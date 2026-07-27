ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran Receives Support from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Iran signed 25 agreements at the recent Shanghai Cooperation meeting of foreign ministers of member countries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign ministers of SCO countries, including Iran, signed 25 cooperation documents and approved nine official decisions during the ministerial summit held on July 24, 2026, in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

This set of agreements was signed in a climate of high geopolitical tensions and represents a crucial step for Tehran’s diplomatic and economic strategy.

The key points of the SCO agreements are very clear. The agreements and approved documents aim to strengthen multilateral cooperation within the Eurasian bloc in several specific strategic areas.

In the area of ​​economics and trade, the agreements focus on independent economic development to counter unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and the EU. On the topic of regional security, joint actions are planned to stabilize the Eurasian region and fight terrorism. Transport connectivity is a key issue for Tehran: transit routes linking Central, South, and West Asia are planned to be strengthened.

Regarding energy and the digital transition, the development of joint energy infrastructure and the digitalization of systems was agreed upon.

Cultural, humanitarian, and cultural agreements were also signed regarding academic and cultural exchanges between member countries.

The meeting coincided with the 25th anniversary of the founding of the SCO. Iran’s participation is of paramount importance given recent international developments. The summit comes after US President Donald Trump declared the Islamabad Agreement ceasefire null and void on July 8, 2026, triggering an exchange of direct military strikes between Washington and Tehran.

During the summit, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi formally warned that any nation cooperating with or assisting US aggression against Iran will be considered a “legitimate target” by the Iranian armed forces.

Also on the topic of military cooperation, a series of bilateral meetings on military positioning were held. [LINK TO Still on the topic of military cooperation, a series of bilateral meetings were held on military posture.]

On the sidelines of the summit, Araghchi held crucial bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the crisis in the Persian Gulf and seek diplomatic support.

According to Araghchi, SCO members expressed a convergence of views in condemning the unilateral use of force by the United States.

For Iran, the implementation of these treaties represents a crucial escape from international isolation, allowing it to use the SCO as a platform to protect its economy and strengthen its national security.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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