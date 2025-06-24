ISRAELIRANWAR. Hormuz begins blockade of ships. Mutual bombing between Iran and Israel continues. Iran closes with IAEA. Anticipation of Russian-Pakistani project at Security Council

The European Union may impose economic sanctions against Israel or revoke customs privileges in connection with allegations of human rights violations, Bild reports. Earlier, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas prepared a report highlighting possible violations by Israel of its human rights obligations under the agreement with the EU. The document is expected to be submitted to EU foreign ministers for consideration at their next meeting in Brussels. After the report was published over the weekend, Israeli officials called it “one-sided” and “an example of double standards by the EU.” At the same time, several MEPs have already expressed their disagreement with the possible introduction of sanctions against Israel. Among those opposed to the document are the Germans, who have already said through Merz that they support Israel and the United States.

On June 22, Tehran rejected Washington’s offer on Iran’s civil nuclear program, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News. “The United States has said it would be ready to return to talks,” Rubio later said. “The United States’ goal of destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities has been achieved, Washington’s further actions will depend on Tehran’s reaction,” Rubio said. According to the US Secretary of State: “Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to produce at least nine or ten bombs.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We have interesting intelligence information on the location of enriched uranium,” confirming what the Financial Times wrote: “The American attacks did not affect Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium.”

An anonymous member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Shura Council said: “The parties concerned are considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “It seems that the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty can no longer protect us.” Despite meetings between Iranian and European delegations, there was no progress on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend, and on the afternoon of the 23rd, Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA.

According to the Iranian social sphere, if Iran withdraws from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, it can build a bomb in a few months, they already have 400 kg of uranium enriched to 70%.

Reuters reports that the tankers are fleeing the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, according to OSINT geolocations, six supertankers carrying crude oil have made U-turns in the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours. The oil market is already in turmoil. Ambrey Maritime Security Company says Iran’s response to the US attacks is almost inevitable.

On the morning of June 23, Iran’s Foreign Minister met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Araghchi said in a statement: “I had a productive meeting with Putin and we discussed in detail the developments in the Middle East. Russia’s positions so far have been very firm and it is working in the Security Council to gain some momentum despite the US veto.”

CNN quotes a senior Iranian official: “The war could last two years and we are prepared.” While in Israel, Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu on i24NEWS: “We are working with the Iranian opposition … we are defining a global and moral Jewish agenda.”

The Israeli and American goal according to their latest statements is to overthrow the Iranian government and kill Ayatollah Khamenei, even if one actor says it openly and the other hides behind cryptic statements. While Russia, Pakistan and China are absolutely not in favor of a regime change. Prince Reza Pahlavi on June 23 asked Ayatollah Khamenei to resign.

And now let’s see the attacks in the Middle East updated to 15:00 on June 23. The Houthis have openly declared war on Israel and have promised to attack American interests in the Bāb el-Mandeb Strait starting from June 22.

Series of air strikes by Israeli warplanes on the outskirts of Aishiya and Mahmoudiya and along the course of the Litani River in southern Lebanon. It is noted that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem in an interview with Al-Ahed News: “Iran will be victorious because and has the right and is attacked. […] An attack on Iran will have very high costs because the entire region is in danger”. Israel therefore fears that Hezbollah and its militias in Syria and Iraq could carry out attacks against Israel and its interests.

In Syria on June 23, a mortar attack was recorded on a US military base in Syria, Iranian agency Mehr, citing sources. It is the Qasrak base, in the western part of the Syrian province of Hassakah.

On June 23, the Iranian news agency Fars: “The 21st wave of Operation “True Promise 3” targeted military targets and military support centers from north to south of the Israeli territories, with particular attention to Haifa and Tel Aviv. A combination of missiles and drones, including solid- and liquid-fueled missiles, was used, employing special tactics to penetrate the layers of Israel’s dense and expensive defense shield.”

Since the twentieth operation, in Operation “True Promise 3,” Iran has used new-generation Khyber-Shakan missiles with multiple warheads. The twenty-first operation began around 09:30 on June 23: an Iranian ballistic missile struck an industrial facility in Ashdod, near the thermal power plant. At least 15 rockets were fired by Iran in four salvos against Israel. Ashdod, Gilboa and. Additional launches from Iran were recorded in the north around 11:00, hitting Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ashqelon, Ashdod, Acre, Safed and other cities in Israel, the IRGC reports.

In the last and penultimate attack, Fars source said, “Iran used Khyber-Shakan missiles, Emad, Qadr and Fatah-1 in today’s attacks before noon.

Al Arabiya correspondent: “Unprecedented destruction occurred in Tel Aviv and Haifa following the Iranian missile attack… Buildings collapsed and the damage to infrastructure is estimated to exceed $2 billion.”

Other sources reported that Safed, Tel Lachish, south of Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Beit She’an were hit. In a statement from the Israel Electric Corporation: “A strategic facility in the south was damaged and electricity was cut off.”

According to Israel Army Radio: “All the missiles fired fell directly and were not intercepted. They were very fast missiles.”

According to Israeli media: Iran has fired about 500 rockets and more than a thousand drones at Israel since the start of the war

The Home Front Command issued a statement: “Due to the detection of rocket fire, alerts are likely to be activated within the next few minutes in the following areas: Northern Golan, Southern Golan, Northern Golan, Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Lower Galilee, the line of confrontation, Hamifratz, Menashe, Wadi Dara and Carmel.” A massive explosion was heard in the Galilee region.

On June 23, a security incident was recorded in Shuja’iyya, in the northern Gaza Strip. In half an hour, Israeli warplanes launched four airstrikes on Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces said it destroyed 2.5 kilometers of Hamas tunnels in the Kafr Jabaliya area, in the northern Gaza Strip. Al-Quds Brigades posted a video online showing them using Fagot and Malotek weapons, against an Israeli command and control headquarters and a special force entrenched in a house north of Street 5, north of Khan Yunis.

The IDF is operating with extreme force to destroy the capabilities of Hamas organizations in the Khan Yunis area, in blocks 107, 108 and 109 and attack any site used for rocket launching. Request evacuation of Palestinians from the blocks. They are. Including the Mawasi area while the evacuation order does not include the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals.

Al-Qassam Brigades wrote on the afternoon of the 23rd: “Yesterday we shelled the new site of Al-Sanati, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, with medium mortar fire.”

Regarding the June 22 attacks on Iran: “A source familiar with the details told the Israeli channel i24NEWS: Natanz has been destroyed. Heavy damage has been done to Fordow and Isfahan, but only in the coming hours and days will we know the extent of the damage.”

On the afternoon of June 22, the IDF released a video of the destroyed missile launchers in Yazd and images from Isfahan after the US attack. On the evening of the 22nd, Tehran was attacked again.

New satellite images of Fordow, posted online on June 23, show debris and ash near the mountainside, indicating large internal explosions. Electricity has been cut off in parts of northern Tehran due to the Israeli Air Force’s bombing.

Several explosions in Tehran. Damage was reported near the Iranian Red Crescent building, NourNews reports.

At around 11:30 on June 23, the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran was attacked again by Israel, Iranian media reported, citing local authorities. The spokesman for the Qom Province Crisis Management Headquarters reported the news. The IAF also confirmed: “The entrances to the Fordow facility were attacked to prevent the smuggling of materials abroad.” “We launched an attack this morning to cut off access to the Fordow uranium enrichment facility.”

Shahid Beheshti University attacked. Evin prison attacked. No injuries, prison entrance damaged. Tehran Governor: “Since Friday, June 13, 200 points in Tehran province have been attacked by the Zionist regime.” Evin Prison holds many political prisoners with ties to Israel. Following the shockwave from the Israeli attack on northern Tehran, electricity was cut in Zones 2 and 3. In the afternoon, power was restored. Tehran is effectively under carpet bombing. Over 50 fighter jets participated in the latest wave of attacks on Tehran. Targets attacked include missile and radar production facilities, as well as missile storage facilities.

Ashura Guard Public Relations: “The Zionist regime’s attacking fighter jet was shot down by integrated defense fire in East Azerbaijan Province.” Israeli drone shot down in Tabriz.

Iranians continue to be arrested on charges of espionage for producing drones to attack Tehran. Two people have already been hanged on espionage charges. Over 100 people have been arrested. We recall that in Iranian prisons there are also two Europeans, one of German origin, Marek Kaufmannin. Nothing is known about the second.

