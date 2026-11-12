ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran: Nuclear power will remain. We are capable of striking even very distant bases, a warning to European countries. USA: Let’s entrust Iraq with mediating with Iran. IRGC strikes Didamar Island.

The United States House of Representatives voted 211-204 to refer the impeachment resolution—introduced by Representative Thomas Massie against Secretary of War Hegseth—to the House Judiciary Committee. Massie was the only Republican to vote with the Democrats. The Secretary will therefore continue in office.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has left his home for a military base following threats from Iran, the New York Times reports, citing three sources familiar with the matter. The extent of the threat to the Secretary remains unknown. U.S. authorities are not disclosing the extent of the threats directed at senior officials.

Meanwhile, Tom Barrack, the US special envoy for Iraq, currently in Baghdad, has claimed that Iraq holds the “magic key” to resolving regional crises and managing dialogue with Iran. After the apparent failure of mediation attempts by Pakistan and Qatar, the United States now appears to be turning to Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and Baghdad, confident that Iraq will play a role in facilitating talks with Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, regarding Iran’s request to include Lebanon in ceasefire negotiations: “Why should we negotiate with Iran about Lebanon? What does Iran have to do with Lebanon? I mean, they can argue whatever they want, but Lebanon is a sovereign country. To define Lebanon’s future, we will engage with Lebanon, not Iran.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on camera on the evening of November 10, said: “In the near future, we will face international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran. We will face pressure—which has already begun—to backtrack on our enormous achievements. This includes the achievements of the safe zones in Syria, Lebanon, and, of course, Gaza—deep in the Strip—and also in the West Bank, where they will try to impose the creation of a Palestinian state on us. A Palestinian state under the aegis of Iran would be even worse than what we have seen so far. Its goal, of course, would be the destruction of the State of Israel. The only way to definitively eliminate the Iranian threat is to overthrow the Ayatollahs’ regime.”

Iran, meanwhile, has designated the Argentine Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations, Press TV reported . This decision comes in response to Buenos Aires’ decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Especially on November 11, Iran laughed at Israel on the nuclear issue: “Tehran has no intention of exporting its enriched uranium. It is considered Iran’s national asset and is intended for domestic use,” said Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council. He continued: “We have informed our Russian friends that the enriched materials will remain in Iran and that we will use them for our own purposes; we need enriched materials to design nuclear-powered ships and submarines.”

Rezaei also said: “If the enemy were to launch a new attack against Iran, according to their own calculations, the war would last no more than four or five days. They are currently trying to identify a major target they could strike within these three to five days, but so far they have not been able to identify one.” Rezaei said, adding: “If the Americans were to make the mistake of attacking, we would not only strike nearby bases; we would also target all the more distant US bases. I am referring to US military bases located in distant regions that we have never attacked before. If the United States were to act recklessly, we could target some islands that they believe are beyond the range of our missiles. We could also strike some US military bases in European countries. If American planes were to take off from a distant military base to bomb Iran, we would also strike that base.” “If the Americans were to commit the folly of attacking Mount Kolang, we will not only strike the nearby bases, but we will also target all the more distant American bases, as well as some islands that they believe are beyond the range of our missiles.

Rezaei then spoke about his trip to Moscow: “During my visit to Russia, the Russian President warmly praised the courage of the Iranian people, noting that the perception of Iran in the region has changed and that everyone now realizes that regional security cannot be achieved without Iran’s involvement. We are determined to create a union that includes the eight countries bordering the Persian Gulf, with the aim of strengthening economic and security cooperation, as well as joint coordination in various areas.”

Mohsen Rezaei also issued a warning: “I advise all countries hosting American military bases on their soil not to cooperate in any US military attack against Iran. We say this now so that they cannot make any excuses tomorrow. Any place from which American aircraft take off will be considered a threat to us. This is our natural right, enshrined in international law and the United Nations Charter.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on November 11. The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that, in the last 24 hours, eight Palestinians were killed and 29 were injured, and were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip. According to the Ministry, since the ceasefire went into effect on October 11, 2025, 1,622 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,878 injured by Israeli attacks. The death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 74,653, while the number of injured has reached 176,007.



On the night of November 10, Israeli strikes targeted several areas in southern Lebanon. Airstrikes reportedly hit Al-Qantara, Kafr Tibnit, and the Wadi al-Salouqi-Shaqra area. Artillery fire targeted Wadi al-Salouqi, the Marjayoun plain, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Al-Qantara toward Wadi al-Hujeir, Hadatha, the outskirts of Haris, Al-Mansouri, the outskirts of Baraashit, Al-Qantara, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Kafr Shuba, the outskirts of Mayfadoun, Baraashit, and Majdal Zoun. Explosions were reported in Al-Tiri and Al-Qantara, while flares were fired above Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

According to reports, 81 military aircraft were monitored in the region over a 24-hour period. These included five transport aircraft from outside the region: one British, one Turkish, and three of unidentified origin. The remaining aircraft included three regional military transport aircraft, 32 aerial refueling tankers, 15 reconnaissance aircraft, one fighter, and 25 military transport aircraft operating within the region.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Yemeni cruise missiles in the skies above Riyadh, the Saudi capital. A convoy of U.S. occupation forces was spotted at the Arar border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The convoy is headed toward Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni Ansar Allah army is advancing toward Ras al-Arah, and social media sources report that Saudi coalition forces are on the verge of encircling them! Continuing operations in the western Lahij governorate, Yemeni Ansar Allah forces have reclaimed the al-Shatin area, the administrative center of Madhariba, and the villages of al-Sarih and Al al-Dhib from Saudi coalition control. Clashes are ongoing near Mount Kharaz and the villages of Huwayrib and al-Fasayha.

Yemeni forces are currently 25–30 kilometers from the coastal road and the waters of the Gulf of Aden. If Yemeni forces were to consolidate control over the three aforementioned points, Saudi coalition forces in the Ras al-Arah area and on the eastern front of the Bab al-Mandab Strait would find themselves completely encircled, with no choice but to surrender or flee to the sea.

According to their own channels, the Ansar Allah armed forces prevented Saudi F-15 fighters from entering Sana’a’s airspace. Yemeni forces thwarted an attempted incursion and attack by Saudi F-15 fighters over Sana’a during an air defense operation that included the launch of surface-to-air missiles.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported that an oil tanker was hit by a shell approximately 19 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman. The crew is safe, and no environmental impacts have been reported. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Iran has targeted the Omani island of Didamar in retaliation for attacks on Qeshm Island. The island is strategically important due to its role in the orientation and navigation of oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The island is located along the route used by vessels entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz to the Persian Gulf and is equipped with maritime navigation systems. The equipment installed on the island has helped facilitate the enemy’s oil smuggling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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