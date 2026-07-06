ISRAELIRANWAR. Controlled “Indian Reservations” for Palestinians as settlers take over Gaza. The International Stabilization Force for Gaza fails to take off.

Cages, or rather fences, similar to Indian Reservations, are how Israel envisions Gaza’s future. Tel Aviv’s plan to confine Palestinians in controlled “shelters” will begin “within weeks.” According to the pro-Netanyahu newspaper Israel Hayom, which welcomed the plan, Israel is preparing to channel Palestinians into fenced “humanitarian shelters” in areas outside Hamas control, guarded by a foreign force, while its army intensifies its occupation of the rest of Gaza.

According to the plan, unarmed civilians would be directed to an initial zone in Tel al-Sultan, near Rafah, an area that Drop Site has documented well: Israel is systematically razing it to the ground.

A “multinational force”—the Israel Security Forces (ISF)—operating under the auspices of the Trump administration’s Peace Council, would be deployed in the area from a newly constructed base equipped for patrolling, while the Israeli army “continues to maintain and strengthen its control” beyond the Yellow Line.

The Force’s camp/base “has already been built,” and the Peace Council “has begun identifying sites” for the logistical deployment. Military warehouses, with preparations underway and deployment expected in the coming weeks. The newspaper described the operation as a “pincer maneuver”: the army is seizing additional territory while the population is being funneled into controlled areas, in the hope that Hamas will be left “without population, territory, or resources.”

Officials interviewed by the newspaper said the areas will receive caravans and aid, but not the cement needed for Gaza’s reconstruction. The plan aligns with what Drop Site had already revealed through leaked documents: a “planned community” in Rafah, guarded and controlled by checkpoints, designed to force Palestinians to live in what is effectively an Israeli panopticon, monitored and controlled as a condition of receiving aid.

An Israeli political source told the newspaper that the army will maintain “the pace of targeted killings while remaining below the threshold of international criticism… until Hamas is willing to disarm.” Preparations are already visible: the Peace Council itself published images of tactical vehicles arriving at a logistics base on June 30, confirming the article’s report on ongoing preparations.

Hamas has called for an urgent summit of Arab League leaders to thwart Israel’s plan to resettle Gazans. Spokesman Hazem Qassem warns that this plan threatens Palestinian lives, Arab national security, and puts Arab nations, particularly Egypt, in difficulty.

Netanyahu said live on television that he had given Egypt orders in Sinai. He boasted that Cairo was already following his orders. “I’m not worried about what’s happening in Sinai, and I told them what I expect them to do. Part of this is already happening. I think we must maintain border security, but we must understand that as one power declines, another emerges—it’s always like this. And do you know which power must remain strong to continue to grow rapidly? The State of Israel.”

Meanwhile, UNRWA has been kicked out of the Gaza Peace Council. Therefore, no one will be able to monitor the Peace Council’s actions.

Uganda is holding talks to join the planned International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza, with discussions also underway with Vietnam and Georgia, while Morocco, Indonesia, Kosovo, Albania, and Kazakhstan have already pledged to send troops, according to Channel 12. Planning for the reconstruction of Gaza continues, but the Peace Board’s negotiations with Hamas on disarmament remain stalled, and Israel is bracing for the possibility of a resumption of large-scale fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Talks with Indonesia, the only country to officially announce its membership, have slowed and partially stalled following the war with Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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