ISRAELIRANWAR. Guterres calls for Security Council reform and condemns Israel for violence in settlements in the West Bank and Gaza. US: $5 billion to rebuild energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General Guterres stated at the annual UN General Assembly: “We must reform the Security Council to reflect today’s world, with the legitimacy and effectiveness required by current challenges. The Security Council was conceived in the aftermath of World War II, but the world has changed dramatically since then. When the UN was founded, much of Africa was still under colonial rule. Today, Africa still lacks permanent representation on the Council. A 21st-century Security Council without permanent seats for Africa is unjust and indefensible.”

And again: “Israel’s violence, displacement, and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank are paving the way for the destruction of peace and raising the specter of ethnic cleansing. The fighting must stop! Humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow, and freedom of navigation must be fully restored in accordance with international law.”

New York Mayor Zohran Mamd on Netanyahu: “ Netanyahu is a war criminal and the architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people . ” “If the International Criminal Court has found someone liable for arrest for violating these laws, then who are we to say anyone should be above it? I believe everyone should be held accountable for their actions.

Netanyahu responds: “Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani. Shame on you for supporting the monsters of Hamas who massacred our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against the Jews of New York. I will come to the UN. I will tell the truth about our heroic soldiers and I will tell the truth about you . ”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon: “I would advise Mayor Mamdani to focus on the problems of New York City and stop promoting anti-Semitism, stop supporting Hamas, and stop engaging with the Iranian regime.”

Brazilian President Lula: “The UN is failing in one of its most important missions: to free humanity from the scourge of war. Its credibility has never been lower. Its ability to protect the most vulnerable has never been weaker. Generations of Palestinians will carry with them the pain and trauma caused by the genocide perpetrated by the Netanyahu government. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese must not be silenced for speaking the truth. Illegal settlements in the West Bank are making the two-state solution increasingly less viable.”

US President Donald Trump addresses the UN General Assembly : “I can proudly report that America is back, and our country is stronger today than ever before. The entire world is benefiting from the richness, strength, and momentum of a newly vibrant United States. I have no interest in allowing dangers to fester further. I don’t believe in letting problems fester; they only become more difficult to solve. So, while others talked, I acted. While others talked peace, I made peace. While others ignored the threats, I confronted them.” On Iran, Trump said: “They were the bullies of the Middle East, but they are no longer . From the first day I entered the political arena, I have been adamant: I will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. As soon as I took office last year, I began negotiations with Iran and offered them full economic cooperation in exchange for ceasing their nuclear program and supporting terrorism. But they refused. That was a grave mistake . ”

Trump on October 7: “We will mark the third anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel. Iranian-funded terrorists tortured, mutilated, and killed 1,200 innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans and many children—small, very small, beautiful children. Iran’s Supreme Leader celebrated that massacre, calling it a “service to humanity . “

The U.S. State Department said U.S. government employees must obtain special permission before traveling to the cities of Taiz and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, due to ongoing mutual attacks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis. The United States also proposed allocating $5 billion to a fund to restore energy infrastructure in Middle Eastern countries, the Wall Street Journal reported .

According to the newspaper, the fund also aims to create infrastructure to reduce global oil and gas supply dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. According to US President Donald Trump’s plan, an additional $5 billion is expected to be contributed by eight countries in the region: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Jordan. The parties are continuing to finalize the details of the initiative, also seeking matching contributions from Arab countries to reach a total of $10 billion.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened to evacuate the population of Gaza City to the southern enclave if even a single Israeli soldier or civilian is kidnapped by Palestinian radicals. “If even a single Israeli soldier or citizen is kidnapped, the entire city of Gaza—with its population of one million, its homes, and its terrorist positions—will be evacuated to the south,” Katz said during a ceremony commemorating the fallen of the Yom Kippur War.

Israeli President Herzog expunged the criminal record of Elor Azaria, who was filmed executing the wounded Palestinian Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, who lay unconscious on the ground, in Hebron in 2016. The only reason Azaria was convicted was because an activist filmed the execution. He was sentenced to 18 months, reduced to 14, and served only nine. War Minister Katz had requested the expunging of his criminal record. Herzog agreed, citing the spirit of mercy of Yom Kippur.

Unprecedented confession from a Mossad spy: the missiles have humiliated Saudi Arabia! Controversial statements by Eddie Cohen, a Zionist intelligence officer and Mossad spy, made to the Israeli Channel 14: The missiles are burning Saudi airports and oil facilities; the Saudis have been humiliated, and no one is willing to help them.

Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have pledged to cease all military activity that conflicts with the policies and authority of the Baghdad government. Several factions will begin delivering their strategic weapons to the Iraqi government starting in March. Various actors are working on the sidelines of United Nations working sessions to convince the United States to accept the details of new agreements regarding the centralization of arms.

The British Prime Minister has approved a mission to provide air-to-air refueling by the Royal Air Force in support of Saudi Arabian Air Force aircraft. The kingdom has resumed operations on the East-West pipeline following Houthi attacks, Reuters reports. Oil pumping is currently proceeding at reduced volumes. Riyadh is also preparing to resume crude shipments through the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.

Marco Rubio on Yemen: “We have a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. We intend to honor our commitments in this regard. We are working to see if the situation can be resolved, but ultimately, if it comes to that, the United States will always stand with Saudi Arabia and support them.”

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani: “Iran is our neighbor, the United States is our strategic ally, and the Gulf represents our natural security coalition. Ultimately, what is happening now is not just about Qatar or the region; it has an impact on global security. Our efforts have continued so far. We are trying to convey messages between the parties, but we must also recognize that this conflict is extremely complex. Unfortunately, the developments and events we witness daily are immediate reactions that alter the course of negotiations; they are changing their direction. There is no clear overall strategy we are pursuing to end all this. And that is precisely what we lack today.”

Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz within a week if the United States accepts its conditions, an Iranian official told Kyodo news agency . Tehran’s demands include, among other things, lifting the blockade currently imposed by the United States on Iranian ports.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Marco Rubio: “We’re open to a meeting with Pezeshkian. I don’t think anything is planned right now, but we’re certainly open to something like that.”

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan expressed deep concern over “hostile actions” in the region.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 22. The Israeli Defense Minister: “We will strike Iran a third time — to the point of overthrowing the regime — if the need requires it.” “Our forces will remain stationed in the safe zones between Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.”

Unusual alert for intense enemy warplane activity in the skies over the Gaza Strip. Israeli fire sets a Palestinian home and a nearby tree ablaze in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces detain a Palestinian at the Qalandia checkpoint on his way to a chemotherapy treatment. The sewage pumping station at the Khan Yunis fish market ceased operation due to severe fuel and oil shortages, causing sewage to overflow into residential areas, posing a serious health risk.

Engineer Ali Rbaie warned that the crisis is trapping people arriving from the coastal area and exposing residents near the so-called “yellow line” to fire, while fuel shortages continue to paralyze essential services. Israeli authorities blocked the entrance to a Palestinian home in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah, with a metal barrier.

Citing sources monitoring the situation: Negotiations are ongoing as Israel continues to shift the reality on the ground in the South, expanding the scope of its control and military operations. The so-called “Yellow Line” is gradually transforming from a simple ground measure into a bargaining chip that can be introduced in future negotiations. Israel aims to go beyond Resolution 1701 and secure an agreement that gives it the legitimacy to link its full withdrawal to the disarmament of the entire country, rather than limiting it to just the area south of the Litani River, as stipulated in the October 27 agreement.

Israeli bombing with a violent explosion in the town of Al-Mansouri.

Saudi Civil Defense: “An alert has been issued for the Najran region, signaling a potential danger.” Clashes between Yemenis and Saudis along Yemen’s northwestern borders. Over the past 24 hours, Saudi-led coalition forces have subjected the border districts of Razih, Shada, Sahar, Al-Zahir, and Haydan in Saada province to heavy air and artillery strikes. During these operations, the Saudis launched at least 135 ballistic missiles, rockets, and mortar shells at villages and border areas in northwest Yemen.

In response to these attacks, the Ansar Allah army, in addition to responding with artillery fire against border areas in southern Saudi Arabia, struck a Saudi military vehicle in the Najran region with a strike conducted by a Rajum hexacopter, resulting in the deaths of five Saudi soldiers. It is reported that in the last 36 hours, Saudi coalition aircraft have carried out 30 airstrikes from bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, bombing the provinces of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib. The total number of airstrikes since the beginning of the fighting has reached 762. Violent explosions rocked the Yemeni city of Taiz. In the late afternoon, the Saudis were expected to attack.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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