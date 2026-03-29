ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran rejects US negotiation proposal and vows to close Bab el-Mandeb.

Despite repeated US declarations of imminent agreements between Iran and the United States, and the efforts of countries such as Pakistan and Turkey to seek a path to dialogue, the warring parties have released their documents on a possible agreement. Their positions are polarized, and there is currently no clear solution, but let’s take a closer look at what Washington is asking of Tehran. Iran notified Pakistan on March 25 that it cannot accept the 15-point agreement proposed by the United States, according to Al Mayadeen.

Donald Trump’s failed 15-point peace plan was actually intended to achieve a month-long ceasefire, and let’s see what it consisted of. US demands: “Keep the Strait of Hormuz open as a ‘free maritime zone’; Limit the number and range of the missile program; Restrict the use of missiles exclusively for self-defense; Dismantle the existing nuclear arsenal; Renounce any ambition to acquire nuclear weapons; Ban on enrichment of nuclear material on Iranian territory; Transfer of all enriched material to the IAEA according to the timetable agreed upon by the parties; Destruction of the nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow; Transparency and oversight by the IAEA of events in Iran; End the strategy of using armed proxy groups in the region; Halt the financing and arming of militias in the Middle East.” Reciprocal concessions for Iran: “Lift all sanctions. American assistance in promoting and developing the Bushehr civilian nuclear program (electricity generation). Elimination of the threat of new sanctions.”

According to the Iranians and Western press, such as the Guardian, Trump’s negotiating proposals “are more an attempt to distract Iran and influence markets and public opinion than a sign of genuine diplomacy.”

In Tehran, also capitalizing on the media hype, they decided to launch a counter-proposal on TV and social media, listing five conditions for an end to the war: “A complete cessation of ‘aggression and killing’ by the enemy. Specific guarantees that war will no longer be imposed on Iran. Guaranteed and clearly defined war reparations. An end to the war on all fronts, including all resistance groups in the region. International recognition and guarantees of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran, however, not trusting the United States, has already predicted its next move: according to the Tasnim news agency, “Iran has indicated it may close the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb in the event of a possible land attack on its territory or islands under its control.”

Tasnim, citing an anonymous military source, emphasizes that “Bab el-Mandeb is one of the most strategically important sea lanes in the world. The same source states that Iran has the ‘intent and capability’ to strike the strait.” The statement also mentioned possible US plans for the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that US moves could jeopardize other strategic straits in the region.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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