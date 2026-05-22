ISRAELIRANWAR. Doors open to US-Iran dialogue, but everyone is preparing for war. The Iranian Gulf Authority dictates the borders and demands a toll. Lebanon, fierce clashes in the south.

Pakistan’s mediation efforts continue, and Iran has sent yet another document to the United States, rumors suggesting that the key issue is ensuring security for the end of the conflict. However, both sides are preparing for renewed fighting.

On the evening of the 20th, Netanyahu and Trump spoke for an hour. This was their second long phone call in the last week. According to some sources, Israel is under pressure to return to war, but assessments suggest it’s only a matter of “when,” not “if.” Senior Israeli officials are pushing Trump to move toward an agreement or at least give diplomacy another chance. However, despite pressure from close allies and the Gulf states, Trump is still considering the option of a strike. An Israeli official stated: “This issue has not been ruled out.” The next few days, coinciding with the Shavuot holiday, will be crucial for the decision-making process. Coordination is complete, and there are no disagreements between Netanyahu and Trump. Israeli sources: “Limitless chance of reaching an agreement, resumption of fighting is inevitable.”

Furthermore, the United States has deployed laser-armed destroyers in the Arabian Sea southeast of Iran, reports The War Zone. The destroyers USS Spruance and USS John Finn, which fall within the U.S. Air Force Central Command’s Middle East area of ​​responsibility (CENTCOM), are armed with an ODIN (Optical Dazzling Interdictor) laser system designed to blind and disorient unmanned attack aircraft.

Trump on Iran: “We are imposing a naval blockade on Iran called the Wall of Steel. We will see how things go with Iran. We have dealt them severe blows and may be forced to deal even more severe ones. No one can break through the naval blockade we are imposing on Iran. We will seize more Iranian oil tankers.”

Al Arabiya: “The United States has informed Pakistan that it will not accept concessions on the nuclear issue and the Strait of Hormuz.” Sources added that Iran considers US guarantees “insufficient” to end the war. Trump: “I will not grant Iran oil concessions until we sign an agreement. We have not offered anything of the sort. We will wait a few more days for a response from Iran.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei responded “that enriched uranium must remain in Iran,” according to Reuters.

A representative from the Iranian Foreign Ministry: “The exchange of messages continues through the Pakistani intermediary. The Pakistani Interior Minister arrived to facilitate the exchange of messages and provide further clarification on the documents sent between the parties. Tehran’s primary objective is to end the war on all fronts (including Lebanon), unfreeze frozen assets, and put an end to disruptive activities and ‘maritime piracy’ against Iranian merchant ships.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its deep appreciation for the decision of US President Donald Trump. Trump will give diplomacy the opportunity to reach an acceptable agreement that ends the war, restores security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-February 28, 2026 status, and resolves all contentious issues to ensure regional security and stability. Saudi Arabia also greatly appreciates Pakistan’s ongoing mediation efforts on the issue. Saudi Arabia expects Iran to seize this opportunity to avoid the dangerous consequences of escalation and to urgently respond to efforts to advance negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement that will lead to stable and lasting peace in the region and globally.

Meanwhile, Iran’s newly established Persian Gulf Straits Authority has revealed the boundaries of its “supervision area.” Transiting vessels require “coordination with the Persian Gulf Waterways Authority and a permit.” The supervision area includes the Kuh-e-Mubarak connection line in Iran to the south of Fajairah in the UAE, east of the Strait, to the connection line with the tip of Qeshm Island in Iran, to Al-Quwaim in the UAE, the western entrance. In the last 24 hours, 26 oil tankers and merchant ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s permission; other sources report 30 vessels transiting after paying the toll.

On May 20, a video shows an Iranian drone attack on non-compliant oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Criticism continues over Minister Ben Gvir’s conduct during the arrests of the Sumud Flotilla crews. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “The images of the Israeli minister, Ben Gvir are unacceptable. It is unacceptable that these protesters, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to treatment that violates human dignity. The Italian government is immediately taking all necessary measures, at the highest institutional levels, to ensure the immediate release of the Italian citizens involved. Italy also requests an apology for the treatment of these protesters and for the total disregard shown for the explicit requests of the Italian government. For these reasons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will immediately summon the Israeli ambassador to request formal clarifications on the incident.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attacked Ben Gvir: “With this shameful demonstration, you have knowingly caused harm to our state, and this is not the first time. You have undermined the enormous, professional, and successful efforts of so many people, from Israel Defense Forces soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others.”

Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir responded: “There are people in the government who still haven’t figured out how to deal with supporters of terrorism. The Israeli Foreign Minister is expected to understand that Israel has stopped being a submissive country. Anyone who enters our territory to support terrorism and identify with Hamas will be slapped, and we will not turn the other cheek.”

Former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot: “Ben Gvir deliberately damages Israel’s image around the world to gain likes on social media. Here too, the primary responsibility lies with the Prime Minister who appointed him to this position. A Prime Minister who has Israel’s well-being at heart should have fired him a long time ago.

Several Turkish Airlines planes landed at Ramon Airport in Israel to evacuate members of the “Gaza Fleet” captured in Israel.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on May 21. IDF and Magav forces foiled an attempt to smuggle 26 guns at the Jordanian border. Israeli forces spokesperson: On May 21, a IDF fighter was seriously injured, an officer suffered moderate injuries, and two other fighters suffered moderate injuries following the downing of a drone that exploded in southern Lebanon. In the incident, one officer suffered minor injuries and two other fighters suffered minor injuries. The injured have been evacuated. to the hospital for medical treatment; their families have been informed.

Israeli media report that staff at several hospitals in northern Israel have been instructed to maintain a high level of alert and preparedness, in preparation for a possible new phase of escalation or renewed military confrontation with Iran involving Israel and the United States.

An Israeli drone strike against the area near the Abu Dan factory in the Beit Lahia project, in the northern Gaza Strip, killed one Palestinian and wounded two others. A rocket attack from a reconnaissance aircraft near the Qadisiyah site west of the city of Khan Yunis is no better.

Things are no better in the West Bank, with the Israeli army opening fire on a vehicle and pursuing it in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus. A suspect has been arrested for attempting to run over Israelis near the “Za’tara” checkpoint, south of Nablus. Surveillance camera footage shows Jewish settlers stealing Palestinian sheep at dawn in Hiraybet Al-Nabi, Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil. The IDF also raided the town of Bani Na’im, east of al-Khalil, in the West Bank, terrorizing and arresting Palestinians in a further escalation of the daily repression against the local population.

The Israeli website Walla announced that the commander of the “401st Brigade” and other IDF soldiers were injured in a Hezbollah-launched drone explosion inside a house in southern Lebanon. The IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade has already suffered the loss of its commander, killed by the Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip during ground battles, while the current commander was seriously injured by Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to a statement by Israel’s Channel 14: “This morning [May 21], around 8:00 a.m., Hezbollah launched a drone loaded with explosives against soldiers of the 401st Brigade who were inside a building in Dibil. The drone broke through the anti-drone fence and hit the facade of the building, injuring soldiers with shrapnel.” The commander of the 401st Brigade was seriously injured (severe head trauma), as was a lieutenant colonel. The commander is Meir Biderman.

Heavy clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in Hadath, with an Israeli army tank and two D9 bulldozers hit after its forces penetrated the center of Hadath, southern Lebanon. A Hezbollah drone hits an Israeli military vehicle hidden under cover in al-Bayada, southern Lebanon.

Israel bombed the village of Tebnine, southern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes bombed the town of Yater, Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone flies over the town of Zrarieh.

US Army Central Command: On May 20, US forces stopped an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was attempting to violate the US naval blockade against Iran. After the inspection, the tanker was released and ordered to change course.

According to CNN: “Iran has resumed production of some of its drones during the ceasefire, indicating a rapid restoration of some military capabilities damaged by the attacks.” The Israeli Revolutionary Guards warn that Iran will extend the conflict beyond the region if aggression resumes. In a new statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a direct warning to the United States and the Israeli government, declaring that any further acts of aggression against Iran will lead to a conflict that will extend far beyond the borders of West Asia.

An Iranian official: “We have weapons that we have not yet used. An Iranian military source told RIA Novosti regarding Iran’s readiness to counter a possible new US attack: “We have domestically produced advanced weapons that have not yet been used on the battlefield and have not been field-tested.” He added that Tehran has no shortages in defense infrastructure and equipment and possesses the necessary capacity to counter any attack. The source emphasized: “In terms of defense equipment and capabilities, we have no shortcomings that would prevent the country from defending itself. This time, we do not intend to show restraint.”

Finally, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament: “The people can be assured that our armed forces have made the most of the ceasefire opportunity to rebuild their capabilities.” And the Iranian Army Commander: “We are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat, aggression, or adventurous action against our country.”

The Iranian hacker collective Handala threatened: “We will launch devastating cross-regional attacks against the energy and digital infrastructure of hostile states.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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