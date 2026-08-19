ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran – United States: “Neither war, nor peace” state has begun. Gaza and Lebanon show no progress. Syrian military base attacked by Israel in Idlib. Netanyahu: satisfied with election results

Despite the statements, no document has actually been signed by the parties—the United States and Iran—and therefore the 60-day deadline for the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran has expired, and the region has now officially become a “neither war, nor peace” zone.

Donald Trump has made numerous statements: “There are no ongoing or planned talks or discussions with Iran.” “If fighting resumes in the Middle East, the United States will lead it and Israel will provide support.” Trump also stated in an interview with Fox News: “There is a channel of communication with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; we will bomb Oman if it stands in the way of the United States.” “Iran wants a deal, but not the one I believe is necessary.” On the Strait of Hormuz, the president said: “I like the idea of ​​declaring the Strait of Hormuz US territory. We have full control over the Strait.”

Responding to Trump’s comments, Iranian sources told Reuters: “Tehran has decided to shift from a defensive policy to a full-scale offensive. Iran has set a deadline of several weeks for the full implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the United States. All Iranian authorities are prepared to escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and throughout the region if diplomatic efforts prove unsuccessful. The timeline we have established will be communicated to the United States and regional countries through intermediaries. Iran will not wait for the United States to continue its naval blockade without any restrictions.” According to Reuters, “Iran has delivered a final ultimatum to the United States through Pakistan and Qatar: resume serious negotiations and take action to lift the naval blockade, otherwise Tehran threatens further escalation.”

Some, however, are trying to mediate a peace agreement. Turkey, for example, is pushing for the Iranian Kurdish separatist party PJAK in Sulaymaniyah to dissolve. Turkey is trying to cut off the PJAK’s sources of funding, particularly European financial support; Turkey is demanding the dissolution of the PJAK, the disarmament of its members, and their expulsion from Iranian territory. The Turkish Foreign Ministry: “We strongly condemn the Israeli airstrikes against Abu al-Duhur airport in Syria.” Israel also condemns the Israeli airstrikes against its military airport in Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Kushner and senior representatives of the Peace Council on August 17. Netanyahu has agreed with the Peace Council to establish two working groups to address the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and sanitation issues, the Prime Minister’s Office reported. Netanyahu and the Peace Council intend to complete the demilitarization of Gaza before the reconstruction of the enclave begins, the Prime Minister’s Office reported following talks with Kushner.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will remain in Gaza; there will be no reconstruction of the Strip until Hamas disarms, a Netanyahu adviser stated after his talks with Kushner. “Hamas disarmament could begin within 30 days, and work to clear some of the tunnels could begin in the next 60 to 90 days,” Kushner told Fox News.

According to the Times of Israel, citing a knowledgeable source: “The Peace Council is considering abandoning its interim framework for the disarmament of the Hamas movement. The option being considered by the Council calls for Hamas to hand over its entire arsenal throughout the Gaza Strip, and only then will Israel commit to withdrawing its forces to the Strip’s borders.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks of his son, who was nearly killed by Hezbollah: “The thing that hurt my son the most was not being able to fight. In the early days, he kept telling me, ‘Dad, don’t finish the job. Leave some for me too.’”

The Likud primaries have been updated. According to the final results of the Likud elections, the incumbent ministers and members of the Knesset who failed to make the list submitted include Minister Avi Dichter, Minister Idit Silman (who supported the crocodile prison plan), Minister May Golan, as well as members of the Knesset Hanoch Milvetsky, Nissim Vaturi, Shalom Danino, Eli Dallal, Katy Shitrit, Ariel Kellner, Eti Atiya, Osher Shekalim, and Sasson Goeta.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu commented on the results of the Likud internal elections: “I am very pleased with the results of the primary elections, and this is the only way to prevent the formation of a left-wing government.” In first place—after party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the list—is Energy Minister Eli Cohen, followed by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Transport Minister Miri Regev, and coalition leader Ofir Katz.

The Union of Gaza Municipalities issued a statement to the press: “The residents of the Strip are at risk of an imminent collapse of the water and sewerage system. We warn of a health and environmental catastrophe resulting from sewer overflows. We warn of a massive thirst that will affect all residents of the Strip and all vital infrastructure.” In Iraq, the Hezbollah Brigades militia has set a series of conditions for cooperation with any government on the arms issue, emphasizing that the complete withdrawal of American forces and the liberation of political and economic power from US hegemony are the foundation of their position. The Brigades’ security chief, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, stated that the conditions also include the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Iraq and the dissolution of the Peshmerga, emphasizing that the resistance has shown patience with al-Zaidi’s government for over 100 days without achieving significant progress on the situation in Iraq and the region.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: “Attacks against our trusted Kurdish allies are unacceptable.” US Special Envoy for Lebanon and Syria Tom Barak: “We fully support the Prime Minister’s leadership in restoring Iraq’s full sovereignty and ensuring that all weapons and security forces remain under the authority of the Iraqi state.” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will lead a high-level parliamentary delegation to Iraq tomorrow morning, Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “Nothing justifies the reckless attack on Prime Minister Barzani’s office. Our Kurdish friends must be vigilant against false flag operations aimed at sowing discord between neighboring countries. We protected our Kurdish friends from Saddam and ISIS, and we are grateful for the security they provided us on the border.”

The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus has sentenced Wassim al-Assad, cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to death, finding him guilty of murder and torture, classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to Syria TV. The Foreign Minister: “The nuclear materials will remain in Syria’s custody, subject to IAEA safeguards. We will strive to provide the necessary conditions for the safe processing and storage of these materials.” The Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency: “Tonnes of nuclear materials that could be misused have been found in Syria.” An explosion was recorded at the Al-Shaddadi gas pipeline near Ain al-Malha in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, transit through the Strait of Hormuz has almost completely ceased following attacks on United Arab Emirates vessels, according to Reuters, citing data from the analytics firm Kpler. Five commercial vessels passed through the strait on August 15, while no passages were recorded on August 16. Meanwhile, 31 commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend of August 8-9. “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States complies with the terms of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding,” said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Majlis (the unicameral parliament) of the Islamic Republic.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia updated at 4:00 PM on August 18. According to the British: “Russia is supplying Iran with TNT, ammunition and drone components to help it resupply after US and Israeli attacks.”

On August 17, 2026, eight armed men boarded and seized a cargo ship approximately four nautical miles south of Mareyo on Somalia’s northeast coast, the UK Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) reported. The hijacking took place very close to the coast, in the Puntland region, where Somali pirate groups historically operate. The UKMTO is treating the incident as an ongoing maritime safety incident while military authorities conduct an investigation. The hijacking of the ship occurred in the context of a strong wave of Somali piracy in 2026.

Israeli Army Radio: “Israel police arrested a 20-year-old Palestinian from the Negev on charges of planning a bomb attack near the “Al-Muntada” club in Beersheba. It emerged that he was in contact with ISIS elements and supporters and intended to leave Israel to join the organization in Syria.”

In the late afternoon of August 17, warning sirens were reported in Jordan

The IDF opened fire on areas south of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip: “We killed a company commander of the Islamic Jihad movement in last Sunday’s attack in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip (Rasd al Maidan)”. Intense firefights east of Khan Yunis, and acts of vandalism and destruction are reported. of what remains of citizens’ homes in the Al-Fajm Street area and east of the Dar Al-Islam hospital on Salah Al-Din RoadIn the West Bank according to the Red Crescent: “Six Palestinians were injured in an attack by settlers who beat them in the town of Beit Imrin in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.” The IDF evacuates a residential building in Al-Jarushiya, Tulkarm, and turns it into a military barracks. Settlers continue to besiege 3 houses in Qasra and intensify their attacks in the West Bank. The Mayor of Qusra, south of Nablus: “The besieged families will suffer from a serious shortage of water and medicines within hours, and are in urgent need of medical care.” Settlers cut electricity poles supplying the Soufan family’s home in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, near the settlement of “Yitzhar”, causing a power outage. The IDF demolishes two houses, two water wells, a sheepfold and a fodder warehouse in Khirbet al-Fakhit, Masafer Yatta.

Destruction of vehicles and homes also continues in Lebanon. An Israeli bulldozer carries out grading and excavation work near the Birkat al-Naqqar area, on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa, under the protection of two Merkava tanks positioned in the area. Bombing carried out by Israeli army forces in the town of Ainatha in the Bint Jbeil district of resilient southern Lebanon. Hostile drone flying over Beirut’s southern suburbs and capital. Machine gun in action towards the city of Hadata. In the afternoon, enemy warplanes fly over the outskirts of Hermel at medium altitude. The newspaper Al-Sharq al-Awsat reports the details of today’s attack on Abu al-Dhuhur airport in Syria: eight raids were carried out, which damaged the runway and caused material damage, but no victims were recorded. Syria condemns Zionist attack on its military air base.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said: “We attacked a Saudi military transport ship and four warships escorting it in the Red Sea, off the coast of Al-Mukha, with several ballistic missiles.” “We continue to strengthen the “block by block” principle and strike all concentrations of Saudi troops. On August 18, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the drone attack on a Saudi Aramco plant in Jizzah province. Saudi forces attack the village of Al-Hajaf in the Maqbanah district of Taiz with three “Katyusha” rockets

The UK Maritime Trade Center reported on the 18th morning that at least one crew member was injured in an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman. Iran has seized a UAE-owned oil tanker near Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz, Fars news agency reported. Controlled explosion recorded in the area of the villages of Tinouj and Giv, Qom. The Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company announced: “As part of the construction operations of the Makhmlkouh Dam in Khorramabad, controlled blasting and blasting operations will be carried out at the Gar Khargush mine site in the territory of Sarastan village, Khorramabad district on Tuesday, August 17, from 3 pm to 5 pm.”

The Iranian Police: “An agent was arrested in Tehran while he was collecting and sending photos and coordinates of some strategic sites.” The Deputy Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, Major General Mostafa Izadi: “The resistance front has taken decisive steps by controlling strategic positions such as the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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