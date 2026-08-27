ISRAELIRANWAR. Danon: We have biblical rights to the West Bank. Gharibabadi: “We are still in a state of war, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. We can act preemptively”

The United Nations has condemned Israel’s threat to expel Palestinians from areas of Gaza where children are flying kites. UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani called the threat “outrageous.” Israel has threatened to intensify military strikes if the kite or balloon launching continues, and to evacuate residents from the areas where it occurs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told several of his international counterparts in recent days that the United States does not intend to launch new attacks against Iran “at this time,” but will instead focus its policy on other pressure measures.

According to Al Jazeera: “Washington appears to be having difficulty convincing Iran’s neighbors to adhere to sanctions against Tehran. Some sources indicate that 16 countries bordering Iran were contacted: eight of them confirmed the difficulty of severing economic ties with Iran due to intertwined interests, while the other eight responded that they were considering the possibility, which could be interpreted as a polite refusal.

The Turkish Central Bank has returned all $50 billion sold during the war with Iran.

In his never-ending election campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “There is a tremendous struggle around us, of course, which aims not only to uproot us from the heart of our land, but to completely uproot us from the State of Israel. These efforts have gained considerable resonance and momentum during the three years of what we called the ‘War of Salvation.’ Last year, we conducted ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ and met them with joint forces, and now they have been defeated. Although we have broken the backbone of this axis, it has not yet completely disappeared. We are making every effort and are determined to ensure that there is no threat from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, or Syria. We have achieved much in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and today we have safe zones inside these countries. I am firmly determined to ensure that no threat comes from Iran. I spoke with President Trump a few weeks ago at the White House, in the Oval Office, and We discussed three possibilities.”

In his analysis, Netanyahu stated: “The first option is old and well-known, which is, of course, reaching a good agreement, and we have no objections to that, but I doubt the possibility of reaching an agreement with that gang. I tell you: no agreement can be reached with them. The second option is to resort to euphemisms like the ‘Kinetic Option,’ or in short, military action. We are ready, we will defend ourselves, and we will not allow Iran to attack us; if they do, they will receive a blow they never imagined. The third option is to tighten the blockade, and the decision is up to you (Trump), and in fact President Trump confirmed this decision yesterday with a very decisive step. What President Trump did yesterday was tighten the blockade against Iran, not by blocking it directly, but by blocking those who aid this regime and this hateful dictatorship. We still face other challenges, as the challenge of Iran is not over yet, and we must resolve it, as in Gaza, in Lebanon and elsewhere, and we are determined to do so.”

Netanyahu and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri met today in a closed-door meeting that lasted more than two hours, attended only by the two parties.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on the West Bank: “We have rights to the West Bank. It is not occupied territory. This is our land. We have historic rights to this land. We even have biblical rights to this land.”

Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon: “Negotiations are neither easy nor quick, and there are obstacles and difficulties, but they are still preferable to war.” “We are fighting a war against those who reject the logic of the state.” Building a nation is a shared responsibility and does not fall to any one person or party. Everyone must act according to their position and role, while the national interest must remain a priority and prevail over any personal interests for the country to progress. We have decided to pursue negotiations to avoid the devastation and tragedies caused by war. True, they are neither easy nor quick, and there are obstacles and difficulties, but they remain far preferable to war. We agree on the same objectives: liberating the south, deploying the army to the border, rescuing prisoners, allowing the return of residents, and rebuilding. As is now clear, these objectives cannot be achieved through war. Therefore, there is no other option than negotiations.

The website TankerTrackers, which monitors oil shipments, reports that at least 15 cases of oil transfers between tankers in the Gulf of Oman were recorded today. It emphasizes that the oil is exported from Gulf countries, not Iran. This means that countries in the region appear to be able to export oil from the Persian Gulf and then transfer it to other tankers, which continue to export and distribute it.

From Iran, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development stated: “Over 30,000 people will become homeowners starting this evening.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister stated: “If the United States continues to impose new sanctions on Iran, we will take new measures against American interests.” A statement from the Ministry stated: “The United States should not think it is the only party capable of inflicting economic damage. If American measures continue, Iran will reveal new capabilities.”

Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi: “We have rebuilt the four power plants that were attacked at the beginning of the war.” President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need for full coordination among Iran’s economic institutions to maintain economic stability and contain inflation expectations amid growing external pressures.

Pezeshkian made these remarks during a visit to the Central Bank of Iran on Wednesday, where he participated in a meeting with Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, and a group of leading economists. The meeting reviewed the latest monetary, currency, and financial indicators, as well as the Central Bank’s decision-making processes.

The economists also presented their views on addressing trade barriers, managing the country’s new economic conditions, fiscal and budgetary policies, monetary and exchange rate policies, trade and economic relations, and corporate governance. Referring to the unique circumstances resulting from the war of aggression between the United States and Israel, the economic blockade, and external pressure, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of maintaining economic stability and containing inflation expectations.

“Managing key markets, particularly the currency and monetary markets, under such circumstances requires complete cohesion and synergy between the institution responsible for monetary policy, the government, and the country’s other economic pillars,” he stated.

And now a look at the military scenarios, updated at 3:30 PM on August 26. Donald Trump: “I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared and/or detonated. Iran has been warned that any ship or vessel attempting to lay new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed. With the help of the Space Force, we monitor every inch of the Strait, just as we monitor Mount Pickax and three other already destroyed nuclear facilities. The policy of mine-laying is completely unacceptable.” The U.S. Navy reports that its drones have detected and neutralized more than 100 Iranian sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also stated that he would bomb Iranian ships if they plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Under Secretary of War Emil Michael explained in an interview with CNBC that the U.S. War Department has shifted from focusing on highly sophisticated systems to systems that can withstand high attrition rates: “We’ve been thinking about what we need for the modern battlefield, and right now we need both, but I think ultimately we’ll see what I call a sea change. We’ll see a shift in funding from what we call ‘highly sophisticated systems,’ developed during the Cold War, to more modern, autonomous systems that can withstand high attrition rates and are based on artificial intelligence.”

Al Mayadeen: “More than 300 children were killed last year due to Israeli aggression in various areas of the Gaza Strip.”

According to settler social media platforms, there is an intention to attack Joseph’s Tomb. A Palestinian girl was arrested for alleged possession of a knife at the Gush Etzion intersection in the West Bank. On August 25, Israeli forces physically and verbally assaulted Knesset Member Ofer Cassif as he attempted to reach Palestinian families besieged in their homes in Qusra, south of Nablus in the West Bank.

Cassif said that soldiers removed him from the area, preventing him from reaching his families, while settlers continued to surround their homes and block the besieged families’ access to food, water, and medicine. Despite the assault, Cassif finally managed to reach the families and deliver basic necessities. He stated that if police forces treat a sitting Knesset member this way, one can only imagine what Palestinians endure every day.

Gangs of Israeli settlers, under cover of Israeli forces, set fire to a vehicle at the Ein Ayoub intersection, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. In a new attack on Palestinian lands, settlers began bulldozing and razing Palestinian land in the Al-Marj area of ​​the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah.

Attacks continue against areas of southern Lebanon. Israeli explosion on the outskirts of the town of Serbine, in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces set fires in the Wadi area of ​​the town of Ainata. An Israeli drone struck a van in Dawhat Kfar Rumman, causing no injuries. Israeli artillery targeted the town of Mansouri. An updated map of the Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon shows Israeli advances around Kfar Shuba, Khiam, Houla, and Mais al-Jabal. Reports of an Israeli advance toward Ali al-Taher Hill. Israeli forces advanced into the town of Mansouri. Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on a Civil Defense team while they were extinguishing a fire in Deir Mimas. An Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of Houla; the missile apparently failed to explode. An Israeli airstrike targeted Wadi Al-Salouqi in the direction of Shaqra. A large explosion was reported in Wadi Srebbine. Renewed Israeli artillery bombardment targeted Al-Mansouri. Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes around the Dabsha area in Nabatieh, including the area between Dabsha and Dawhat Kfar Rumman. Two Israeli explosions were reported in Khiam. An enemy airstrike targeted the outskirts of Qantara. Heavy Israeli regime artillery attacks near the “Al-Dabsha” area in southern Lebanon. Bombing in the town of Bayout al-Siyad.

An Israeli demolition occurred on the morning of August 26th in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon. Four Israeli demolition operations were recorded in Bint Jbeil around 10:00 a.m. on August 26th. Israeli forces are bulldozing buildings in the town of Houla, southern Lebanon. Israeli demolition on the outskirts of Baraachit, heading towards Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon.

Syrian Kurdish leader Mazlum Abdi announced the dissolution of the armed groups and the establishment of an autonomous administration.

Ansarallah leader in Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, confirms the Saudi attack and the closure of airports.

On August 25, Iran attacked an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz while it was transiting the southern sea route protected by the United States. The vessel was hit in the engine room, leaving it without propulsion. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi: “We are still in a state of war, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. ” Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi also commented: “Why should we always wait for America to attack? We can act preemptively.” And again: “If the United States has indeed removed the mines from the Strait, why is no ship still able to pass through it? These claims are nothing but propaganda lies. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will only happen in exchange for an end to the war on all fronts, the lifting of the siege, and a resolution to the situation in Yemen.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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