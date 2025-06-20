ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran nuclear talks resume in Geneva. Israel wants to eliminate Khamenei. Russia urges Israel to stop bombing nuclear power plants

IAEA: “We have received information that the Arak heavy water reactor is damaged, it is not nuclear and there are no concerns about radioactivity leaks.”| Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attacks IAEA Director General Grossi: “Indeed, the IAEA’s irresponsible and misleading report has caused irreparable damage to the agency. He must be tried for complicity in the deaths of innocent people in Iran as a result of Israeli aggression, using his reports as a pretext.” Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Larijani: “When the war is over, we will hold IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi accountable.” Today in Geneva, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Great Britain will hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterparts. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that he will attend nuclear talks with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and the European Union in Geneva.

A cruise ship with 1,500 displaced people docks in Limassol, Cyprus. According to Yedioth Ahronoth: “The Interior Ministry has classified 5,110 people as displaced since the outbreak of the war with Iran. Most of the displaced are from Ramat Gan (955) and Petah Tikva (945), among the areas most affected by the conflict so far. 812 are from Bat Yam, which suffered heavy damage to several buildings in its area this week, while the number of new displaced people in Tel Aviv has reached 907 due to rocket attacks on their damaged homes. In Bnei Brak, 550 people are classified as displaced due to attacks on the city, while 368 residents of Rehovot fall into this category. Recall that the Israeli Ministry of Transportation has denied travel permission to Israelis outside the country.

The US Embassy in Israel: “We are working to organize relief flights and cruises for our citizens in Israel.” “The United States is evacuating its embassy from Israel. US citizens are also being evacuated. An American plane landed in Israel on the 18th in the morning to evacuate American diplomats and their families, who have been forced to take refuge there since the war with Iran began. The Russian Embassy also announced that it will organize the evacuation of disabled citizens from Israel via airports in Egypt and Jordan to ensure their return to Russia. The German and Dutch embassies in Tel Aviv were hit in the June 18/19 attacks.

US Administration spokesman in an interview with Al Jazeera: “No B-2 bombers have left for the Middle East” USAF F-22 Raptors are currently en route to the Middle East, headed for the Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan. With the support of KC-46 tankers with the call sign GOLDxx, the jets could soon take part in coordinated operations against Iranian targets.

The commander of the United States Central Command US, Michael Kurilla, met with Trump and presented him with military options in the Iranian context, a source familiar with the details told i24NEWS. Kurilla himself supports the strike and has a good understanding of both US operational plans and Israeli plans and capabilities, having served as commander of US Central Command in recent years.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump told his advisers: “I have approved the plan to attack Iran, but I am waiting for the final order to see if Iran will abandon its nuclear program.” Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth declined to say whether the Pentagon had presented Trump with options for striking Iran. Trump did not rule out a change of power in Iran, saying “anything” could happen. The problem for the US administration would be that destroying Fordow would require multiple strikes and not just one GBU-57 “bunker buster”, which makes it extremely dangerous for the US to consider an attack.

Bloomberg remains of the idea that the attack will happen. Although: “The situation is still evolving and could change.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warns the government of a possible US attack on Iran – FT. The British aircraft carrier R08 Queen Elizabeth has passed through the Suez Canal. British military warplanes and cargo planes with the codes ZZ330 and ZK368 have passed through the Sinai Peninsula more than eight times since the start of the Iranian conflict with Israel, according to Flightradar24, a website specialising in monitoring air traffic.

Starmer said: “If Trump decides to attack Iran, Britain will probably have to join in.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a Security Council meeting in Lomé, tasked Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barré with formulating in the coming days “an initiative with close European partners that proposes a political solution that puts an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran,” the presidential palace said in a statement, without providing details on the nature of the plan. He called on Israel to stop attacks against Iran that are not related to its nuclear program or ballistic missiles.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni at the G7 summit: “A nuclear Iran would represent a threat not only to Israel, but to all of us.”

On June 19, Russia also made statements regarding Iran. Vladimir Putin spoke from SPIEF: “We see that in Iran there is a consolidation of society around the political leadership of the country. The underground power plants in Iran exist and nothing has happened to them. It would be right for all parties involved in the Iran-Israel conflict to reach an agreement that takes into account the interests of all parties. The agreement should take into account Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, not only in the energy sphere, and Israel’s right to unconditional security.” He added: “In general, such a solution can be found.”

And then he said: “We have very good relations with Iran. We are not imposing anything on anyone, we are simply saying how we see a way out of the situation, but the decision is up to the political leadership of Iran and Israel. The world is changing dramatically. I don’t even want to discuss this – about the possible actions of the Russian Federation after the death of Khamenei – . Iran is not asking for military assistance from Russia. But Moscow’s support for Tehran is generally there.” He also said that Moscow had previously offered Tehran to work on air defense systems, but then the partners did not show much interest.

“We will not leave Iran. Russia is in constant contact with Iranian partners, they were today and will be in the coming days,” the Russian president said.

Israel has promised that Russian specialists working at the Bushehr nuclear power plant will be safe, Peskov said. An attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran could lead to a disaster comparable to Chernobyl, Rosatom CEO Likhachev said. He stressed that some Russian specialists have already been evacuated from this station, while the state body believes it is possible to leave others. Rosatom calls on the Israeli authorities to ensure that there is not the slightest hint of an attack on Bushehr, Likhachev added.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the afternoon of June 19: “Russia warns the United States against taking action against Iran.” Stating that this could lead to “uncontrollable consequences.” “Russia calls on Israel to immediately stop attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.” Maria Zakharova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russian Foreign Minister Says Israel’s Attacks on Peaceful Nuclear Facilities in Iran Are Absolutely Unacceptable.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz continues his rhetoric about Khamenei, insisting that he should be killed. He also publicly admitted: “We were ordered to weaken the Ayatollahs’ regime.” In Israel, the attack on Iran has united political parties. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid in an interview with French channel France24: “Netanyahu did not start the war for no reason, he did the right thing. We did not declare war on Iran, it was Iran that declared war on us decades ago. Our actions are simply a response to a situation that is becoming increasingly dangerous for the entire world.” Naftali Bennett, former Israeli Prime Minister: “Iran will pay a heavy price and must be prevented from possessing nuclear weapons.” Israeli Cabinet member Regev: “It is time to black out Tehran”

Since June 19, the Israeli Defense Minister has said that he has given orders to intensify attacks on strategic and government targets in Tehran. He has listed one of the goals of the military operation against Iran as “ending the existence” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Katz on Khamenei: “Such a person should not exist, he personally gives orders to open fire on rear-area facilities.”

Netanyahu responds to a question about Khamenei’s assassination: “No one has immunity. All options are on the table and it is better not to discuss them in the media. We appreciate the United States’ commitment to defending Israel. We have never had a better friend than Trump and we appreciate every decision he makes. As for us, he defends us, we will do everything we can.”

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: “We are not entirely certain about the possibility of the U.S. military joining the attacks on Iran. Israel is ready to continue attacking Iran even without US participation.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Overthrowing the Iranian regime depends on the Iranian people.” “We are creating conditions that will help them achieve this goal.”

According to Israeli media: 271 people were injured in the Iranian missile strike on the morning of June 19 on Tel Aviv that hit Soroka Hospital and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. According to Israel Army Radio, citing a security source: “The latest missile launched by Iran was exceptional in terms of weight and amount of explosives contained within.”

Official IDF data on missile launches: “Missiles: 20 hits out of 400. UAVs: 0 hits out of 1,000 launched. Of these: 200 reached Israel alone.” The IDF Home Front Command confirmed that Iran launched at least one ballistic missile with a cluster warhead toward central Israel today. The missile’s warhead split during descent, at about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) altitude, releasing about 20 smaller projectiles, containing about 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of explosives, in a radius of about 8 kilometers (5 miles). One of the small munitions hit a home in the central city of Azor, causing damage. An Israeli military official said the threat could be much broader than other Iranian ballistic missile warheads.

In Iran, the Iranian Ministry of Communications: “To prevent the enemy from taking advantage of the situation, the Internet has been ‘temporarily’ shut down.” News confirmed by NetBlocks: “The Internet has been disconnected in almost all of Iran.” At 21:00 Italian time, Iran restored 20% of internet and communication services.

A representative of the Ministry Iranian Foreign Ministry denied reports that an Iranian negotiating delegation was arriving in Oman, IRNA reported. Islamic leader Sayed Ali Khamenei: “This war is a media war, whoever has a stronger media presence will be more successful in achieving their goals” “It is the media that leaves the deepest impact, it influences hearts.”

Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Larijani: “We do not want war, but we are going through a critical phase and we must stand firm to defend and punish the aggressors. In the final stages of negotiations, America was not trying to solve problems, but rather to impose specific demands on us.”

The manhunt for opponents who are trying to take advantage of the situation to attack the regime from within continues. Arrests in Alborz. Iranian Basij forces have discovered a “foreign espionage base hidden right next to the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).” They report over 400 Afghan nationals found underground. Secret drone assembly lines passed off as “workshops” Secret tunnels just steps away from the IRGC Central Command. “24 Zionist Mossad agents arrested in western Tehran.” “Iranian police chief announced the arrest of 5 agents affiliated with the MOSSAD. The police chief said that 4 agents affiliated with the Mossad were injured before the arrest. Another agent was arrested and numerous explosives were found in his basement”. It is recalled that most of those arrested belong to the MEK. Among the banned parties whose members are mostly in Albania that want to overthrow the government of Khamenei.

Analyst Babak Taghvai says that over a thousand Iranians, mostly veterans of the regular army and the Iranian air force, serve as advanced flight controllers for the Mossad in Iran.

Hackers operating in Israel and Iran. In the first case, they sent messages to members of the Knesset warning them that there would be a major revenge by Iran and still interference in the Israeli red alert system. Israeli hackers hacked Iranian television, publishing a call to take to the streets. Iran Broadcasting Authority: “If you encounter interference or outdated messages while watching various TV channels, it means that the enemy is jamming the satellite broadcast waves”.

“A large number of Iranian citizens have received a text message from a suspicious number with the title of the official website of the House of the Supreme Leader. This text message contains a malicious link that will cause problems with your mobile phone when you click on it.” Some Iranian soldiers received a text message warning of “the possibility of mobile phone explosion.”

The IRGC said Iran had launched the medium-range Sajil missile in combat for the first time, Tasnim reports. Iran also claims to have disabled Israeli air defenses, paving the way for large-scale attacks.

Iran announced that Mohammad Karmi has been appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ground forces, replacing Mohammad Fakhpour, who was appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Announced on the morning of June 19, “the fourteenth wave of Operation True Promise 3” was launched with a simultaneous attack with suicide drones and strategic missiles. In this operation, the regime’s army command and intelligence center, located near a hospital, was targeted with high precision and absolute accuracy. Iranian military headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya: “We warn America that any direct intervention will lead to an expansion of the conflict in the region.”

AP news agency quotes human rights organizations in Iran: 639 dead and 1,329 injured across Iran since the start of the war with Israel.

And now a look at the attacks against Israel updated at 16:66 on June 19. Between June 18 and 19, new attacks on Israel. Around 18:00 on June 18, there were reports of interceptions in Israel. On the morning of the 19th, about 20-30 Iranian missiles were launched toward Tel Aviv, directly hitting Soroka Hospital, in Beer Sheva. Destruction south of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam district.

Iranian media reported that the main target of the morning missile attack on Israel was “the command and intelligence headquarters and the military intelligence camp”.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Iran fired approximately 30 ballistic missiles at Israel this morning. The strikes hit Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, as well as Holon and Ramat Gan. The initial 147 civilians were injured, rising to 271 by 17:00. The IDF C4I (Central Command for Communications and Intelligence) Headquarters was hit. Israel’s Central IT Park in Gav Yam Although not a direct target, the nearby Soraka Medical Center sustained significant damage. According to sources, Israel is installing military infrastructure in close proximity to civilian areas. Additionally, IDF soldiers injured in Soroka.

The IDF suspects that at least one of the missiles launched by Iran this morning was carrying multiple warheads. Soroka Hospital has been suspended except for emergency cases, it sustained extensive damage from Iranian missiles. 40 injured at Soroka Hospital after being hit by an Iranian missile. According to Iranian sources, there was a military base under the Soroka hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel, which was hit by Iranian missiles. Ramot Gan in Tel Aviv was hit. Israeli police closed a road for fear that parts of a building in Ramat Gan could collapse after being hit by Iranian bombing. Iran launched about 20 ballistic missiles toward Israel this morning, with four direct hits, including one against Azor’s home. There was another impact in southern Israel, bringing the total to at least 5 successful hits. Missiles with large warheads hit the Soroka hospital in Beersheba and some buildings in Ramat Gan and Holon, causing extensive damage and dozens of injuries. At 15:30 Italian time, new missile launches from Iran. Sirens throughout northern Israel. Missiles on Jerusalem. Israeli sources report that in this wave, between 6 and 8 missiles were launched. Iran speaks of 15.

And now a look at the Israeli attacks against Iran updated to 16:55 on June 19. Around 15:00 on June 18 attacks were recorded in northeast Tehran. Israel struck Khamenei’s underground headquarters in Tehran.

A new attack was carried out in Tehran in the area of ​​Rashid Yasemi Square. There are: Administrative buildings associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence (in the form of companies or economic offices on Khodami, Sheikh Bahai and Jordan streets); Cybersecurity or financial security offices near Vanak Square and Haqqani Highway. Military intelligence complexes in the area of ​​Shahrak Gharb, Ponak and Chamran highways. Bank buildings associated with security agencies.

Three more AH-1J attack helicopters were destroyed at Karamanshah military airport. IDF: “We attacked a facility in Iran that produces anti-tank missiles, which were then transferred to the terrorist organization Hezbollah. In recent years, hundreds of missiles produced by the Iranian regime have been transferred to Hezbollah. Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of anti-tank missiles into Israel, wounding and killing dozens of civilians and soldiers.”

At 20:00, the Israeli Air Force is launching a new wave of strikes against surface-to-surface missile launchers and storage sites. missiles, as well as military personnel attempting to remove munitions from previously designated sites in western Iran. Unlike previous strikes, however, Iranian air defenses have begun operating over Tehran.

In the early hours of June 19, a Hermes-900 drone was shot down in Isfahan. The IDF has issued an evacuation warning for the Arak and Khondab areas in central Iran, which includes the Arak heavy water plant.

In addition to the morning strikes against the Arak nuclear complex (IR-40) in western Iran, the Israeli Air Force has also struck dozens of other targets across the country. Overnight, 40 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, on precise instructions of the intelligence agency, struck dozens of military targets in Tehran and other areas of Iran using over 100 munitions, including a nuclear weapons development site in the Natanz area, as well as factories producing raw materials, components used for assembling ballistic missiles, and sites producing air defense systems and missiles of the Iranian Armed Forces. Air defense batteries, storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles, radar detection systems, and detection equipment, all used and operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian Armed Forces, were also hit.

Iranian media released footage of the attack on the heavy water reactor in Arak. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announces the downing of an Israeli drone in Tabriz.

Around 1:30 p.m. on June 19, the Israeli Air Force recently carried out a wave of strikes in western Iran, targeting ballistic missile infrastructure and Iranian soldiers, the IDF says. About 20 IAF fighters were involved in the strikes. In addition, an IAF drone struck trucks carrying ballistic missiles as they arrived at a launch site, the army adds.

Two Chinese PLAN Type 815A electronic warfare vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf, according to social media sources. Their capabilities include tracking flying objects, guiding missiles or carrying out electromagnetic interference.

The Houthi chief of staff was not killed in a targeted attack on Saturday evening, but was seriously wounded. Israel confirms that the attempted assassination in Sana’a took place while he was at a meeting.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah-linked daily Al-Akhbar reported this morning, citing military sources in Sana’a, that the US military move to enter the campaign and drag the region into a full-scale war will force the Houthis to officially enter the conflict on Iran’s side. Sultan al-Samei, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, even threatened to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea if the United States intervenes in the war against Iran.

Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi spoke on June 19 about the latest developments in the Israeli aggression against “Gaza, Iran and Yemen”: “This week is considered one of the most brutal in terms of Jewish-Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, with a death toll exceeding 3,000 martyrs and wounded.” “The nuclear issue is a Western pretext and Iran is putting in place all available mechanisms to ensure that it does not seek to possess a nuclear weapon.” The Houthis have sided with Iran.

Israeli forces launched an incursion into Quneitra, southern Syria, from three directions, accompanied by intense gunfire and tank activity. The Iranians attempted to shell the Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The entire Shiite axis is not responding and Hezbollah has not fired a single rocket.” Israeli drone activity on Beirut.

At least 23 people have died in the Gaza Strip since dawn on June 19. Hamas in a press release: “We call on the international community, the United Nations and the Arab and Islamic nations to intervene to stop these crimes against our people and to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable.”

Israeli bombings recorded in: northwest of Gaza City; bombings in several homes in Jabalia al-Balad, followed by raids in the northern Gaza Strip. Casualties reported – by Palestinian sources – from Israeli bombings that targeted a tent near the northern Beach Camp park, west of Gaza City. Artillery bombardment on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

On the evening of June 18, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, an IDF sergeant was killed by a sniper. Another soldier who was near him was slightly injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital. Over the past few hours, the IDF has been trying to close the circle and eliminate the sniper who shot him. At this time, the circle is not closed. The slain sergeant is the fourth IDF soldier killed in Gaza since the start of the campaign against Iran, the 22nd soldier killed since the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, and the 430th soldier killed since the start of the ground offensive in the Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades broadcast images of their fighters targeting with mortar fire gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles advancing toward Khan Yunis. A bulldozer with two soldiers on board was hit. Area near the ‘Halima Mosque’, south of Khan Younis”. “In joint operations with the Al-Qassam Brigades, they hit an Israeli soldier in the Greater Abasan area, east of Khan Younis.”

Demolition operations conducted by Israeli bulldozers continue inside the Jenin refugee camp. Demolition operations continue inside the Al-Damj neighborhood.

