While the anti-Iran alliance is preparing to fight probably immediately after the US and Israeli elections, and the Saudi coalition is looking for a way to attack the Houthis, an interview with Iranian analyst Ali Alizadeh has gone online in Iran with the significant title: Neoliberalism and dollarization aggravate the negative effects of crippling US sanctions.

Alizadeh argues that the internal component exacerbates Iran’s economic difficulties . “Although US sanctions are the main cause, the situation is aggravated by the presence of a Westernized internal elite.”

Alizadeh observes: “Westernization began during the tenure of then-President Hashemi Rafsanjani, who formed a government composed entirely of Western-educated technocrats. These individuals, armed with Western-educated doctorates in economics, were followers of Milton Friedman’s credo and structured the Iranian economy along the lines of neoliberalism. Given that, in the West, neoliberalism tends to further enrich the rich and impoverish the poor, what results could such a system produce in a country hit by devastating sanctions?”

In his explanation, the analyst continues: “Rafsanjani opposed the line of Ayatollah Khamenei, who advocated the need for Iran to be independent and resilient. Rafsanjani aimed to attract foreign investment and make Iran dependent on foreign powers, promising the country’s membership in the WTO (World Trade Organization) and other important international bodies. Furthermore, Rafsanjani was opposed to strengthening the military — despite the obvious need that emerged after the eight-year war, during which Iran had experienced the dramatic consequences of a shortage of military equipment — because he believed in the illusory myth that, in the post-Cold War era, diplomacy would prevail over missiles . ”

According to Alizadeh: “Successive liberal-leaning presidents (Khatami, Rouhani) have continued on this path, promoting further liberalization and the dollarization of the Iranian economy.” “The liberals have placed Iran’s economic hopes in reintegration into Western-dominated global institutions — such as the WTO, the SWIFT circuit, etc. — categorically refusing to look East, towards countries like Russia and China.”

And this, according to analysts, created diplomatic incidents: “The episode in which Rouhani humiliated Chinese President Xi Jinping by having him stay in a hotel room without even a private bathroom is well-known; moreover, during the Chinese head of state’s visit, Rouhani left the country early to travel to Italy. The lack of openness to the East benefits wealthy intermediaries, who profit from sanctions-evading mechanisms based on the use of the dollar. For example, to be able to trade, Iran sends money to Dubai; there the sum is converted into dirhams (with the intermediary earning through commissions and exchange rate differentials) and then into dollars (with another intermediary earning a similar profit). This is a much more expensive process than direct transactions with China or Russia — in rials, yuan, or rubles — between the banks of the respective countries, which would involve minimal bank fees.”

And he further emphasizes: “Many reformist leaders have strong ties to the West, both financially and through their children, who attend universities in those countries. This constitutes a further obstacle to a possible reorientation towards the East, which would make Iran independent of the US dollar.”

And he emphasizes: “Despite more than thirty years of neoliberal/reformist rule, the reformists cynically attribute the failure of their own liberal policies to Islam and the Revolution. In this way, they induce the population to blame the Supreme Leader for the economic difficulties , fueling the illusion that, by adopting a hedonistic American-style lifestyle and abandoning the hijab, dollars will rain from the sky and end up directly in citizens’ pockets.”

“Unfortunately,” Alizadeh concludes, “a sort of ‘mental colonialism’ leads many people in the Muslim world to consider the West the ideal model in terms of policies. Even those who oppose US imperialism and Zionism — perhaps limiting themselves to the military or political sphere — continue to see the West as a point of reference in other areas, such as the economy, healthcare, nutrition, lifestyle, or culture. Politics, after all, is a mirror of society.”

It is important to note that during the 2026 terrorist uprising, some extremist reformist leaders were caught red-handed attempting to foment civil unrest, fuel terrorism and insurrection, and coordinate with foreign intelligence agencies. With their neoliberal policies, they have contributed significantly to the current economic hardship ; yet, like bad losers or spoiled children, they manipulate public opinion to hold Islam responsible for the economic woes.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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