ISRAELIRANWAR. Despite dialogue with Jordan, Houthis enter war alongside Iran against Israel

A month after the start of the Israeli-American offensive against Iran, the Houthis, allies of Tehran, have finally made good on their threat to strike Israel. Despite entering the conflict on Iran’s side, the Yemeni rebel group continues to maintain an active channel of communication with a key regional player, the Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate (GID), an ally of Tel Aviv and Washington.

According to local sources on social media, “Jordan’s cooperation with Israel and the United States, which began on October 7, 2023, could have made the country a potential target, given that the rebels had already struck neighboring countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, Amman made every effort to maintain contact with the Yemeni movement. This decision was driven by economic pragmatism and security considerations, and was also linked to a certain inter-Hashemite affinity among the self-proclaimed descendants of the Prophet’s family.” It should be remembered that the Houthis, like the Jordanian people, have Hashemite origins.

As early as 2016, the United States asked Jordan to maintain open channels of communication with the group. Washington also asked Amman to act as a mediator, a request Amman gladly accepted, given that 75% of its foreign trade passes through the Red Sea port of Aqaba, located near Houthi attack zones. While on the Jordanian side, relations are managed exclusively by the General Intelligence Directorate (GID), on the Houthi side, two entities collaborate with Amman. One is a political committee and the other is a military committee composed of liaison officers from various military and security agencies. These include the security and intelligence apparatus led by Abdul Hakim al-Haywani, the police intelligence apparatus led by Ali Hussein al-Houthi, and the preventive security apparatus, which reports directly to Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

For nearly a decade, Jordan has allowed the movement’s leaders, as well as its financiers—important tribal leaders—to reside on its territory. They have been able to purchase real estate and discreetly coordinate and promote the Houthis’ interests through operational cells. These activities are carried out under the strict supervision of the General Intelligence Directorate (GID), which monitors them and periodically imposes restrictions. Even today, Jordan remains a key destination for the Houthi leadership. Some high-ranking members of the group have traveled to Amman on UN charter flights authorized by Jordanian authorities. They are able to provide medical care to wounded soldiers and some members of the civilian elite, always with the approval of Jordanian authorities. The country also periodically hosts meetings of some leaders and members of the group, regardless of whether they reside in Jordan or abroad.

Furthermore, Jordan serves as a platform for communication and coordination between the Yemeni Houthis and those in Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, and Oman. A limited number of working groups meet in Jordan with the permission of Jordanian authorities and under confidentiality agreements. The Houthis also hold business meetings in Jordan with companies to promote their commercial and political interests. By hosting the rebels and facilitating their meetings, Jordan has, more or less directly, helped the Houthis conclude deals with foreign companies. This was the case, for example, with the memorandum of understanding.

On May 17, 2023, the Houthis signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese company Anton Oilfield Services Group (AntonOil). Representatives from the company’s Dubai headquarters, along with a representative of the Chinese government, signed the memorandum with the Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals, which is part of the Houthi de facto government. However, five days later, following strong protests from the legitimate Yemeni government, China canceled the agreement.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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