ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran and Yemen: Rising Risk of Escalation in West Asia

On January 31, Russian military transport aircraft landed in Iran. In 24 hours, four Russian military transport aircraft landed at Iranian airports, a rare event that quickly attracted regional media attention. Analysts note that such concentrated military air traffic in such a short period of time is unusual and signals increased logistical coordination between Tehran and Moscow.

The timing coincides with rising regional tensions and speculation about a possible new round of conflict between Iran and Israel, making these flights even more sensitive. The arrival of transport aircraft suggests that Iran is working to rebuild its defensive capabilities after the 12-Day War. These movements highlight both the support capabilities and the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

On January 1, however, unusual Antonov-124 flights were recorded between Bahrain and Israel. Flight data reveals that a heavy transport aircraft, the Antonov-124 with registration UR-ZYD, made three consecutive trips from Isa Air Base in Bahrain to Nevatim Air Base in Israel.

According to these data, the cargo plane made brief stopovers in Nevatim before returning to Isa Air Base. As one of the largest cargo aircraft in the world, the Antonov-124 is typically used to transport ultra-heavy or specialized cargo. The repetition of such flights in a short period of time, amid rising regional tensions, has drawn analysts’ attention to the possibility of major logistical or military transfers.

The use of military bases such as Isa and Nevatim instead of civilian airports fuels speculation about the sensitive or military nature of the cargo. The short stopovers suggest rapid and planned unloading or loading operations. These flights occur at a time when West Asia is facing serious security tensions, making any large-scale logistical movements appear to be secret preparations or behind-the-scenes coordination between regional and extra-regional actors.

The transfers of heavy equipment to Israel via Bahrain and Russia’s logistical support to Iran point to an accelerating rebalancing process in the region. Speculation suggests that a new round of conflict between Iran and Israel is approaching a critical stage, with both sides arming and equipping themselves through different channels and partners: Israel relying on Western and Arab support networks, and Iran strengthening its defenses through strategic cooperation with allies such as Russia.

Taken together, these movements should be considered part of pre-crisis preparations: a phase in which the main players strengthen their supply lines, weapons stockpiles, and support capabilities before direct confrontation. In this context, the heavy transport flights are no longer simple cargo transfers, but clear security signals of an impending flashpoint in the Iran-Israel equation.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/