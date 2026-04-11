ISRAELIRANWAR. Hormuz, 5 ships in 24 hours. Iran: The Strait will remain closed unless Israel stops bombing Lebanon, because it is part of the agreement. China buys oil from Iran at a higher price.

On the day of possible agreements, Iran insisted that without a ceasefire in Lebanon, there would be no meeting. The United States Senate announced it will vote next week to limit the US president’s war powers.

Another headache for Donald Trump is the news that the Pentagon lied to American citizens. The Intercept: “We’ve exposed the Pentagon for downplaying US casualties in the war against Iran, but they continue to do so. Many soldiers suffering from ‘blast brain injuries’ or severe psychological trauma are not included in official statistics to keep the final number low. Satellite images of medical evacuations at bases in Qatar and Germany, as well as images of funerals in various US states, indicate much higher numbers. The goal is to prevent the American public from comparing this war to the disasters in Vietnam or Iraq, especially on the eve of the midterm elections.”

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its firm condemnation of the Israeli attacks in Lebanon. A joint statement by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, the European Commission, the European Council, and Japan thanked Pakistan and all partners involved for the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Middle Eastern media headlined: “The European position has shifted toward Israel. Europeans demand the immediate inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement.”

Spain is also at the forefront in this context: Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno commented: “The war is the result of the unilateral attack by Israel and the United States against Iran. We support Pakistan in the negotiation process, and Spain’s position from day one has been to support the achievement of a ceasefire. The war in Lebanon is a disgrace to humanity, and the number of deaths, injuries, and displaced persons cannot be ignored,” the Minister concluded.

Turkish President Erdogan: “Israel must not be allowed to hinder the negotiation process with its actions. We are ready to cooperate with friendly countries in the region to continue efforts aimed at decisively ending the wars and establishing sustainable security in the region.” Egypt and Iraq are on the same wavelength. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani met today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, “both sides affirmed that a ceasefire must also be established in Lebanon.”

The Israeli press reports that while residents of the north continue to flee to shelters, the prime minister announced: “Today we begin direct negotiations with Lebanon: and talks with Iran will begin in Pakistan.” In the Israeli press on April 10, a political source confirmed that the ceasefire will apply to Lebanon in the next few hours. The newspaper Al-Joumhouria confirmed that “in the last few hours, intensive contacts have been held in multiple directions with several international and Arab parties, which have led to the establishment of a diplomatic umbrella in support of Lebanon’s position, calling for its inclusion in the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States.” According to the newspaper, Iran and Pakistan’s insistence on Lebanon’s inclusion in the agreement, along with the positions of Europe, Great Britain, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and other countries, as well as Lebanon’s firmness, have led to a change of scenery after Bloody Wednesday.

Benjamin Netanyahu announced the direct agreements live on television but then declared that Hezbollah would be annihilated. “Dear people of the North, I am proud of you. Continue to resist steadfastly. I want to inform you: there is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We continue to strike Hezbollah with all our force and will not stop until we restore your security.” He did so following a poll showing Netanyahu’s support in the Likud party declining. The number of Israeli casualties in attacks against Iran and Hezbollah has reached 8,000. Israeli Health Ministry officials, who usually censor casualty figures, announced on April 10 that 7,993 Israelis were injured during the war against Iran and Lebanon.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon: “There is a gap between statements and actions, and the Lebanese government lacks the real capacity to disarm Hezbollah, and I don’t recall a single instance in which they confronted the organization.”

According to Israeli media: “The internal debate on war successes is starting to infiltrate the cabinet meeting.”

In Lebanon, Amal Movement MP Qassem Hashem told Al-Araby TV: “The basis of any negotiations is to stop Israeli aggression against Lebanon.” Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem: “The Israeli enemy has failed on the battlefield to confront the courageous resistance fighters. It has been unable to carry out the ground invasion it has repeatedly announced. Its soldiers and officers have been ambushed by the resistance, and its military vehicles have been destroyed at the crossroads of cities and villages.” Among the demands under discussion is the disarmament of Beirut.

A long speech by Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni revolution and the Ansarallah movement. After praising Iran, he said: “One of the most important achievements of this phase has been the creation of a balance of unity between the camps and fronts of the axis of jihad and the resistance.” “Iran has conducted unprecedented and far-reaching military operations to strike the Israeli enemy and American bases. Among the results of these operations was the escape of American soldiers to hotels and other secret shelters. Iranian attacks forced Israelis to spend more than 40 days in bunkers. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz was one of the main measures taken by Iran to put pressure on the United States and its allies.

Strong condemnation of the Arab governments that supported Israel and the United States, holding them guilty of betraying the Islamic Ummah. “The enemy’s claim to have weakened Iran is false.” “One of Yemen’s most important achievements was to prevent Israeli and American enemies from militarily using the Red Sea in hostile actions against Iran and the Axis countries.”

The head of Iran’s National Security Commission on the new Strait of Hormuz management agreements: “Tolls for transiting the Strait of Hormuz will be paid in rials, Iran’s national currency.” Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on April 10th reached its lowest level since the first two days of the war. An LPG tanker attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz but was turned back by the Revolutionary Guards Navy. The UK Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) stated: “The maritime threat level in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz remains ‘critical.’ Five vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.” Chinese refiners have purchased Iranian oil at a price higher than Brent crude. For the first time in years, independent Chinese refiners purchased Iranian oil at a price higher than Brent crude, following a decline in base prices and amid expectations of increased purchases by India following Washington’s temporary sanctions relief.

India grants exemptions for ships carrying Iranian goods, Reuters. India recently granted exemptions for the entry of two Iranian cargoes into its ports, one on an old oil tanker and the other on a tanker subject to international sanctions, with the aim of accelerating the supply of energy resources from the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said Tehran will seek compensation from the United States and Israel for the damage caused to the country, according to a message released to coincide with the fortieth day since the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The text was addressed to the Fars news agency, which published the statement.

“Let everyone know: we will not leave the criminal aggressors who attacked our country unpunished. We will undoubtedly demand compensation for all damage inflicted and the blood of the martyrs and wounded in this war,” the statement read.

Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, died from wounds sustained in an attack by American and Israeli fighter jets in Tehran. The entire Iranian government has sent condolences to him. His residence was hit by an airstrike by American and Israeli fighter jets on April 1, resulting in the death of his wife, Mansoureh Rais Ghasem, and his wounding.

The police chief of Iran’s Semnan province: “Thanks to comprehensive intelligence, the provincial police, intelligence services, and security police were able to identify and arrest seven officers linked to hostile networks.” An arms smuggling ring in Kermanshah province, western Iran, has been dismantled and its members arrested.

China quietly pushed Iran to negotiate with the United States during the war, gaining diplomatic credibility with Xi ahead of the meeting with Trump. Beijing’s goal: to strengthen its position ahead of the summit, where Xi is expected to push Trump to move closer to China’s position that Taiwan is a breakaway province that should eventually reunify with mainland China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry: “We urge all parties concerned in the Middle East to resolve disputes through diplomatic means.”

In Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, everything is ready for the meeting. Authorities have blocked roads with containers and barbed wire and deployed security forces throughout the city. An area of ​​more than three kilometers around the Serina Hotel, where the delegations are scheduled to stay, is completely closed. Hiking trails in the hills overlooking Islamabad are also closed to the public.

A U.S. Air Force military transport plane with “Charleston” on its tail is at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, as Pakistan prepares to host U.S. and Iranian representatives for peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan — Reuters. J.D. Vance has arrived and will lead the U.S. delegation during the talks.

And now a look at the military scenarios open in the Middle East and West Asia as of 3:30 PM on April 10. According to CBS News, the U.S. Air Force has lost 24 MQ-9 drones in the war with Iran.

The Israeli Ministry of Health reports 7,993 injuries during the war against Iran and Lebanon. The number of waves of Hezbollah attacks against “Israel” has reached 1,178 as of April 8. On April 10, in 24 hours, the Lebanese resistance conducted 72 operations targeting Israeli cities and towns 31 times.

Hezbollah launched several ballistic missiles against the cities of Tel Aviv and Ashdod, the town of Margaliot. Sirens were active throughout Israel overnight. Let’s see the details: Explosions were heard in central Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon. A ballistic missile hit the area of ​​the Ashdod naval base. Alarms were sounded at Ben Gurion Airport in occupied territory. Sirens sounded in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas. A rocket directly hit a building in Misgav Am, northern Israel. David Azoulay, head of the “Metula” settlement council, said: “Netanyahu’s concern, his duty, should be to preserve our security, but in this matter he is abandoning us.” Sirens sounded in Dovev and Bar’am in the Western Galilee. Late in the morning, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported: “Evacuation from Kiryat Shmona and some settlements due to continued Hezbollah bombardment.” Rockets arrived in Safed at the end of the day.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 15 more operations against the Israeli army overnight. In these attacks, the towns of Avivim, Kiryat Shmona (twice), Al-Manara, Misgav Am, Nahariya (twice), Shlomi, Kabri, the infrastructure of the town of Yesud HaMa’ala, the Al-Asi base, and the Hunin garrison were hit by rockets. Other targets in the towns of Shlomi and Nahariya, as well as a concentration of Israeli soldiers in the town of Misgav Am, were hit by kamikaze drones.

Artillery bombardment and gunfire by the IDF in various areas on both sides of the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip. The French convoy “Freedom Flotilla” continues its journey towards the Gaza Strip across the Mediterranean Sea, preparing to join other international convoys at sea as part of a solidarity movement to lift the siege of the Strip.

Israeli operations continue in Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have caused widespread destruction on the “Haboush Highway” in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. Human Rights Watch reports that Israel killed 300 Lebanese in the April 8 attack; in addition, the destruction of bridges has deprived tens of thousands of residents of food and medical care. According to a new report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the death toll from yesterday’s Israeli attacks in Lebanon has reached 303 dead and over 1,150 injured.

Israeli warplanes and drones bombed the areas of Bint Jbeil, Al-Khiyam, the Civil Defense center in the town of Burj Qalawiyeh, Jebshit, two motorcycles in Al-Bazouriyeh, Kafra, Saksakiyah, and Deir Taqla, in southern Lebanon, from the afternoon of April 9 until the early hours of April 10.

Along the Bint Jbeil axis, armed clashes are ongoing in the eastern part of the city, supported by rocket fire from the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon. According to the latest reports from the field, clashes between resistance fighters and Israeli forces are concentrated around the Musa Abbas compound and the Tahrir intersection, with Israeli positions in these areas repeatedly hit by rockets and artillery. Clashes are also reported in Khiam, Shemaa, and Ainata. Clashes are also reported in towns in the Marjayoun district.

At dawn on April 10, a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Safad al-Batikh, Sultaniyeh, and Hadatha, in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone deliberately flew over the neighborhoods of Nabatieh, broadcasting audio recordings containing false calls for help. Hezbollah denounces the silence of international bodies regarding the attacks on the country’s manufacturing industries. The Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade: “The factories targeted by the American-Zionist enemy belonged to the non-military sector, yet the United Nations and human rights defenders remained silent in the face of this crime against humanity.”

Reports of drone attacks in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Erbil, Iraq.

A video released by local sources in Iraq shows Israeli fighter jets, continuously refueled by American tankers, maintaining their combat readiness at the highest possible level in the skies over Iraq, essentially on high alert. Over the past two days, numerous reports of unusual activity by Israeli fighter jets have been received in Iraqi skies, especially in the northern regions. Israel appears to be preparing for a new phase of conflict with Iran. Explosion heard at the US occupation base in Harir, Erbil.

Attack on Kuwait and Dubai: likely carried out by Iraqi militias.

Revolutionary Guards: “The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have absolutely not fired a single projectile at any country during the hours of the ceasefire so far.” “It appears that the vile Israeli regime, with these false flag attacks, is attempting to sabotage the ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States. In any case and under any circumstances, the Israeli regime desires the continuation of the cycle of tension and war at any cost and in any way, in order to consolidate its alleged objectives or at least get closer to them.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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