ISRAELIRANWAR. IDF violates ceasefire agreement and removes new Hamas leadership in two #weeks 

Over the past two weeks, in continued violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified targeted attacks against high-ranking Hamas figures, aiming to dismantle their new chain of command.

While the original Hamas general staff has been completely annihilated, with the killing of the last member of the pre-war leadership in May 2026, the IDF is now seeking to eliminate their successors, and their successors, who now command the remnants of Hamas’s now greatly weakened military wing.

In recent days, Israeli airstrikes have killed two of Hamas’s five brigade commanders: the commanders of the Rafah and Khan Younis brigades. Both were killed in targeted attacks on the town of Khan Younis, where the remnants of the Rafah Brigade are currently located due to the IDF’s occupation of most of Rafah governorate. Rafah Brigade commander Nael Abu Obeid previously served as deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade and commander of the Tel al-Sultan and Yibna battalions (subordinate to the Rafah Brigade).

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hamas battalion and company commanders. Hamas has 24 battalions distributed across five brigades, all of which are severely weakened and no longer capable of fighting effectively. A targeted attack in northern Gaza on Monday killed the commander of the Jabaliya battalion, subordinate to Hamas’s Northern Brigade. Further attacks on Monday in Khan Younis reportedly killed a company commander at Hamas’s operational headquarters.

While these attacks were mainly limited to the remnants of Hamas’s military wing (Al-Qassam Brigades), further raids were carried out against the forces of the second largest armed group based in Gaza: the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Saraya al-Quds Brigades), targeting a rocket launcher cell commander in Khan Younis and a reconnaissance platoon commander in western Gaza City.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/