ISRAELIRANWAR. Hamas and Israel in Egypt for the Peace Council. Tel Aviv bombs Gaza and Lebanon. Attacks and raids in the West Bank. Saudi Arabia prepares for war against the Houthis. 

A Hamas delegation led by Khalil Al-Hayya met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The two sides discussed developments related to the Palestinian cause, both politically and on the ground, with a particular focus on the ongoing negotiations in Cairo. Regarding the agreement between the mediators and Hamas, the agreement will include all weapons: police weapons, light and heavy weapons, tunnels, weapons depots, and production sites.

At the end of the process, only the Palestinian committee will control weapons in the Gaza Strip. Withdrawal from the “Yellow Line” is impossible without complete disarmament, the “advisers” told Hamas, which will commit to ceasing all military activities, including capacity-building and fighter recruitment. Simultaneously, assassinations will cease. The arms delivery process is expected to begin in a few weeks. The weapons will be stored and disposed of in facilities guarded by multinational forces.

Haaretz reports that a plane carrying Israeli representatives departed on July 29 for El Alamein, Egypt, for talks between Hamas, the Peace Council, and intermediary countries. The agreement is not expected to be signed in the coming days.

Iraqi sources say that after the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, the Axis of the Resistance will shift its attention to the Suez Canal, in retaliation for recent attacks on Iraqi soil.

Israel has arrested a veteran of a secret Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit on charges of spying for Iran. Also on the military front, Walla reports a mutiny at the Sdei Taiman base following a dispute with the battalion commander: “Dozens of fighters and commanders of the Tsabar battalion, belonging to the Givati ​​Brigade, have laid down their weapons in the last few hours and left the base to return to their homes.” Senior commanders reportedly decided to destroy and remove the insignia displayed in the battalion’s companies. The battalion commander reportedly insisted on removing the insignia despite the soldiers’ opposition. When no agreement was reached between the two sides, the soldiers left their unit and abandoned the base.

According to Israeli sources, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is seeking to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia before the elections and has told his aides that he needs one final result.

Saba al-Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, states: “There is no evidence that an attack was carried out from Iraqi territory.” “We have asked Saudi Arabia to provide concrete evidence proving that they were targeted by factions, and they will not do so.”

Saudi Arabia has invited around 50 countries, including the United States, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, to join a new multinational military alliance aimed at protecting Red Sea shipping from Houthi threats, according to Al-Monitor. The alliance aims to prevent disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb similar to those that occurred in the Strait of Hormuz. Several Red Sea coastal states, including Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia, have already joined, according to Al-Monitor.

Regarding naval blockades and shipping, according to the Fars News Agency (Iran): “The Nora container ship violated the US blockade and entered international waters. It had previously been spotted near Qeshm.”

The closure of the Iranian Tasnim news agency’s account on the X network, which is close to the IRGC, has received considerable media attention among supporters of the Pasdaran. And again, the IRGC’s official Telegram account has been shut down in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain, despite the IRGC promising to launch its own secure platform soon. Numerous demonstrations in Iran have shown solidarity with the PMUs and the Iraqi people following the US-Saudi bombings.

Araqchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, to his Bulgarian counterpart: “The Bulgarian government’s approval of the US request to deploy its military aircraft to the Bezmer air base in support of military operations is condemned and unacceptable. The Bulgarian Foreign Minister to Araqchi: “Bulgaria does not intend to participate in the war, and we support the diplomatic path and the need to reduce tension in the region.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 4:30 PM on July 30. According to Reuters, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), warned American troops that videos shot with cell phones, News and social media posts provide Iran with real-time information on the outcome of military operations, particularly in Jordan.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) also confirmed that American forces launched strikes against Iran in response to yesterday’s attempted missile attack on American forces in Jordan. There are unconfirmed reports that the United States will deploy the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, in addition to the Lincoln and Bush, to the region. The USS Lincoln is likely to be withdrawn after its extended mission. It is also likely that the Washington will be deployed in the INDOPACOM area, not CENTCOM.

Around 5:30 a.m. Italian time, CENTCOM announced the end of its strikes against Iran: “At precisely 10:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (EST) on July 29, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted a series of precision strikes against Iran in response to an attempted attack on U.S. forces the previous day.”

“[…] These strikes aimed to reduce the threats posed by Iran and its allies to U.S. forces, commercial maritime traffic, and neighboring Gulf states. […].”

A drone attacked a U.S.-owned LNG tanker in an Egyptian port, Reuters reports. A Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility owned by an American company was struck by a drone in the port of Damietta. According to British maritime security firm Ambrey, at least one UAV struck the vessel. News confirmed by the Egyptian Cabinet explained: “the fires that hit the two ships in the port of Damietta yesterday were caused by drones.”

According to a Libyan source, the attack on natural gas deposits in Egypt was not carried out by Iran, but by a new Egyptian group called the “Al-Banna Brigades,” a possible reference to the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood. Reuters also reports that two tankers carrying Saudi oil to India have left the Red Sea, presumably using methods to disable their transponders.

From Israel’s Maariv: “The Southern Hasharon settlement bloc council announces the IDF has informed it of a suspected “security incident” in the area in central Israel and that Israeli military reinforcements are arriving.

Iran, in response to overnight attacks, attacked Jordan with missiles. Explosions were reported. Jordanian air defenses failed to intercept the Iranian missiles that hit the Muwaffaq Sulti air base in Jordan. Five missiles were launched from Iran.

One dead and one wounded in a drone attack in Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip.

On the night of the 29th, while negotiations between Hamas and Israel were underway, the IDF launched artillery shelling east of Gaza City. Heavy explosions were heard east of Gaza City. Casualties reached the Al-Shifa compound after Israeli drones launched a raid on a residential apartment near the Al-Mamouniya school in the center. In Gaza City, six people were reported dead and 25 injured. An apartment building near the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City was destroyed. One person was killed and six others were injured at Al-Aqsa Hospital following Israeli shelling in Bureij. On the afternoon of July 30, Israeli artillery bombarded areas in the northeastern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Intense IDF tank fire was reported on the outskirts of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Four people were killed and many others injured in IDF attacks on a tent housing displaced people in Mawasi, Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Widespread IDF raids and arrests were carried out in all West Bank governorates. Settlers fled after residents of the town of Osrin, southeast of Nablus, repelled their attack on the town. Widespread clashes occurred between young Palestinians and settlers. In Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Lebanon was also hit hard by Israel: “A drone attack targeted the public area of ​​Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district. Artillery shelling hit an area surrounding an Israeli radar post near the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Shebaa. Two engineering vehicles (bulldozers) and two Merkava tanks were spotted on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab, near the town of Hadatha, where they were building an earthen barrier before withdrawing and heading towards the town of Hadatha. A drone attack targeted the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. The Israeli army bombed the town of Taybeh, in the south of the country.

Senior US official: 20 Iranian advisers killed in Saudi airstrike against militias in Iraq. In reality, five Iranian military advisors, a Houthi commander, Mohammed Khaled al-Ayashi, and members of the Imam Ali militia, an Iraqi militia, were reportedly killed.

Late in the evening of July 29, strong explosions occurred again in the Ranya district of Sulaymaniyah province in northern Iraq. Vast fires broke out in the province following attacks on Iranian opposition bases.

Erbil governorate, northern Iraq, was hit. Online footage shows the massive fire continuing to rage along the Erbil-Kirkuk road in northern Iraq, destroying several warehouses and car dealerships. A powerful explosion was heard along the Iraq-Jordan border.

Kuwait actively participated in the anti-Iran strikes during the night between the 29th and 30th. Rockets were fired toward the Iranian city of Abadan.

During the night between July 29 and 30, a plane was hijacked in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It was likely an attack on Aramco. Several planes failed to land at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh. Unidentified explosions occurred in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. King Khalid International Airport was put out of service after the sound of explosions was heard and was closed overnight. Saudi Arabia announced the activation of a large number of military air traffic alerts (NOTAMs). The activation of restricted air corridors near the Iraqi border will begin on July 31, in addition to drone deployment areas and military air activity in several areas.

During the night, massive movements of Saudi mercenaries were recorded towards the Yemeni front lines in the battle against Ansarullah.

According to the Iranian Mehr News Agency: “Only 14 merchant ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours.” In a message from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “[…] Last night (July 29), two oil tankers, instigated by American aircraft, attempted to deviate from the safe route south of the Strait of Hormuz, but after a serious fire broke out on one of them, both vessels quickly returned.” […].

Qatar’s first LNG shipment has passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s permission. The Qatari vessel followed the route designated by Iran with its tracking system active and is proceeding towards the open sea without incident.

US, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwaiti attacks in Iran. Bandar Abbas hit. Explosions in Abadan. Air defenses activated in Tabriz. Structure attacked on Qeshm Island (at least two attacks). Explosions in Nourabad, Fars province. The United States bombed a A pier in Sirik. An explosion was heard on the islands of Abu Musa and Kish in Hormozgan province. Two explosions were heard in Bushehr. The Iranian city of Ahvaz was also the target of multiple attacks.

In response, on the morning of July 30, Iran launched ballistic missiles from the Iranian cities of Khomein, Tabriz, and Yazd, targeting Jordan. A hostile drone was shot down in southern Iran by Iranian forces.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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