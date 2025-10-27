ISRAELIRANWAR. Deterrence and communication are the new weapons being deployed to become a regional player

On October 23, Iran displayed its strategic missile capabilities as if to send a warning to Israel. Recent videos circulating on social media—in addition to being propaganda for Tehran—suggest that Iran has begun deploying its advanced Khorramshahr and Haj Qasem ballistic missiles to the Islamic Republic’s armed forces.

Military analysts note that the transfer underscores Tehran’s intention to strengthen its strategic deterrent position. During the 12-Day War, Haj Qasem guided missiles were reportedly used in precision strikes against key Israeli assets, including—Iranian sources report—the Ministry of Defense headquarters and air bases hosting F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.

According to the Iranian Intelligence Minister: “Over 50 intelligence agencies participated in the 12-day war against Iran. Over 50 intelligence agencies designed an intelligence NATO and used it to attack the country, imposing a silent and soft war on our country. They attempted to send all the terrorists and takfiris released from Syria and Afghanistan to Islamic Iran.”

Also from Iran’s anti-Israel stance, authorities announced that Tehran has unmasked Mossad-linked agents posing as journalists for the Iran International news outlet. Iranian intelligence agents had located the exact residences of many of those who worked directly or frequently appeared on the Iran International television channel.

The broadcasts featured snapshots and details of the journalists’ actual residences in Israeli territories. Among them was Babak Es’haghi, one of the channel’s reporters, whose residence was revealed to be on Fabregat Street in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv.

Another was Meir Javedanfar, a regular guest on Iran International, who consistently defends Israel and whose home was located in Tel Aviv.

Menashe Amir, born in Tehran with the original name Manouchehr Sachmehchi, traveled to the Israeli territories before the victory of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979. Amir, a decades-long radio host who worked for Israeli radio and the Israeli Foreign Ministry, admits to having been “appointed” directly by the Mossad.

According to the Iranian intelligence service, MOIS: “During the 12-Day War, the station attempted to spread chaos throughout Iran. The alarmism prompted some 450 media activists, including those opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, to denounce it as an unprofessional broadcaster, calling for its boycott, and describing it as ‘Israel’s mouthpiece’ and a terrorist entity.”

Barak Ravid, a reporter for the American website Axios, stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that “the Mossad uses this media outlet with some regularity for its information warfare.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/