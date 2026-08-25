ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran has been invited to join the Mecca Defense Pact. Israel controls approximately 42% of the West Bank. IDF is bombing desalination plants in Gaza

Despite the ceasefire, on August 21, the Pentagon updated the number of soldiers wounded in the war with Iran, which now stands at 774. According to the Wall Street Journal, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is expected to leave his post this year following a series of disagreements with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Donald Trump said over the weekend that US military action options against Iran are not limited to the decision to wage economic war against Tehran. He believes Iran would be happy to reach an agreement with the United States, but “is not ready to make the right deal.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that the United States intends to launch a financial offensive against Iran. “At dawn, D-Day will arrive: the largest financial offensive ever launched against an adversary,” he wrote on X. The United States also said it would respond swiftly to Iran’s attacks if the Islamic Republic decides to respond to Washington’s promised “unprecedented sanctions” with military escalation, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in an article in the Financial Times.

In response, Tehran said: “Iran will block oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz if Washington’s economic war against Tehran continues,” Secretary of the Islamic Republic’s Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei. Rezaei also added that Tehran would consider other countries’ participation in the US economic operation against Iran an act of going to war.

On August 24, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry stated that “Iran does not intend to accept the conditions proposed by the United States for the end of the conflict.” According to the ministry head, the country that initiated the armed conflict must “take responsibility for its actions.” He also added that “The Iranian Foreign Ministry has defined US troops stationed in third countries as a legitimate target. The ministry also expressed hope that countries providing infrastructure to US troops will take the ‘necessary measures.'”

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese stated that an international protection presence in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza is “absolutely urgent.” Albanese emphasized that third states have an obligation under the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to act to end Israel’s illegal occupation and called on the Secretary-General and the UN General Assembly to overcome the paralysis of the UN Security Council through the “United for Peace” mechanism.

Canada has warned of the “significant legal, financial, and reputational risks” associated with doing business with Israeli settlements in the West Bank, amid a sharp increase in settler violence and accelerated settlement expansion, which aims to stifle the idea of ​​a Palestinian state.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “The Israeli government’s decision to call for tenders for construction work on the E1 settlement project is unacceptable. We have long opposed this move. It undermines the two-state solution by dividing the West Bank and violating the territorial integrity of the Palestinian territories. We remain committed to a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.”

Iranian hackers disabled a British power plant for four days, according to the Telegraph. The incident is considered the most successful cyberattack of its kind. It occurred alongside a series of attacks on US water infrastructure that hit 12 states and raised concerns in the White House.

Israel and Turkey are maintaining secret communication channels to prevent friction, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reports, citing a source. According to Kan, Israel has established red lines for Turkish military deployment in Syria, particularly regarding “the deployment of air defense systems, drones, and missiles.”

In Egypt, yesterday in Cairo, a meeting took place between delegations from the Democratic Reformist Current and the Fatah movement. The current Dahlan delegation includes Samir Mashharawi, Majed Abu Shamala, and Osama Al-Farra. The Fatah delegation includes Hussein Al-Sheikh, Majed Faraj, and Ruhi Fattouh. “These meetings are part of the discussion of a series of dossiers and issues of common interest,” the press release states.

A senior Israeli intelligence official told the Jerusalem Post: “Unless Israel establishes clear ‘red lines’ in Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish army and navy will continue to expand their presence near Israel’s northern borders and in its coastal waters. Israel could find itself facing Turkish tanks on the Golan Heights and Turkish frigates off the coast of Caesarea.”

At the request of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and in accordance with Israeli law on entry into Israel, the Population and Immigration Authority will deny entry to two members of the European Parliament from the Swedish Left party, Jonas Sjöstd and Anna Gadin, who intended to visit the Palestinian territories. The two were scheduled to arrive in Israel this evening. In recent years, the two have consistently spoken out against Israel, even calling for international legal proceedings against Israelis. On several public occasions, they have spread false accusations against Israel, including genocide, deliberate starvation, and targeted attacks against children and medical personnel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz: “Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to maintain a zero-tolerance policy on the launching of kites and balloons from the Gaza Strip into Negev settlements. If the launches continue, decisive action will be taken to stop this practice.” According to Israel’s Channel 15: “Prime Minister Netanyahu is conducting a situation assessment at the Central Command regarding threats in the Judea and Samaria area (West Bank).”

Alliances in sight after the Israeli primaries: Following Elazar Stern, Kulanu Bloc leader and former Knesset member Yoav Folkman is also joining Eisenkot’s party. General Eisenkot is said to have a 14-point lead over Netanyahu.

From Gaza, the Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission announced that the legislative elections will be held on the scheduled date of November 28. We have completed voter registration in the West Bank, with an 87% turnout. We are preparing to open the candidacy process for the legislative elections in the West Bank and Gaza on September 26.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reports that two deaths and 32 injuries have been reported in the past 24 hours due to Israeli attacks. The Palestinian Committee for Resistance to the Wall and Settlements reported that the West Bank now has 592 Israeli settlements and outposts, with approximately 780,000 Israeli settlers residing there, including East Jerusalem. Israel controls approximately 42% of the West Bank, including 71% of Area C and up to 91% of the Jordan Valley. In these areas, there are 192 settlements and 400 outposts, of which 231 are pastoral outposts. The committee states that settlement expansion, road construction, military attacks, and restrictions on freedom of movement have intensified since October 2023 and describes these measures as a continued expansion of Israeli control over Palestinian territories.

The motive for last week’s Israeli attacks on Syria has been revealed: “Turkey was planning to deploy air defense systems at the airport, which would have limited Israel’s freedom of action.” Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani told Reuters: “We hope to resume talks on a security agreement with Israel. Talks were suspended after this week’s Israeli attack on Syria. We do not trust Israel, and our priority is to stop attacks on Syrian soil. Damascus is extending its hand diplomatically and urging Israel not to miss this historic opportunity.” According to Axios, Mossad Director Roman Hoffman met with the Syrian Foreign Minister.

Iran has been invited to join the Mecca Defense Pact. The matter is being evaluated, said Mehdi Rahimi, head of Iran’s Majlis news agency. The Mecca Agreement was signed on August 7 by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the President of Turkey, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. It stipulates that an attack on any one of the countries will be considered an attack against all members of the coalition.

Regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated: “We have agreed with Oman on a route through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a provisional option, but it is only on paper, and the Strait of Hormuz will only be opened when the Americans fulfill their obligations. According to Axios, citing three US officials, about 40 oil tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening in both directions via the southern deepwater channel.

Iranian media published a video of the visit of Armed Forces Commander Ali Abdollahi to an underground ballistic missile production facility. Iran and Russia are also reportedly close to signing an agreement for the Rasht-Astara railway project, which will be built by Azerbaijan. This is a key project for the international North-South transport corridor. Iran announced the discovery of a huge new natural gas field, with estimated reserves of approximately 7.5 trillion cubic feet, worth approximately $165 billion.

Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is in Tehran leading an official delegation, as announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. Baghaei stated that the purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and continue Islamabad’s efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on August 24. In connection with the hijacking of a Turkish merchant ship off the coast of Somalia, on August 23, it was reported that Turkish F-16 fighter jets based in Mogadishu carried out an airstrike on the Eyl district of Nugaal, Puntland, killing four people. Puntland is a region neighboring the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, and Israeli and Emirati military bases have recently appeared there. A group of Somali pirates, led by Farah Hirsi Kulan Buyah, has its base in the town of Eyl. They wield considerable political and military power in both Mogadishu and Puntland.

The Gaza Government Press Office reports 4,379 ceasefire violations by Israel, including the killing of 1,286 Palestinians, the wounding of 4,257, and the detention of 180 others. Tanker trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Israeli raids were also reported on August 24 in Gaza: a tent for displaced people near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. A gunfire attack north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip resulted in the death of a child, who was also hit in Al-Satar. The neighborhoods of Shujaiya and Zeitoun, east of Gaza City, were hit by Israeli forces’ shelling. Israeli aircraft bombed the Al-Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, hitting a water desalination plant and a prayer area.

In the West Bank, Israeli settler militias set fire to an aluminum factory near the Ein Sinya checkpoint, a fire broke out north of Ramallah. Online videos show Israeli settlers harassing a Palestinian family on the outskirts of Turmusayya, north of Ramallah. Israeli settlers set up caravans in their illegal settlement near the West Bank village of Bourine.

In Jenin, Israeli forces raided and made arrests. In Ein Al-Beida, in the northern Jordan Valley, Palestinian Bedouin agricultural structures were demolished under pressure from Israeli authorities. The village of Al-Walaja, southwest of Jerusalem, was also targeted by settlers, with dozens of demolition and suspension orders issued by Israeli authorities against homes and other structures.

Lebanese television stations report that IDF warplanes struck the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, as well as the villages of Rumman and Nabatieh al-Fawqa, in the Nabatieh region. It was also reported that IDF soldiers set fire to buildings in the village of Hadata. Israeli artillery targeted the town of Al-Mansouri, in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone targeted the town of Harris. Israeli military bulldozers crossed the so-called Yellow Line near civilian areas in the town of Haris. Attack on Israeli forces: Explosion inside a vehicle packed with explosives on the outskirts of the town of Haris, in the direction of Hadatha. Israeli forces carried out a massive explosion in the town of Yohmor Al-Shqif and the town of Kafr Tebnit. An Israeli drone dropped an explosive device near the Dabsha-Douhat Kafr Rumman area.

Israeli military activity occurred on the evening of August 21 near the city of Quneitra, Syria. Local sources reported that Israeli troops entered a village in the Quneitra region of southern Syria and are inspecting residents’ homes. Israel entered southern Syria with six military vehicles and an infantry contingent, attacking the village of Ma’ariya. An Israeli military unit crossed the border into southern Syria and attacked the village of Sayd al-Hanout, in the southern Quneitra countryside.

Brigadier General Siad Mukhtar, the Houthi logistics and supply commander, was killed in a Yemeni army attack in Al-Jawf province. The UKMTO reported that an oil tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile 63 nautical miles west of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. The attack caused a fire on the ship’s main deck.

Saudi tankers alter course around Africa due to disruptions: At least nine Saudi very large tankers (VLCCs) are currently sailing around Africa to load crude oil at Sidi Kerir, northern Egypt, or via ship-to-ship transfers in the eastern Mediterranean. Five of these tankers, returning from East and South Asia, decided to circumnavigate Africa 23 days ago due to the blockade imposed by Yemen on Saudi Arabia.

Iran has shifted from a defensive to an offensive military doctrine, said the official representative of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Akraminia. Akraminia noted: “Another dimension of the concept of offensive military doctrine is the fact that any act of aggression will inevitably be followed by an immediate response, and this response can be much broader than the act of aggression itself.” Distribution of 30,000 tons of essential goods in Tehran province. Head of the Agricultural Jihad Organization in Tehran province: “There are no concerns regarding the supply and distribution of essential goods.”

Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan sounded the alarm, saying that “Iran’s enemies are trying to create unrest across the country and urged the population to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts to exploit economic hardship.” Speaking in Sari, Radan said that the “‘third war’ is not over yet and emphasized that Iran must remain fully prepared so as not to be caught by surprise.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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