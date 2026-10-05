ISRAELIRANWAR. Houthis strike three specific stations on the East-West Pipeline, disrupting global oil exports

On September 30, Yemeni armed forces targeted and precisely struck the Abqaiq oil facility in eastern Saudi Arabia. According to local sources, the attack was carried out using a ballistic missile. Abqaiq is located 1,100 kilometers from Yemeni positions in the Saada and Al-Jawf provinces; therefore, if Yemeni forces did indeed employ a ballistic missile, it is likely they used the Khaybar Shekan missile.

The attack is linked to the resumption of operations on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline. Yemeni armed forces are determined to exert strong economic pressure on the Saudis by blocking the flow of oil exports and to retaliate against the unjust siege of Yemen. This action also compounds the effects of initiatives undertaken by Iranian armed forces in the Strait of Hormuz; in a sense, the Yemenis are killing two birds with one stone.

At this stage of regional developments, Abqaiq is considered Saudi Arabia’s most important oil facility, as it is the world’s largest crude oil processing complex, boasting a maximum capacity of up to 7 million barrels per day (representing 5–7% of global supply). Most of the oil from eastern Saudi fields, such as Ghawar, is transported there for processing; furthermore, the facility serves as the starting point for the strategic Saudi East-West Pipeline, which channels oil to the Red Sea without passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Under current circumstances, any disruption to operations at the Abqaiq facility would rapidly impact the global energy market, placing further pressure on the United States and countries that import Arab oil—including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and European nations.

The East-West Pipeline, also known as Petroline, is a strategic pipeline spanning approximately 1,200 kilometers that transports crude oil from fields and facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. The pipeline has a nominal transport capacity of around 7 million barrels per day; however, in practice and depending on conditions, actual throughput ranges between 4 and 5 million barrels daily.

Its critical importance lies in the ability to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait normally handles about 20% of the global oil supply and is recognized as the world’s most important strategic energy “chokepoint.” Under normal conditions, the majority of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports are shipped via Persian Gulf terminals—such as Ras Tanura—and transit through the Strait of Hormuz. However, in the event of conflict or the closure of the Strait, the East-West Pipeline serves as the primary alternative route for transporting Saudi oil to the Red Sea and, from there, to European and Asian markets. Along its 1,200-kilometer length, there are 11 pumping (or booster) stations responsible for ensuring the steady transfer of oil to the port of Yanbu. Moving westward from the eastern desert regions, the route transitions from flat desert terrain to the highlands and mountainous areas of western Saudi Arabia; the crude oil finally passes through the tenth and eleventh stations—located at the line’s highest point—before flowing downhill to the port of Yanbu.

Recent attacks by the “Axis of Resistance” on this pipeline have completely halted the east-to-west transfer of oil in Saudi Arabia by targeting three specific stations: Station 8 in the Afif area (1,020 meters above sea level), Station 9 in the Dhekra area (1,080 meters above sea level), and Station 11 in the Al-Mesba’ah area (1,050 meters above sea level)—the latter being situated at the end of the route and the start of the downhill section. This points to a highly engineered operation executed with extreme precision.

The significance of the matter lies in the strategic nature of the targeted points: their destruction prevents Saudi Arabia from bypassing these highland installations, forcing the country to rebuild and repair the stations themselves—a full restoration process that proves extremely complex, costly, and time-consuming.

It must therefore be emphasized that the attack on the Saudi East-West pipeline was decisive and unprecedented, striking the Kingdom’s main artery for oil exports. Even more Important, these lines remain under the constant threat of the Yemeni army and the Axis of Resistance: any reconstruction or repair work on the stations could once again be targeted and struck.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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