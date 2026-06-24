ISRAELIRANWAR. Internal Tension in Iran Over U.S. Statements on: Nuclear Issues, Missiles, and the Use of Unfrozen Funds – Denied by Qalibaf in Oman Regarding the Creation of the Hormuz Port Authority 



Over the past 72 hours, the Americans have made at least three claims that were immediately denied by the Iranian side: Claim 1: The first $6 billion in funds released by Iran will be used solely for the purchase of U.S. agricultural products. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismael Baqaei rejected this claim, stating that the Central Bank of Iran will use the funds “as it sees fit.”

Claim 2: Iran has agreed to the return of IAEA inspectors. This claim was also refuted by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismael Baqaei, who stated that the inspectors will not return to Iran until a final agreement is reached.

Claim 3: Iran has agreed to begin negotiations on its missile program. This was denied by Fars News and Tasnim News Agency, but not by any other media outlet or official spokesperson.

This cycle of statements and immediate denials is making the negotiating atmosphere increasingly tense. Furthermore, many people in Iran oppose the Memorandum, and this situation is heightening tensions between the government and parliament.

But let’s take a closer look at what happened on June 23 in the Middle East and West Asia. Secretary Rubio will visit Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has granted a 60-day waiver of U.S. sanctions on all Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, effective through August 21, 2026. The waiver allows Iran to sell oil to anyone, including the United States, with the exception of Cuba, North Korea, and lost Ukrainian territories.

Israeli Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir: “If Trump were to tell Netanyahu to leave Lebanon, the response should be: ‘Mr. President, no.’ And not just ‘no’ to leaving Lebanon, but also ‘no’ to statements like ‘Don’t strike this place’ or ‘Don’t strike that one.’” He also said: “A thousand Lebanese mothers may weep, but not a single Israeli mother.”

Regarding the flotilla incident, the minister said: “During the flotilla incident, people would tell me, ‘Give them some sandwiches.’ I would reply, ‘Should I give them sandwiches? I’ll show them who’s in charge.’” Someone from the Foreign Ministry told me, “Give them some sandwiches; you’ll look good in the eyes of the world.” I replied, “You’re talking to Ben-Gvir. They’re supporters of terrorism.” “I won’t bring them any sandwiches.”

Among the news stories appearing in the Israeli media was one featuring Israeli psychic Uri Geller on Channel 14: “Iran is using a low-frequency electromagnetic weapon to brainwash and influence Trump into accepting the Memorandum of Understanding.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is working toward independence from the United States in weapons production, he stated. “I am extremely grateful for the support we have received from our American friends, but we must free ourselves from this dependence and create our own independent weapons production system,” he said, according to the EFE news agency. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will produce its own weapons. “I want independence in the area of armaments,” he reiterated.

An Israeli Air Force Boeing 707-367C aerial refueling aircraft was spotted in Bratislava with some fuselage elements clearly borrowed from other aircraft.

Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland sign bilateral agricultural agreements with Palestine.

Satellite images show U.S. tanker aircraft returning to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for the first time since Operation Lion’s Roar, indicating that the United States has no plans for military action in the near future (which would put these aircraft at risk due to their proximity to Iran).

On June 22, Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, arrived in Oman alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to finalize agreements with Omani officials regarding Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz. Following the meeting, Iran and Oman issued a joint statement confirming their intention to establish a joint administration over the Strait of Hormuz. The statement also confirms that maritime services will be subject to fees “in accordance with international standards.”

In a statement prior to the meeting, Qalibaf responded to criticism: “On one of IRIB’s programs, I heard it said that they would have preferred Mehrabad Airport to have been closed, so that the negotiating team would not have had to travel to Switzerland.” I say to those dear people: if we hadn’t gone to Switzerland, every additional moment would have meant more bloodshed among the Muslims and Shiites of Lebanon.

Iran’s envoy to the UN, following two deaths in the Israeli attack in southern Lebanon: any violation of the Memorandum of Understanding will create problems for the talks.

A group of Iranian lawmakers will go to Parliament on Sunday to demand that it be opened; otherwise, they will stage a sit-in. Many Iranian lawmakers are outraged that they are unable to carry out their duties and pass laws (and criticize the Memorandum of Understanding).

Qalibaf explained that much of the content is not made public for reasons of national security. If it were made public, the “enemy” would take advantage of it to alter the agreements in its favor.

And now, a look at the military scenarios unfolding in the Middle East and Western Asia.The pilot of the F-15 shot down over Iran reported an unusual group of jellyfish-like drones, CNN reports, citing sources familiar with the pilot’s interrogation. He stated that he saw several interconnected, jellyfish-shaped drones. They moved in unison, with the smaller drones positioned beneath the larger ones. CNN sources emphasize that U.S. intelligence was unaware that Iran possessed this technology, known as “networking.” The Pentagon: We continue to maintain two aircraft carriers, the CVN 72 Lincoln and the CVN 77 Bush, in the Arabian Sea and remain on high alert.

The Israel Defense Forces reported on the evening of the 22nd that the Navy had foiled an attempt by a jet ski coming from Jordan to enter the hotel district of Eilat. The Ministry of State Security had previously denied having any specific information, despite a warning from the head of the Shin Bet.

On the afternoon of the 23rd, President-General Joseph Aoun received a phone call from U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed the latest developments regarding the situation in Lebanon and the next steps following the meetings in Switzerland. Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ support for the positions of the President of the Republic and the Lebanese government in their efforts to extend the authority of the legitimate state and strengthen its national sovereignty throughout Lebanese territory exclusively through the Lebanese Army and security forces, enabling them to fulfill their commitments in this regard.

Vance and Rubio also emphasized that the United States will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings in Switzerland, including the formation of a joint task force comprising the United States, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran to consolidate the ceasefire in Lebanon and monitor the implementation of related measures.

Hundreds of ships are reportedly waiting off the coast of the Persian Gulf, as the Strait of Hormuz remains only partially open, and many tanker operators are unwilling to proceed through the strait until Iran and the United States finalize a ceasefire agreement. The main problem at the moment is not only the physical closure but also the reluctance of shipowners to transit one of the world’s most critical chokepoints for the transport of oil and LNG as long as the security situation remains unstable.



This hesitation is significant even before any formal disruption to exports. Delays in the Strait of Hormuz directly threaten loading schedules, increase transit times, and limit the effective availability of oil tankers, particularly for crude oil, refined products, and LNG leaving the Persian Gulf. Even if production from the fields were to remain unchanged, the slower movement of ships could still lead to higher freight rates, exacerbate regional price imbalances, and perpetuate the geopolitical premium initially factored into oil and gas prices.

For the market, a partial reopening does not represent a return to normalcy: until shipowners regain confidence in the safety of the passage, Hormuz will continue to be viewed as a security risk rather than a regular shipping corridor.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) has revised the threat level for the Middle East maritime region from “significant” to “moderate,” following the continued decline in oil prices and reports of greater progress in talks between the United States and Iran than previously reported.

The Commander of the Iranian Joint Air Defense Staff, emphasizing that air defense units across the country are on high alert, stated: “The Iranian Armed Forces are fully and resolutely prepared to respond to any possible enemy scenario.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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