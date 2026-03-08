ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran-US War: Rising Cost of War

According to Politico, the United States is urgently seeking resources to continue the war with Iran for another 100 days. The publication, according to the publication, demonstrates the US administration’s unpreparedness for the large-scale war it has plunged headlong into. American sources also say the United States could run out of missiles for the THAAD system within two weeks. Speaking to ABC, Kelly Grieco, senior researcher at the Stimson Center, points out that this conflict is already beginning to turn into a “war of attrition.” Meanwhile, for Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, American weapons are infinite.

Politico also reports that the US Central Command has requested additional military intelligence personnel from the Pentagon to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days, likely until September.

According to the publication, the request concerns the deployment of additional intelligence officers to the Tampa, Florida, headquarters that coordinates US operations in the Middle East. Politico adds that the urgent increase in personnel and resources indicates that “Trump’s team did not fully anticipate the enormous consequences of the war launched with Israel.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is negotiating the purchase of Ukrainian-made interceptor missiles to repel Iranian drone attacks, the FT reports. This adds further expense to the war in the Middle East.

On the other hand, on the Iranian side, efforts have been made to save at least on the cost of military equipment. A Shahed drone costs around $35,000. Such a drone can fly up to 2,000 km and carry 40 kg of explosives. Between September 2022 and December 2024 alone, Russia used nearly 15,000 of these Shahed drones from Iran.

According to a CSIS analysis, only 10% of Shahed drones hit their targets. The rest are intercepted by missiles or other drones.

A Patriot anti-missile missile costs $3 million. The cheapest NASAM version still costs $1 million. According to CSIS, a Shahed drone causes an average of $350,000 in damage. If we now use a cheap anti-missile system, the resulting economic damage amounts to $650,000.

If Iran can produce more cheap Shahed drones than the United States can produce expensive anti-missile systems, Tehran will win. This could take a long time, as we are seeing in Ukraine. The same economic logic has been in effect there for four years.

Among the novelties of the Middle East conflict is the use of new defense systems. For example, South Korea’s Cheongung-II air and missile defense system conducted its first combat test during the ongoing war with Iran.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates has used its Cheongung-II batteries alongside American Patriot and THAAD air defense systems to defend against massive Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. [LINK TO massive Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks]

According to military sources in the Republic of Korea, the UAE’s overall interception success rate was 90%, and the Cheongung-II system demonstrated a similar average success rate.

In January 2022, the UAE purchased 10 Cheongung-II batteries from South Korea for $3.5 billion. At the time, it was South Korea’s largest military export deal. Saudi Arabia has also ordered the Cheongung-II system and is reportedly awaiting delivery.

Due to the growing demand for missile interception systems, South Korea is also likely to step up marketing efforts to promote its growing portfolio of missile and air defense systems. According to South Korean industry sources, the cost of a Cheongung-II battery is one-third that of a US-produced Patriot battery. Recent combat performance will undoubtedly boost future sales.

In addition, the United Arab Emirates hosts approximately 100-200 South Korean soldiers as part of the AKH contingent, which is deployed on a rotational basis for bilateral training missions.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

