ISRAELIRANWAR. IDF: Ground operation begins. Italy loses MQ-9A Predator in Kuwait. US prepares landing at Kharg

The environmental damage is beginning to be reckoned with: “The environmental consequences of US attacks on Iran will last for decades. Toxic pollution will spread beyond the region,” Bloomberg reports. Experts point out that missiles and projectiles contain heavy metals and other toxic substances that disperse into the atmosphere, water, and soil. The most serious incident was the attack on oil deposits near Tehran.

US allies are perplexed by the White House’s objectives in the conflict with Iran, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. G7 leaders have asked Trump for clarification, but he has simply avoided responding.

A little over two weeks into the US war against Iran: 13 American soldiers killed; 200 injured, 10 seriously; and 170 of the injured forced to return to duty. This is the first human toll from the Iranian attacks on US bases and infrastructure in the Persian Gulf. “Furthermore, the US administration didn’t expect Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz,” CNN.

John Bolton on the war with Iran: “I think Trump believes he can back out. Trump is moving toward ending the war to avoid political repercussions at home. He should have thought about that before starting a war.”

The US government is now offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of Iran’s Supreme Leader and other senior officials.

The Trump administration has rejected attempts by Persian Gulf countries to reach a ceasefire in the Middle East, Reuters reports, citing sources. Oman, which has served as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, has repeatedly tried to open a channel of communication between the countries, but the White House has made it clear it is not interested.

Meanwhile, U.S. media have reported that between 2,500 and 5,000 Marines are being deployed to the Middle East and that the Trump administration is considering an operation to seize Iran’s Kharg Island in the northern Persian Gulf. Satellite imagery taken on March 14 showed the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and the 2,500 Marines of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) aboard, rapidly en route to the Middle East after having already entered the South China Sea. This follows reports on Friday that the Tripoli Amphibious Landing Group, composed of the USS Tripoli and the amphibious transport ships New Orleans (LPD-18) and San Diego (LPD-22), as well as Marines from the 31st MEU and approximately 20 F-35B Lightning II fighters, had been ordered to the Middle East, near Iran. The Israelis reportedly confirmed the ground operation. Channel 14: “The United States is preparing for a ground operation in Iran.”

The United Kingdom has placed the auxiliary landing ship RFA Lyme Bay on high alert. It is currently at sea conducting onboard exercises, according to a statement from the British Ministry of Defence. The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the ship’s preparation is a preventative measure, “in case its deployment becomes necessary to carry out maritime tasks in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to Sky News.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin does not intend to participate in a military conflict over Iran, despite the support of NATO allies. During a visit to Norway, he emphasized that Germany remains a spectator and has no intention of sending troops to the Middle East. According to the Chancellor, the conflict affects European security and the situation on energy markets, but the Bundeswehr’s participation in military operations is ruled out, including for maritime traffic protection missions in the Strait of Hormuz. He also emphasized the need to seek “a political solution and a strategy to end the war.”

European and Cypriot lawyers have called on the United Kingdom to abandon its military bases in Cyprus, calling them “a relic of the colonial past, an affront to democracy, and a direct attack on the sovereignty of the Cypriot people.”

Switzerland has closed its airspace to U.S. military flights related to the war in Iran, citing the country’s tradition of neutrality in armed conflicts.

The Israeli government has approved the allocation of NIS 2.6 billion ($640 million) for “urgent purchases of security equipment.” Conflicting reports regarding interceptor missiles: according to some sources, “Israel has notified Washington of a serious shortage of interceptor missiles to defend itself from attacks by Iran and its allies.” Semafor. The newspaper’s sources claim that Israel entered the armed conflict against Iran already with a limited stockpile of interceptor missiles. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representatives in an interview with Israel Army Radio: “We have no shortage of interceptor missiles and are preparing for a protracted war.”

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told CNN that Israel plans to continue the operation against Iran for at least another three weeks, as there are still “thousands of targets.” Brigadier General Efi Defrin said Israel is ready, in coordination with the United States, with plans to operate at least until Passover, in about three weeks, and possibly longer, focusing on command and control nodes in western and central Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent Ukraine a request for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation in intercepting Iranian drones, Ynet reported.

As Israel prepared its citizens for a ground operation in Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said: “We have prepared for a long confrontation, and, God willing, we will surprise them on the battlefield.”

Over the weekend, outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said: “The criminal Netanyahu has dragged the region into this unprecedented war, and he doesn’t even hesitate to use prohibited weapons, shedding the blood of Muslims and innocents. He also spoke by telephone with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. Both men emphasized the need for continued Arab coordination and action at the regional and international levels to end the escalation and work towards a swift conclusion to the war.”

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson: “Negotiations are ongoing with various parties to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open. Iran’s attacks and threats against civilian targets have not stopped; they must stop for a diplomatic solution to be found. Qatar evacuated several residential areas in Doha following an Iranian missile launch, and residents have since returned to their homes.”

And again from the Gulf region: “The United Arab Emirates will be able to broker a solution to the conflict with Iran only after Tehran ceases its attacks against the UAE and other Gulf Arab states, said Lana Nuseibeh, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” Forty-five people, including a British tourist, were arrested for filming Iranian attacks in the Emirates.

Iran is demanding an end to airstrikes before starting ceasefire talks. “Iran will fight until the US president realizes the mistake he made in his aggression against the Islamic Republic,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He also added: “The United States has spent months intimidating India into cutting off oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, the White House is now begging the world, including India, to buy Russian crude oil.”

Araghchi thanked Pakistan for its support in the fight against US and Israeli aggression. “The Pakistani tanker Aframax Karachi passed through the Strait of Hormuz today with an active AIS signal along the Iranian side of the strait.” He finally stated: “The United States launched HIMARS rockets from the United Arab Emirates against the islands of Kharg and Abu Musa.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence services reported the arrest of two groups of agents collaborating with Israeli media. Their alleged goal was to incite public unrest and cause chaos and riots in the streets.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf: “Trump is taking Netanyahu’s bait to start a war, and now he is acting under his control. Regarding the grave crime committed, Iran no longer distinguishes between the United States and the Zionist regime. The war will continue until the enemy’s calculations change, and they do not regret it.”

Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei stated: “The end of the war is in our hands. We can consider ending the war; however, there are two conditions: first, we must receive full compensation from the United States for all the damage suffered. Second, the United States must leave the Persian Gulf and be guaranteed 100% security for the future.”

Ibrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee: “Ukraine has provided aid to Israel and has therefore become a legitimate target for us.”

Iranian government spokesman Mohajerani: “The number of teachers and students killed exceeds 206. 120 schools have been severely damaged.”

Since the beginning of the war, Iranian air defenses have detected and downed a total of 118 reconnaissance, combat, and attack drones. We urge people living near industrial zones where Americans have holdings, or those near US soldiers’ hideouts, to stay away from such areas to avoid harm. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed to continue its efforts to hunt down and kill Benjamin Netanyahu, as speculation intensifies over the Israeli prime minister’s fate. On March 15, Iranian authorities announced a more than 60% increase in the minimum wage.

Ali Larijani: “I heard that the remnants of Epstein’s team have hatched a conspiracy to create a 9/11-like incident and blame it on Iran. Iran firmly opposes such terrorist programs and is not at war with the American people.”

Iran and India are discussing a comprehensive agreement under which India will release three Iranian oil tankers seized in February in exchange for safe passage for Indian tankers (bound for India or flying the Indian flag) through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is also demanding medicines and medical equipment as part of the deal. Meanwhile, shipments of Russian pharmaceuticals have arrived in Iran.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on March 16. A weekend of bombing. They have decreased in intensity but have not stopped. Iran, furthermore, after an apparent decline in launches since the 14th, has resumed hitting targets with drones and missiles. While awaiting the deployment of the 1st Marine Division’s Middle East Reconnaissance Battalion, accompanied by 2,200 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, accompanied by the Tripoli Amphibious Readiness Group, composed of the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), the USS San Diego (LPD-22), and the USS New Orleans (LPD-18), and approximately 20 F-35B Lightning II fighters, have been sent to the Middle East in connection with the ongoing conflict with Iran. Trump said that “the objectives of the United States and Israel in the operation against Iran may differ.”

The U.S. military has deployed 10,000 Merops interceptor drones, equipped with artificial intelligence and developed for Ukraine, to the Middle East, as announced by U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, Bloomberg reported. The United States intends to use the drones to avoid deploying expensive air defense missile systems to protect itself from Iranian attacks.

In a press conference at the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Cain announced that since the beginning of operations, MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missile systems, land-launched and operated by the U.S. military, have been used to sink several Iranian vessels, including a submarine.

Meanwhile, Chinese satellite images show that the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has left the Iranian coast and is now operating near Salalah, Oman, behind coastal mountain ranges. The aircraft carrier is now more than 1,100 km from Iran, having previously been spotted about 350 km off the Iranian coast.

Three more American strategic bombers landed today at Fairford Air Base in the United Kingdom. Six B-52H bombers and 12 B-1B bombers are currently stationed at this base.

Turkey has deployed ASELSAN Şahin anti-drone systems in Northern Cyprus for counter-drone operations.

The Iranian military announced it attacked the Israeli army headquarters in Beersheba using drones. Numerous Iranian attacks were recorded between March 13 and 16 against Tel Aviv and Haifa. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued an evacuation order for Tel Aviv and another for Haifa. “Evacuations must take place exclusively via Highway 4.”

Iran bombs 10 “hideouts” of US and Israeli commanders in Israel. A fire broke out in Haifa after the city was hit by rockets. Iranian rocket fire was also reported in the Jerusalem, Eilat, Arava, Haifa, and Nahariya areas, which are affected by Iranian rocket fire. The Iranian military claims to have hit: “the Aman military intelligence agency, Unit 8200, and a rallying point for several fighter jets in Jerusalem.” The Iranians are using cluster munitions. Six areas in and around Tel Aviv were reportedly hit. Extensive damage and fires were reported. On March 15, plumes of smoke rose from Iranian rocket fragments in Ramleh, which also fell in Rishon LeZion and Bnei Brak, Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv. Israeli media reported heavy destruction in the settlement of Settia and the deployment of forces to Bat Yam, where another Iranian missile fell. Finally, some photos show a direct attack inside the “Lahav 433” unit center in Tel Aviv; the army has currently censored the event. On March 16, Israel launched a ground operation in Lebanon.

The tail of a missile fired by Iran at Israel fell in Jordan.

Hezbollah claimed multiple simultaneous operations with Iran over the weekend, at least four. A missile hit a Merkava tank in the town of Kafr Shuba. Starting on March 14, the IDF again issued an evacuation warning in Arabic to all residents of the Dahiya neighborhood in Beirut.

The IDF ground operation aims to conquer all territory south of the Litani River and eliminate Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, according to Axios. Israel has announced the mobilization of four military units, including the Golani Brigade, on the northern front with Lebanon. The Israeli government is preparing to approve the mobilization of up to 450,000 reservists at the request of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). At 9:30 a.m. Italian time on March 16, the IDF announced the start of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. For now, these are “targeted” strikes against targets in the border areas as part of counterterrorism operations to protect residents of northern Israel, which has been bombarding Lebanon with phosphorus.

Clash between Syrian forces and Lebanese tribes on the Syrian-Lebanese border near the town of Serghaya, in the Damascus countryside. An explosion occurred at a Syrian army ammunition depot in the city of Idlib.

Italy is withdrawing its troops from Iraq. According to Reuters, as of March 2026, there were 141 Italian soldiers in Camp Singara, Erbil. A rocket attack on the French military base at Kiwane in Kirkuk, Iraq, severely damaged. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has announced a reward of 150 million Iraqi dinars ($114,450) for information leading to the capture of a US soldier in the US military or intelligence services.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards: “We hit three locations where American commanders were gathering at the King Salman, Victoria, and Erbil bases in the region.” Heavy firefights erupted near the new Al-Hussein neighborhood, in the center of Iraq’s Maysan province.

Joint US-Israeli attack on the headquarters of the 18th Popular Militia Brigade in Al-Qaim district, Iraq’s Anbar province. On March 14, the Iraqi resistance destroyed a Saab Giraffe 1X radar above the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad using a drone.

On March 15, a logistics support camp at Victoria Air Base, near Baghdad Airport, was attacked by a drone and five missiles. Further U.S./Israeli airstrikes against Popular Mobilization Forces sites in Iraq were reported.

According to the Kuwait Public Civil Aviation Authority, Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones, which hit and damaged the airport’s radar system. An MQ-9A Predator drone was destroyed at the Italian base in Ali al-Salem, Kuwait. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Iranian attack on the U.S. base in Port Shuaib in Kuwait was more serious than initially reported, with more than 30 U.S. soldiers hospitalized, including 20 seriously injured with concussions, shrapnel wounds, and severe burns. The attack occurred on March 14.

Five U.S. Air Force tankers were bombed and damaged at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Trump: “The base in Saudi Arabia was attacked a few days ago, but no aircraft were destroyed or damaged, and most have already returned to service.”

On the night of March 14, a direct ballistic missile hit Sheikh Sultan Air Base in eastern Saudi Arabia, causing plumes of smoke to rise from the site.

Following the Iranian drone attack, images of the port area of ​​Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates were released. The images show damage to the port area and security measures. Authorities reported that inspections and site visits are underway to ensure the safe continuation of port operations.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards: “Saudi Arabia has announced that Riyadh and the Eastern Province were attacked by 10 drones and destroyed. This attack has no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Saudi government should seek to determine the source of the attacks.” According to Fars, “The drone attacks against Riyadh and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia originated from the United Arab Emirates.”

On March 15, the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain was on fire. The Bahraini Ministry of the Interior announced that the General Directorate of Criminal and Forensic Investigations arrested five individuals and identified a sixth, currently at large abroad, for their involvement in the collection and transmission of sensitive and accurate information to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On March 14, air defenses were activated in Qatar following a drone and missile attack on US bases.

Iran attacked Citibank branches in Dubai and Manama in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks on banks in Tehran, according to the Revolutionary Guards. Revolutionary Guards spokesman General Ali Mohammad Naini noted that Iran would consider all US banks in the Middle East legitimate targets if the Americans attacked Iranian banks again.

The Iranian Armed Forces issued an evacuation warning for three seaports in the United Arab Emirates. One person was killed in Abu Dhabi when a rocket hit a car in the Al-Bahia neighborhood, according to Emirati authorities.

On March 16, the United Arab Emirates extended the partial closure of its airspace for a week, according to air traffic controllers. A fire is confirmed to be raging in the immediate vicinity of Dubai International Airport following a “drone-related incident.”

No European country is prepared to send its navy to escort ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times. Britain has rejected Trump’s request for help in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. NATO has rejected US requests. EU foreign ministers are discussing sending their warships to the Strait of Hormuz, which could lead to a change in the mandate of the European naval operation Aspides in the Red Sea. EU diplomatic service chief Kaja Kallas stated this upon her arrival at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: “I do not see the possibility of NATO participation in operations in the Strait of Hormuz.” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that he “does not see how military operations in the Strait of Hormuz can be expanded, maintaining that the crisis in that area can only be resolved through diplomacy.”

Meanwhile, Iran has granted the Indian government permission to allow two gas tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Contrary to reports by the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, videos demonstrate that the ships in the strait were struck by maritime drones, not missiles. “The Strait of Hormuz is not closed to all vessels, but only those associated with the aggressors,” the Iranian Foreign Minister stated. On March 14, following the US attack on Kharg Island, which included 15 explosions, Iranian oil loading operations continued. During these attacks, the United States attempted to damage the army’s defenses, the Joshan naval base, the airport control tower, and the Kuran Ghar heliport. None of Iran’s oil infrastructure was damaged during these attacks. Iran is considering allowing a limited number of oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, but only if the oil is paid for in Chinese yuan, not US dollars.

In Iran, many cultural centers and schools were hit over the weekend, including the cultural and educational center and a kindergarten in Shahr-e Rey, Iran. The Iranian military continued firing Zolfaghar and Ghadr ballistic missiles and Paveh cruise missiles over the weekend.

The Mossad addressed the Iranian people in Farsi: “Dear Iranian citizens, avoid Basij gatherings. All of them, whether on the streets or in their homes, are potential targets.” Basij forces in Tehran have begun setting up checkpoints in tunnels for fear of airstrikes.

Numerous attacks against Tehran have occurred, with the Iranian Space Research Institute building being hit.

In response, on March 15, Iran used the two-stage Sajjil missile for the first time, along with the Khorramshahr, Kheibarshekan, Emad, and Qadr superheavy missiles, which struck U.S. military infrastructure, command and control centers, and decision-making centers. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it has deployed hypersonic missiles and drones against several U.S. bases in the Middle East.

On March 16, the Israeli military claimed to have destroyed the Iranian Supreme Leader’s plane in Tehran. It refers to the plane of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. It was parked at Maharabad Airport in Tehran. Attacks in the capital. American-Israeli attack on residential areas in Shiraz, hitting a residential area.

Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan continue along the border; Pakistani forces bomb Kabul on the evening of March 16.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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