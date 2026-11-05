ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran is preparing for a potential nuclear attack and planning to respond by striking beyond the Middle Eastern frontier. Borders with Azerbaijan have been reinforced, as have political and military headquarters in Tehran.

Coordination among U.S. intelligence agencies on Iran and other global threats is weakening, with the CIA ceasing joint assessments with one of the key intelligence agencies operating under the Trump administration.Meanwhile, diplomacy is trying to find a solution to this problem; the attempt comes from Cairo:The Egyptian Foreign Minister told his Iranian counterpart that all parties involved must show the necessary flexibility and work towards a political solution to the crisis in the region.

In Israel, a Shin Bet (Israeli security service) report to members of the Central Election Commission regarding alleged foreign interference in the elections states, “The data presented by the service’s specialists most likely indicate a massive transfer of large sums of money to Israel from foreign states. The origin of these funds can be traced back to individuals pursuing covert—sometimes hostile—objectives aimed at promoting foreign influence. In our view, this matter requires thorough analysis and investigation. According to the information gathered so far, activities related to the financing and exercise of large-scale foreign influence are a widespread phenomenon, involving thousands of people, if not more. At this stage, it is necessary to continue gathering information and conducting investigative activities in order to acquire elements that allow us to establish connections and determine, with a high degree of certainty, the extent of the phenomenon.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in response to statements against Arab parties and politicians, said: “I have great respect for Arab society in Israel. I recognize its contribution to the state in every area of life and its desire for integration. I condemn the vulgarity and racist expressions we have heard recently. There is no place for such behavior towards any community in Israel.

Israel has finally communicated to the United States that Iran is considering the possibility of using chemical weapons against its adversaries, the New York Times (NYT) reports, citing sources.

Google recently updated its satellite imagery for several sites in the Middle East, and for some reason, some areas in Kuwait remained uncensored. Satellite imagery from July of this year shows that several MIM-104 Patriot air defense system sites in Kuwait are still operational, despite having been targeted. These are likely new systems deployed by the United States to replace older ones that were destroyed or damaged by Iranian missiles and drones.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, along with the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Finance, and Industry, as well as the head of General Intelligence, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss bilateral issues and sign agreements in various areas.

On November 3, in Abu Dhabi, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın met with UAE Vice President and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed. During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint efforts to strengthen regional security and stability. Saudi Arabia has been experiencing an increase in Houthi attacks, particularly an attack on Dammam airport on October 22, which resulted in two deaths.

Iranian state television and the country’s news agencies, including IRNA, have reportedly begun issuing warnings and instructions to citizens on how to behave in the event of a nuclear attack and what to do in the event of an explosion. Detailed instructions in the report include: “Do not look directly into the intense flash caused by a nuclear explosion. If you are outdoors, immediately seek shelter behind a wall, lie down on the ground, and cover your head and face. Once the shock wave has passed, quickly enter a building and move away from windows or other potentially dangerous areas. Carefully remove outer clothing—without shaking it—and place it in a sealed bag. Shower immediately using hot water and soap. Use bottled water and canned food. Prepare to remain in shelters for 24 hours.”

Below are excerpts from today’s statement by Imam Mujtaba Khamenei: “If there is anyone who still harbors even the slightest hope for a change in the behavior of the hegemonic system, or for shifts among parties and factions within it, or who imagines that he can divert America from its hostility toward the Iranian nation by making concessions, then he is gravely mistaken. Even the slightest inclination to surrender will only further embolden the enemy.”

“…At the regional level, this [the Hormuz issue] can be described as an initial jihad against imperialism; an initiative that could transform into a much broader movement, should the oppression be repeated.”

As the opposing front appears increasingly frustrated with the course of the conflict, has suffered severe setbacks in its elections, and now sees some newly elected representatives calling for an end to hostilities, Imam Mujtaba Khamenei has framed the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a first step toward expelling foreign hegemonic powers from the region. He has made it clear that, should the aggression and oppression continue, these initiatives could evolve into a much broader regional movement.

And now, let’s take a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on November 4. U.S. sources confirmed to the Wall Street Journal overnight that the U.S. military struck an Iranian air defense system on the island of Qeshm, in an operation described as “self-defense.” This is reportedly not the first such attack; such operations are typically kept secret to avoid escalation.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has drawn up plans to launch a military operation against Iran. The decision to implement these plans rests with the President of the United States, the New York Times reports. Sentinel-2 satellite images acquired today show the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and its strike group proceeding west through the South China Sea, toward the Strait of Malacca. According to media reports, their arrival in the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility is expected around mid-November. With this arrival, the number of US aircraft carriers stationed near Iran will rise to three.

The aircraft carrier is escorted by a strike group that typically includes other combat vessels—such as destroyers—equipped with air defense systems and missile systems. Its presence in the region will allow the United States to enhance its air and naval power projection capabilities while maintaining a significant military presence. The presence of three aircraft carriers in the area—should they actually arrive and station there—would represent an unusual and significant concentration of forces.

The Americans continue to redeploy aerial refueling tankers from the United States to Europe. A US RC-135U strategic reconnaissance aircraft is en route to the Middle East. The US military has only two of these aircraft. This aircraft’s task is to detect, identify, and thoroughly analyze an adversary’s radar systems and electronic transmissions.

Footage circulating online apparently shows hospital beds being moved to an underground parking lot at a hospital in Jerusalem. According to Israeli news outlet HaMakor , a major hospital conducted an emergency drill today, November 3, which involved moving entire departments underground to test its operational readiness in the event of an emergency. The identity of the hospital and the authenticity of the circulating images have not yet been independently confirmed.

Explosions were reported in Erbil governorate following drone strikes targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups’ headquarters in the Alanah area. Explosions were also heard near Khlefan and near Kurdish group headquarters. Drones reportedly targeted the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil, northern Iraq.

The Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike on the town of Aita al-Jabal in southern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes flew over the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh). Hezbollah denied claims that its experts were present in Yemen or involved in leading military operations, developing warfare capabilities, or training Ansar Allah forces.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh: Security Alert: The Iranian-backed Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruption. These hostilities could rapidly escalate, extending beyond the immediate affected area.

Effective October 23, 2026, the State Department has ordered all U.S. government personnel—except those in essential roles—and their families to leave Saudi Arabia due to security risks. Ansar Allah, through spokesman General Yahya Saree, claimed responsibility for an operation against King Khalid International Airport, “located in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, using a ballistic missile. The missile hit the target, causing extensive damage to the airport.

The Houthi government also claimed responsibility for an attack against Saudi troops led by Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari, east of Al-Jawf Governorate, using six ballistic missiles. According to the Houthi statement, the attacks “directly hit the targets, causing dozens of casualties—both dead and wounded—and the destruction of several military vehicles.”

A Saudi armed Wing Loong II reconnaissance drone has been shot down—the tenth such aircraft since the Houthi escalation. The drone was conducting hostile activities in the skies over Taiz Governorate.

U.S. government personnel working in Saudi Arabia must obtain special authorization from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the country, following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on airports in the Kingdom. U.S. citizens should be aware of the possibility of airport attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Extreme caution is advised when using airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking the departure status of your flight directly with the airline and the airport.

Amir Hayat Moghaddam, vice chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said vessels belonging to India, China, Iraq, and Qatar are exempt from restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released footage showing the moment a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack drone was struck near the Strait of Hormuz on the night of November 4.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Ali Abdollahi, warned that the resources—material and intangible—of a potential adversary are within the reach of the Iranian armed forces, emphasizing that Iran will respond to any threat, regardless of its geographic location. An increase in the movement of military equipment has been observed in Iran.

A U.S. LUCAS-type kamikaze drone was shot down today by IRGC forces. Additional forces were deployed at strategic locations in Tehran, including central streets, the government building, the parliament, and the residence of the Supreme Leader. An image released by Mujtaba Khamenei, titled “Without Geographical Borders,” shows the flight paths of several missiles.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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