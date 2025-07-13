ISRAELIRANWAR. Houthis: Navigation prohibited for ships carrying goods and supplies for Israel

On July 10, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a lengthy speech on the week’s events.

“Operations in Yemen to support faith, wisdom, and jihad in the battle of the promised conquest and the sacred jihad continue apace. This week’s operations were carried out with 45 hypersonic and ballistic missiles, drones, and naval vessels. This week’s operations diverted the direction of Jaffa, Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Eilat, including naval operations.”

The Houthi attacks temporarily suspended flights at Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the Houthis, attacks on ships resumed because the two ships in question “began violating the embargo decision and shipping cargo to the port of Eilat, ignoring the embargo and assuming it could be ignored.” The Houthis reported that navigation is and will be prohibited until the “aggression and siege on Gaza” ends.

Therefore, “the embargo on Israel’s navigation through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea remains in place; it is a continuous decision in all its phases.” Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who clarified regarding the agreement with the United States, stated that the naval blockade of Israel has never been lifted. “The decision to impose the embargo has never been interrupted or reversed, and it is an effective decision, and monitoring operations have been continuous; what is new is the violation by some companies. The resumption of operations in the port of Eilat cannot be authorized, and our Yemeni position remains firm.”

He concludes: “What happened in the Red Sea contains a clear lesson for all shipping companies operating to transport goods for the Israeli enemy and will be treated firmly. No company transporting enemy Israeli goods through the announced theater of operations can be authorized. The naval operations were carried out by Yemeni forces in conjunction with naval, missile, and air forces using drones, and resulted in the sinking of both ships.”

The two ships attacked by the Houthis this week in the Red Sea remained unused for over 48 hours. The operator of one of the two ships attempted to obtain assistance from British naval forces and the EU task force, but was told there were no forces nearby in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal. Israel has asked the United States to continue bombing the Houthis; the last two Israeli strikes were partially intercepted by Houthi missiles.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

