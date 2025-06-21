ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran holds talks with EU emissaries, ready to discuss enrichment. Missiles will not stop. US B-2 strategic bombers preparing for Fordow

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman said: “Talking about Khamenei’s assassination is unacceptable” Moscow’s response to Khamenei’s assassination will be extremely negative and Russia will not accept such an act because it could lead to the unknown.

Regarding Pakistan’s response to the US, Pakistani sources say that Pakistan has revealed that Israeli drone operators attempted to sabotage Pakistani nuclear facilities during the Indo-Pakistani crisis in May. This is one of the main reasons why Islamabad is throwing its full weight behind Tehran in the war between Israel and Iran.

Iran has meanwhile filed a lawsuit against Rafael Grossi for being the main responsible for this escalation, since Israel attacked based on the IAEA report. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has betrayed the non-proliferation regime and made the agency complicit in the unjust war of aggression against Iran. IAEA chief Grossi responded: “The IAEA report could not have formed the basis for Israel’s military action against Iran. There were no indications that Tehran could create nuclear weapons, he claims.” Iranian official Reuters: “We are ready to discuss limits on uranium enrichment, but zero enrichment is unacceptable, especially during Israeli attacks. We will wait to see what the European proposal will be, as the role of European countries is now more important due to our reluctance to negotiate with the United States.”

In Iran they are preparing for the worst. During Friday prayers yesterday some imams showed up in uniform and swore allegiance to Khamenei.

Meetings with European emissaries will take place today. In Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to threaten the life of leader Khamenei, supported by Foreign Minister Khatz who on June 20 ordered to intensify the attacks.

The United States has said it will wait for the outcome of the talks but in the meantime, starting from 00:00, June 20, all restrictions on the use of the Whiteman Air Base (Missouri) will be lifted. This will allow the US Air Force B-2 strategic bombers based there to begin using GBU-57 bunker buster bombs against the Iranian Fordow nuclear facility. Initially, repair work on the airbase runway was to be completed by June 23. The only possible use of B-2A bombers in a conflict in the Middle East is an attack with GBU-57 bombs. These products are very heavy and it is not advisable to fly them over long distances for safety and logistical reasons, so if the B-2As have to fly, they will definitely make an intermediate stop at the Diego Garcia airbase, arriving “empty”, and from there, loaded, they will reach their targets. Perhaps for this reason, five tanker aircraft have already left the continent for Hawaii to refuel the B-2s flying over the Pacific Ocean tonight.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health: “224 dead and 1,800 injured in Iran since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression. Two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Abhar, in Zanjan province” on June 19.

Yedioth Ahronoth: More than 200 settlers were injured in Iranian bombings against Israel on the morning of the 19th. The Director General of the WHO: “The attack on the Soroka hospital in Israel resulted in dozens of injuries, the evacuation of 250 patients and damage to the medical center’s departments. Since the beginning of the Iranian attack, the underground stations of the light rail have become places of refuge and overnight stay for thousands of settlers. Every night, about 2,000 settlers are counted inside these stations”.

According to Channel 12: “Since the start of the military clash, 24 people have been killed, more than 838 injured and nearly 5,000 people have been evacuated from their homes following Iranian missile attacks. About 12 hours after the rocket hit Holon, the municipality announced that 38 people were injured in the incident, four of them seriously and three moderately. Some 746 residents have been evacuated to hotels and preparations are currently underway to complete the evacuation of the site and demolish five buildings at risk of collapse.”

Magen David Adom [ambulance service] has treated 1,007 victims so far, a week into the war against Iran. There are reportedly 18 injured Israelis in Iranian ballistic missile attacks, 31 injured

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 2:55 PM on June 20. In Iran, starting at 3:05 PM yesterday, on social media there are images of a “Hermes” drone shot down in Lorestan and 5 small drones shot down in Tabriz. Explosions heard and air defenses activated in Kermanshah. Around 4:00 PM on June 19, the Israeli bombing of the Bushehr nuclear power plant was denied and the accusations against Israel are of giving rise to “psychological warfare”. Fars reports that: “Air defenses shot down an Israeli drone that was attempting to strike the Khandab heavy water complex in Markazi province.

Tasnim: Reports of “destruction of the advanced Israeli drone “Heron” in Khorramabad. Satellite images meanwhile show the Arak heavy water reactor. There is heavy damage to the main reactor site, but other than that there does not appear to be much else. Images taken by the Open Source Center, a UK-based think tank.

At around 6:00 PM on June 19, Israeli aircraft launch strikes on western Tehran. Air defenses intercept hostile targets in northern Tehran. After nearly a week, quadcopters and one-way drones continue to fly over major Iranian cities, although many are being shot down and the frequency is decreasing due to the high number of arrests and confiscations.

The actual number of Israeli air strikes has steadily decreased, focusing on 1 or 2 high-value targets per day (such as the Arak reactor). Talk of total Israeli air superiority is exaggerated, the Center and East are still hotly contested, although Israel enjoys solid superiority over Western Iran.

At 19:00 Iranian air defenses active over Isfahan. All this while Iranian authorities speak of a terrorist raid in the center of Tehran. Iranian social media states at 19:45: “Air battles between Iranian air defenses and hostile targets in Tehran”. Iranian sources report the targeted killing of two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in an Israeli air strike on the city of Abhar, in the province of Zanjan. The Israeli army demands the evacuation of the industrial area of ​​Sefidrod, in the Iranian village of Kalesh Talshan. Around 23:00 the Israel Defense Forces just issued a statement in Arabic and Persian ordering the immediate evacuation of all employees and residents living near the Sefidroud industrial park in the village of Kolesh Talehan, near the northwestern Iranian city of Rasht. The order states that the industrial park is preparing to become a target for the Israeli Air Force.

At 00:00 attacks were launched against Iranian radar stations and air defense systems in Babulsar and Bol (Mazandran province) in northern Iran, near the Caspian Sea. At 03:00 in the morning anti-aircraft fire is active over Rasht now. Intercepts drones. At 07:00 Iranian authorities announced the destruction of an Israeli drone in the province of Ray and the destruction of two small drones by air defenses in the area of ​​the Tehran oil refinery.

At 08:00 two small drones were destroyed in the area of ​​the Tehran oil refinery. The Iranian Emergency Management Authority: five hospitals were damaged and patients were affected by Israeli attacks last week. On the morning of June 20, an Israeli drone targeted a residential building in central Tehran.

At 09:45 new IAF attacks on several sites in the Iranian mountains of Tabriz. Attacks on the Imam Hussein University in Tehran, bombings of Qom, Shiraz and Isfahan. In Tabriz the radar was destroyed.

In Israel from 16:55 on June 19 to 14:30 on the 20th several attacks from Iran were recorded. An Israeli drone launched from the east towards the Jordan Valley region was intercepted. The Israeli TV network 14 was threatened. Iran issues an evacuation order. Around 23:00 an interceptor missile was launched from the Krayot area north of Haifa and a loud explosion was heard in Acre. Some say the drone hit came from the sea and in this case Hezbollah is assumed to be involved.

Around 05:14 on the morning of the 20th Sirens in Beer Sheva and surrounding towns. At least one impact. The Iranian missile launched in Beer Shebaa hit the Gav Yam Technology Park, a building affiliated with IDF Unit 8200, responsible for SIGINT intelligence. Red alert in the Negev. One explosion was recorded. Two direct attacks on Beersheba in less than 24 hours. According to Nour News website: “The Iranian missile hit a center for technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in the city of Beersheba.”

According to Yedioth Ahronoth: Following the fall of an Iranian missile on the 20th in the morning, the Beersheba North train station was closed due to damage. Israel Railways: “Due to damage caused by the shock wave of the Iranian missile attack, the Beersheba North train station was temporarily closed.”

Channel 12 reports: “The rocket that hit Beersheba is identical to the one that exploded in Soroka, carrying 300 kilograms of explosives. Unlike the rockets fired at the center yesterday, the rocket contained a warhead that dispersed and released munitions.” The IDF demolished buildings damaged in Ramat Gan following the Iranian missile attack a few days ago.

Palestine Action activists stormed RAF Brize Norton and damaged two KC2 Voyager tanker aircraft. Daily flights to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus depart from there. British warplanes are gathering intelligence and transporting weapons from Cyprus, enabling Israeli operations in Gaza and against Iran.

A new ballistic missile launch against Israel was recorded at 14:35. Arab countries report GPS disruptions in the western Persian Gulf. About 25 salvo missiles headed toward Haifa. Explosion in Haifa near the port and again in Beersheba and Givatayim

Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: “The battle from the Gaza Strip to Iran is one, the cause is one, the nation is one, and the enemy is one, supported by a hostile front targeting our nation.”

Israeli aircraft in eastern Iraq on the evening of June 19, heading toward Iran

A shrapnel, apparently from a Shahed drone, fell west of the city of Irbid, Jordan. Nearly 100 shells and shrapnel have fallen in Jordan since the escalation between Israel and Iran began.

A drone was intercepted on the afternoon of June 19 over Daraa, southern Syria. Apache helicopters took to the skies above the northern Golan Heights, waiting for the drones. Air defense missiles fired into the occupied Golan Heights on the night of June 19-20. More drones enter the occupied Golan Heights Planes and helicopters scrambled to engage the drones over the Golan Heights. An Israeli F-16I fighter intercepts stray Shahed-136 munitions over the province Daraa using a Python or Derby missile.

On the afternoon of June 19, Iranian missiles flew over Lebanon. While Israeli artillery shells the outskirts of Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon. Merkava tanks are moving towards the Ruwaysat al-Alam position, while the outskirts of Kfar Shuba are coming under machine gun fire from the Samaka position.

Heavy Israeli drone activity was detected over the southern outskirts of Beirut at medium altitude. An Israeli plane dropped three incendiary bombs between the towns of Blida and Aitaroun. A Shehab correspondent in southern Lebanon reports that an interceptor missile flew over Sarafand, heading towards Ghaziyeh. A drone strike targeted the town of Houla in Lebanon.

In Gaza, 84 people were killed in a single day on the afternoon of June 19. An Israeli airstrike hits the town of Gaza around at 19:00 on June 19 near a funeral home during a press conference in Gaza City.

Israeli aircraft continued to strike Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip on the afternoon of June 19. At least thirteen Palestinians were killed in attacks on Al-Shati refugee camp and Al-Jalaa Street, with damage extending to Al-Shifa medical complex.

Qassam fighters confirmed the destruction of three Merkava tanks with three high-explosive land-based bombs in the area east of Jabalia town, northern Gaza Strip, on June 15, 2025. Saraya al-Quds claimed the attack and control of a high-quality “MATRIX 600” drone, belonging to the Zionist enemy, east of Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, equipped with ammunition and containing bombs and vertically dropped mortar shells.”

Israeli shelling on the 20th morning against the Ayyash family in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, led to the death of 12 people. Intense artillery shelling southeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza Strip: The IDF shelled the center of Khan Yunis with artillery and continued to destroy residential buildings in the north of the city. The Saraya Al-Quds on the 19th evening said: “An Israeli army vehicle was destroyed by a high-explosive barrel bomb planted near the Al-Saleheen mosque, in the Joura Al-Lut, south of Khan Yunis”. IDF and rebels exchange fire in Khan Yunis. An Israeli airstrike hits a house in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Wounded at Kuwait’s specialized field hospital after IDF fire on tents of displaced people near the industrial area northwest of Khan Yunis.

Clashes erupt in the town of Dura, south of Hebron, with IDF firing live ammunition. IDF dig an 8-kilometer-long trench in the town of Ramadin, south of Hebron. Forces from the 50th Battalion are operating in Hebron city, as part of a large-scale brigade-level operation. Four battalions are operating in the Hebron area, in the South Hebron Hills and in other villages in the region.

IDF arrests continue in Balata camp in Nablus, in West Bank. The IDF stormed the city of Aqraba, south of Nablus, and opened fire on a vehicle, slightly wounding the driver.

A raid was reported on June 20 in the city of Tubas. According to Palestinian sources: “It occurred amid a massive deployment of IDF forces and infantry units, in one of the most violent military campaigns the city has seen in recent months. A large number of homes were raided and brutally searched. Homes were converted into military barracks and snipers were installed on their roofs. Heavy deployment of infantry squads in several neighborhoods of the city. Deliberate vandalism of vehicles and closure of roads by a military bulldozer. Snipers were installed on several high-rise buildings in the city center. Heavy occupation vehicles are moving on main and side streets. A total curfew has been imposed in the city until further notice.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/