ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran wants to withdraw from the NPT. Trump: We no longer need a deal with Iran. Tehran opens women-only military camps.

According to a survey, in theUnited States: 51% of Republicans support passing legislation that would prevent a war with Iran, while, referring to Donald Trump’s pre-election promises to cut funding to Israel, “the United States and Israel are drafting a new agreement that would allow Israel to receive $3.3 billion annually until 2033.” According to Ynet , Israeli officials are pushing to finalize the agreement before the new Congress takes office in January, where Democrats will hold the majority.

Regarding Iran, Donald Trump declared that the United States no longer needs an agreement with Iran. “Those days are long gone. We have their money—hundreds of billions of dollars—and we have their Straits!” the American leader wrote on Truth Social.

In Jerusalem, dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked a tram line and danced. Water cannons were used against them. Defense Minister Katz stated that the army does not require approval from the opposition or the courts for operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Katz criticized the “Change Bloc,” declaring that the Israeli army does not need approval from the opposition or any judicial body to conduct targeted elimination operations in Gaza. He also emphasized that Israel has demonstrated determination and wisdom in handling the Iranian issue, in full coordination with the army, and that this approach will continue as necessary.

And while Gadi Eisenkot is preparing to form a minority government in search of allies in the Orthodox religious parties, the creation of a vast industrial zone in the northern West Bank has been launched. Not just new settlements and roads: now also new industrial activities. After over a decade of intense work, ministers Haim Katz and Nir Barkat, MK Boaz Bismut, and the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, laid the foundation stone for the large “Bustan Hefeitz” industrial zone: 800 dunams, 96 lots intended for industry, commerce, and offices; commercialization will be completed within two weeks. Yossi Dagan declared, pronouncing a blessing: “He gave us life, he supported us, and he enabled us to reach this moment,” adding: “Here will arise a huge economic engine for the settlements of the northern West Bank, both existing and new. Israel is victorious!”

Iranian security forces managed to arrest eight people, including five separatists, in Kermanshah province, near the border with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and seized weapons.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf stated that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war state, emphasizing that this is one of the seven conditions imposed by Iran. With tensions rising with Iran, the Iranian government is meeting in a secret, fortified underground location.

The Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader reiterated: “If our seven conditions are not met, there will be no negotiations.” This afternoon, a statement from the Assembly of Experts for Leadership arrived: “The aggressor enemy’s repeated threats—particularly those targeting the country’s nuclear capabilities—prove that no hope can be placed in the relevant international institutions. Therefore, examining the possibility of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), revising the national defense doctrine, and establishing adequate deterrence has become an imperative, transforming itself into a public and national demand. It is hoped that the relevant authorities, taking to heart the wise guidance of the esteemed Leader, will pay due attention to this request. Should the enemies—having already failed—try their luck again by launching another attack, they will inevitably encounter an immediate, effective, and geographically unrestricted response from our heroic armed forces.”

And again, the head of the Iranian Basij (and former intelligence chief), Ayatollah Hossein Taeb, revealed that the Americans had sent a message to Iran via Russia (before the Israeli elections). The request for a response was so urgent that the Americans urged the Russian envoy to remain in Tehran until Iran responded.

Iran’s Supreme Leader calmly responded that the answer would be communicated to Russia, not the Americans. A telephone conversation between Rezaei and Putin subsequently took place; General Rezaei then traveled to Moscow to deliver the Supreme Leader’s message to Putin. Ayatollah Taeb stated: “There was no rush. Why? Because the ’40-day war’ was decisive in determining the outcome of the elections in ‘Israel’ and the United States.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on November 12. A senior official from the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM)—Rear Admiral Kurt Renshaw, commander of the Fifth Fleet—visited Israel. The visit is part of ongoing coordination regarding possible future developments involving Iran. Nevertheless, the prevailing view in Israel is that the current situation—characterized by ongoing negotiations—is likely to continue for some time.

According to Western intelligence estimates, Iran is capable of producing around 50 ballistic missiles per month—roughly half its pre-war production volume— Bloomberg . This assessment indicates that Tehran retains a significant capacity to replenish its missile stockpile and launch retaliatory strikes, despite months of air strikes by the United States and Israel.

A report from the television station MSNOW states that senior U.S. Navy officials have informed the families of service members aboard the aircraft carrier George Bush—currently deployed in the Middle East—to prepare for the possibility of the ship’s combat mission being extended by several months due to the ongoing naval blockade against Iran. Navy officials told the families that Iranian attacks continue to harm U.S. units engaged in enforcing the blockade and that, as a result, their loved ones may not return home in time for the holidays. This is the second time the strike group’s mission has been extended since it departed Norfolk, Virginia, on March 31. The deployment was initially expected to last six to seven months. Navy officials urged the families to prepare for the worst-case scenario: a combat mission potentially lasting a full year.

Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), speaking at the Israel Today conference in New York, said: “There will be another war with Iran and we are preparing for it; it’s not a question of ‘if’ it will happen, but ‘when.'” In the past 24 hours, three military cargo planes from the United Arab Emirates have landed at Nevatim Air Base in Israel.

Since November 11, Israeli forces (IOF) have resumed targeted attacks on Al-Maghazi: they have blown up two homes east of Al-Maghazi camp, in central Gaza, using explosives dropped by drones. The explosive devices were launched by quadcopter drones. Injuries have been reported following an Israeli drone strike on the roof of a home near Hamid intersection, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Mujahideen fighters managed to detect the advance of a force belonging to Israeli loyalist militias, east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, engaging in a firefight. Fighters from the Axis of Islamic Resistance confirmed that some members of this force had suffered casualties.

One Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle near the entrance to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City. Finally, Gaza also reported its first newborn deaths: extreme weather conditions, inadequate shelters, and the ongoing shortage of humanitarian aid are exposing displaced families to situations that increasingly threaten their survival. Israeli artillery shelled areas of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.



The Israeli army spokesman reports that, during the night, the army and the Shin Bet eliminated a senior Hamas leader and other members at the “Nasser” hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A large-scale fire has spread after Israeli settlers set fire to a warehouse of scrap vehicles in the village of al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, near Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out shelling in the town of Ainata, southern Lebanon. Israeli occupation forces (IOF) artillery shelled the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadun, in Jabal Amel. A powerful explosion caused by Israel occurred in the town of Kfar Tebnit, southern Lebanon.

Despite denials from President Mohammed al-Sharaa/al-Jawlani, Syrian mercenaries announced on social media the arrival of hundreds of mercenaries in Saudi Arabia to fight against the Houthis.

Turkish Air Force transport planes have begun transporting Pakistani military personnel to Saudi Arabia. A Yemeni Houthi attack targets three Saudi cities: Taif, Yanbu, and Khamis Mushait.

Explosions have been reported in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, amid a regional military escalation.

Houthi representative Yahya Saree stated: “Our armed forces successfully struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, using three cruise missiles. Yemeni forces also launched a drone attack against pumping station No. 11 in the Yanbu region. The Saudi side’s claims of intercepting an aircraft in Mecca’s airspace are nothing but further slander, fabricated, and a sign of their continued moral decline. […] Our operations are directed exclusively against oil facilities and military bases.”

The Houthis are advancing on the western fronts of Lahj Governorate—in the districts of Tur Al-Bahah, Al-Maqatirah, Al-Madaribah, and Ras Al-Arah. The absence of the top command (due to Al-Turki’s withdrawal, Mahmoud Al-Subaihi’s trip to Riyadh, or the wounding of Hamdi Shukri) has allowed the fighting to reach the edges of the Al-Fasiyah areas and the village of Huraib. Al-Shateen, the district center, and the strategic area of Mafraq Al-Sareeh have become direct battle zones.

Hourhi forces have reached the Huwayrib area in the Mudharaba district (Lahj) and are advancing towards Khor Umaira to complete the encirclement of thousands of Saudi-backed fighters present both in the Mudharaba areas and among the units advancing towards Dhubab and Bab al-Mandab.

Loud explosions were heard in Aden, southern Yemen, on the night of the 11th. Yahya Saree: “Our armed forces conducted two military operations against Saudi troop concentrations—under the supervision of Saudi officer Fares al-Shammari—east of Al Jawf province and east of Raghwan district, in Marib province, using two ballistic missiles. The attacks hit their targets accurately; thank God, dozens of deaths and injuries were reported among the Saudi enemy forces.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on the afternoon of November 12 that they carried out a ballistic missile attack on a Saudi command center in Al-Buraiqah, which oversees Saudi forces operating in the governorates of Lahij, Al-Dhale, Taiz, and other provinces. The Armed Forces confirmed a successful hit. Drone strikes were launched against the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh. Saudi authorities confirmed a drone attack on Riyadh; Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki also reported a Yemeni drone attack on the capital. Several officers from the Saudi-backed 3rd Emergency Division were killed. Ansar Allah forces captured the towns of Surays and Shatin, in the Lahij governorate, continuing their advance towards Al-Fassayah. The National Shield Forces and the Southern Giants Brigade have recaptured the heights of the Kahbub Mountains.

The British Maritime Authority reports explosions in the Gulf: oil tankers hit by shells of unknown origin. A senior IRGC official, Amir Haidar, said: “Our database of targets has been updated and is ready for any future conflict. Geographical limitations have been eliminated from this list. We will strike targets worldwide, without mercy.”

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, said the country’s level of deterrence has increased compared to the past, enabling it to respond resolutely to any new aggression, in response to the enemy’s threats and anti-Iranian rhetoric.

On November 11, Iran opened its first military training camp exclusively for women, amid fears of further US attacks. Dozens of “Janfadayan”—volunteers ready to sacrifice their lives for Iran—took part in military exercises at Tehran’s Azadi Square.

Two ballistic missiles were launched from Nojeh Air Base in western Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that two supertankers, carrying a combined total of over four million barrels of oil, were hit by massive explosions in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire. The vessels were using the southern route, despite repeated warnings from Iran’s maritime traffic control center. The IRGC warned that vessels that disable their navigation systems and cooperate with US forces along this route will face the same consequences. On November 10, UK Maritime Trade Operations reported an attack on an oil tanker en route east in the Arabian Gulf. A projectile of unknown origin struck the vessel, injuring several people who were evacuated to shore for medical treatment. The rest of the crew was unharmed.

According to the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Department: “Two oil tankers—which recklessly entered a restricted and dangerous area in the eastern Persian Gulf, ignoring warnings and disabling their radar systems—caught fire. The event occurred following a collision with naval vessels.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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