targets. The Iranians reported explosions in Kuwait, with two series of launches.

An Iranian missile struck the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. Several explosions were filmed. At 3:15 AM Italian time, the US Fifth Fleet was under missile attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran. At least 16 explosions were reported by users. At 4:45 AM Italian time, a second wave of launches from Iran targeted the Fifth Fleet.

UKMTO received a report of an incident 88 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen. A merchant vessel reported being approached by a vessel carrying six armed personnel. There was an exchange of fire between the small vessel and the merchant vessel’s armed security team, after which the small vessel moved away.

On the 9th, at 11:15 PM Italian time, a group of Iranian drones was launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. According to Axios, US forces attacked several Iranian air defense systems and radars in the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera: “Protective actions” in Iran continue, the operation is underway.

Several vessels that have passed through the Strait of Hormuz continue to use Iran’s traffic separation system, without any reason Visible along the southern route through Omani waters established by Project Freedom.

The British Maritime Trade Centre reports that an oil tanker was damaged off the coast of Oman, facing the Strait of Hormuz. At least one crew member was injured, two are missing, and the remaining crew members are abandoning ship due to a fire in the engine room.

On Trump’s orders, the US bombing of Iran began around 11:15 PM on June 9. At least four explosions rocked the port area of ​​Sirik, in the Iranian province of Bandar Abbas. A strong explosion was reported at an Iranian naval base in Minab, Hormozgan province. A target was hit on Mount Mobarakeh Jask. Explosions occurred on the island of Qeshm. According to an Iranian source, US Tomahawk cruise missiles were used in the attack. Around 11:30 PM Italian time, the following towns were hit: Kohestak, Sirik, and Minab, in Hormozgan, Iran. An explosion occurred in Ahvaz, southwest Iran. GPS and radio signals were reported to be disrupted in southern Iran.

At around 12:08 AM, Iran launched a response from Kermenshah to the US offensive toward the Persian Gulf. A US MQ-9 drone was destroyed. Iran denied that its forces shot down a US Apache helicopter after the US Central Command claimed it conducted airstrikes against Iran following the downing of one of its aircraft by the Islamic Republic. Iran stated that it had not conducted any operations in the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, indicating that the US aggression is, once again, unjustified. Around 4 ballistic missiles were launched from Isfahan.

Iranians claim US strikes hit two water tanks in Sirik. IRIB envoy in Sirik: “Following this evening’s attack by the American enemy on Sirik, two water tanks in the Bamani district were hit, and drinking water in this district was cut off.”

Finally, the IRGC announced: “The US regime […] attacked several positions in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm this morning (June 10) under false pretenses, damaging a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the Bemani district of this county. In response to this hostile act by the enemy, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy fighters attacked the Bahraini Fifth Naval Fleet with drones at 2:30 a.m. The clashes continue, and the courageous Iranian Revolutionary Guards are responding to the enemy’s aggression; if hostilities persist, more forceful responses will follow.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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