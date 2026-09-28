ISRAELIRANWAR. Houthis and Pasdaran: Chinese components and imagery behind precision strikes against Saudi Arabia and US bases in the Middle East

According to the Wall Street Journal, China has become the Houthis’ main supplier of “dual-use” goods: items that are actually used to enhance their military capabilities . UN data indicates that Chinese companies, previously minor suppliers to the Houthis, are now the primary source of goods intercepted en route to the group. Most suppliers of drone components to the Houthis — entities subject to US sanctions — are based in China.

In recent years, the Houthis have established close commercial ties with Chinese companies. These connections are based on the work of experienced Yemeni merchants operating in Chinese cities and young activists — selected by the Houthis for ideological reasons — who have learned Chinese to operate in the local market. In late August, anti-Houthi forces in southern Yemen intercepted a shipment from a ship bound for the Houthis. The cargo included military-grade data transmission radio modems manufactured in Chengdu, China, which can be used to control drones.

Among the transported material were also monitors produced in Guangdong province (China), which can be used on unmanned vessels to display their position and speed .

Approximately 35% of all military goods intercepted en route to the Houthis between 2021 and 2025 came from China. By comparison, only 5% of goods intercepted between 2015 and 2018 were Chinese-made.

Furthermore, according to CNN, citing US intelligence assessments, Chinese satellite imagery and intelligence support have significantly enhanced Iran’s ability to strike US military bases and track ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. officials believe that Chinese geospatial data helped Iran carry out a precision strike against the Tower 22 base (on the Al-Tanf border with Jordan) in July, resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers.

This intelligence also allowed Iranian forces to monitor U.S. naval patrols and plan the timing of strikes using relatively simple heat-seeking drones that were unable to alter their course after launch.

However, the extent of Beijing’s involvement remains unclear; in particular, it is not known whether the Chinese government directly authorized the provision of intelligence support or merely permitted it.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro blog Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/