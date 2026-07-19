ISRAELIRANWAR. Hormuz, a war in which no one will win

In the end, the objectives are clear: the United States is seeking to isolate Iranian cities, if possible divide the north from the south, and cut off logistical supplies. Then, they will attack and capture the islands in the Strait of Hormuz—Trump’s dream—perhaps while Iranian Kurdish separatists attempt to sow confusion in northern Iran by entering via Iraq.

Iran, for its part, is seeking to militarily exhaust the United States in the Middle East and destroy all its key energy sites to bring them back to the negotiating table. In this war for energy supremacy that Washington wants and Iran refuses to concede, there will be no winner, only death, destruction, and economic and financial crises.

The IRGC called their operation al-Nasr 2. Iranian attack waves 10 through 16 employed Fattah hypersonic missiles, Khaybar Shekan and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, and Shahed 136 autonomous guided munitions. During operations against US positions in the region, the IRGC announced that it had hit the HIMARS rocket launcher site in Kuwait with a precision strike using drones and missiles, and that it had bombed several positions housing US forces and counterrevolutionary elements allied with the United States and Israel (in Iraqi Kurdistan).

As a result of these attacks, a significant number of counterrevolutionary militants lost their lives, and according to the IRGC, US military personnel were also killed or wounded. Additionally, the US air base at Al Udeid in Qatar was subjected to heavy missile and drone bombardment, completely destroying a long-range radar system and several US strategic tanker aircraft, while many others suffered severe damage.

According to a list provided by dogs close to the Axis of the Resistance, “Iranian retaliatory attacks against US bases in the region” have been recorded.

On July 15 and 16, Iranian forces […] launched attacks – using dozens of ballistic missiles and dozens of kamikaze drones – against Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

The attacks targeted:

Jordan: Fighter aircraft maintenance ramp and command and control center at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Al-Azraq), Pasdaran.

Kuwait: Satellite Communications and Early Warning Radar Center at Ali Al Salem Air Base – by the Revolutionary Guards

Radar systems, Patriot air defense system, and fuel depots at Ali Al Salem Air Base – by the Army (Artesh). US military pier at Shu’aiba Port – by the Revolutionary Guards

In Bahrain: Communications and radar systems, Patriot systems at the Sheikh Isa Air Base – by the Army (Artesh). Destruction of an MQ-9 drone in Andimeshk, Khuzestan province.

Iran, meanwhile, is without water and electricity, with stations devastated and bridges destroyed. US CENTCOM strikes on the night of July 17 alone hit a total of 5-6 bridges in Hormozgan province: The Griveh Bridge, connecting Bandar Abbas, Khmeir, and Lar. The bridge after the village of Latidan (Kalmatli), on the way back from Bandar Abbas, Khmeir, and Lar. Two bridges on the road to Kahorstan, Lar. The unfinished bridge connecting Bandar Khmeir, Keshvar, and Bandar Abbas. The bridge in the village of Maro, in Khmeir County. The Chabahar maritime tower was targeted (again) and destroyed by the United States. A train station west of Bandar Abbas. The civilian airport of Iranshahr, in the southeast. of Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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