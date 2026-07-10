ISRAELIRANWAR. Ceasefire suspended. The US attacks 90 targets. The bridge connecting Tehran to Moscow and Beijing is hit. Arrivals at the Bushehr nuclear facility. Iran attacks Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq.

Both America and Iran have called a halt to peace negotiations. The United States has spoken of a suspension. “The ceasefire with Iran is temporarily suspended, the situation remains extremely volatile, and further attacks cannot be ruled out,” a US official told CNN. Iranian diplomacy has gone even further. Iran is suspending negotiations with the United States for a permanent solution. Tehran has warned that any new US military aggression will receive a broader response than in the past.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: “America has not yet learned that bullying and broken promises are no longer gratuitous. Let’s be clear: if you strike, you will be struck. Don’t fret needlessly, otherwise you will sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with ‘Iranian agreements,’ not with American threats.”

Donald Trump said from the stage in Ankara: “Even if we reached an agreement with Iran, I don’t think it would hold. They’ve even threatened to occupy Kharg Island.” Trump stated that the United States might renew its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz: “It will be a blockade only for Iran… now, obviously, they’ll lay some mines if they get the chance.” Trump stated that he has no intention of sending troops into Iranian territory. “No, it doesn’t make sense for me to do that,” he told reporters in Ankara during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that the United States might seize control of the Iranian island of Kharg.

Finally, US President Donald Trump said that, after a conversation with Netanyahu, he expects the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated: “Erdogan is a very dangerous man. Turkey, as it stands, poses a very significant threat to the State of Israel. We are holding very intensive discussions with the President and the administration, and we are working hard, both publicly and behind the scenes, to try to prevent the sale of F-35s to Turkey. Erdogan must not be given access to weapons that could turn the tide of the conflict.”

Following Iranian missile launches against American infrastructure in Jordan, a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Amman following Iran’s ballistic missile launch toward Jordan read: “Missiles, drones, or projectiles are reportedly in Jordanian airspace. Seek shelter immediately and remain where you are. Stay indoors and pay attention to local announcements and warnings. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan will continue to monitor the situation and provide further information as necessary.”

Funeral ceremonies were held yesterday in Mashhad, Iran, and in Lebanon for Ayatollah Khamenei and his family. Thousands of supporters filled the streets of Beirut’s southern suburbs to pay heartfelt tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei. In a televised address, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem reaffirmed the Axis of Resistance’s unwavering resolve, declaring that the group “will not surrender” and will continue to defend the region from aggression. Waving Iranian and Hezbollah flags under the night sky, mourners held portraits of the Supreme Leader. In Iraq, at least 10 million people attended the funeral rites.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters: The Trump administration has notified congressional leaders of its decision to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. President Trump has communicated this decision to the Syrian president. Congress will now monitor the implementation of this decision for 45 days to ensure it becomes final.

In the last 24 hours, only one oil tanker has passed through the Omani route, supported by the United States. The other ships have passed through the Iranian route.

Mohammad Reza Rajaei, advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader: The aggressor and his allies will be severely punished. According to the IMF, the oil market has adapted to the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. “The global economy as a whole has so far withstood the shock of war better than feared,” the IMF stated in its World Economic Outlook update. Iran exported 10 million barrels of crude oil and fuel oil overnight, preparing for a possible US blockade.

The Pakistani Boeing 737 appears to have been shot down, and its destruction coincides with the US attacks on Iran.

And now a look at the military scenarios open in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:30 PM, July 9. President Trump stayed longer than expected at the NATO summit after the White House postponed his departure due to rising tensions with Iran. Following US attacks on over 80 targets and new sanctions on Iranian oil exports, Trump warned of further military action. Senior officials, including Secretaries Rubio, Hegseth, and Scott Bessent, stayed with him as world leaders awaited his response to NATO’s call for increased defense spending.

Significant concentration of US aircraft in the skies over the Persian Gulf region: P-8 – responsible for intelligence gathering. E-3G – used for command and control of combat operations. E-11A – used for communications and coordination between all forces. KC-135R – used for aerial refueling of fighter jets.

The US Air Force is using E-3B AWACS aircraft to support strikes against Iran. Axios reports that Washington is preparing for military action with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, a conflict that could last from several days to several weeks. The duration of this conflict depends entirely on Iran ceasing attacks on merchant ships. It added that the conflict could last “from one to two days” to “about a month.”

In a statement from US Central Command: “On orders from the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have begun conducting additional strikes against Iran to further reduce its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

JD Vance: “If they fire on the ships, we will destroy them.” “We will lift the blockade if you stop firing on the ships, but if you continue firing on the ships, we will respond with unprecedented force.”

Since 12:00 PM on July 9, air raid sirens have been sounding in Jordan due to five missile launches from Iran. British Eurofighter Typhoon fighters stationed in Jordan are currently engaged in a dogfight with Iranian drones. Jordanian authorities say “efforts are underway to intercept missiles launched from Iran.”

There are reports of a strike at the US air base at Muwaffaq Salti in eastern Jordan. According to Jordanian media, “A missile directly hit an industrial complex in eastern Jordan.” The Jordanian Armed Forces are on high alert and ready to respond to any threat to Jordan’s security.

Syria has closed its airspace.

Sirens have been sounding since approximately 1:00 PM on July 9 at the US air base in Harir, in Erbil province, northern Iraq, and again at the US air base in Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq. Sirens were also activated at the US base in Victoria, near Baghdad airport.

A state of emergency was declared in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates on the night of July 8th. An explosion near Ali al-Salem Air Base and the port area of ​​Kuwait caused a minor earthquake. Several explosions were heard in Kuwait on the morning of July 9th.

Radio signals are being jammed in Saudi Arabia.

Explosions reported in Bahrain. Smoke rising from the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Sirens also in action in Qatar.

Two ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of July 9th: the Chinese-owned oil tanker Well Sail was leaving and the Iranian-owned liquefied natural gas tanker Solix was entering. Anti-ship missiles were fired at US ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Currently, no ships are permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. A missile was launched from Hormozgan province toward the Strait of Hormuz.

The US attack on the Ak-Tappe Khan Bridge, located on the Inche-Borun-Turkmenistan railway west of the Iranian city of Akkala, was significant because it represents a key transport hub in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), one of Iran’s most important land transport corridors, connecting the country with Central Asia, Russia, and, increasingly, China. A corresponding Iranian response is expected.

Explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran. According to some sources, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval base in Sirik, Hormozgan province, on Iran’s southeastern coast in the Gulf of Oman, was hit by eight bombs.

About 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and Kenark, and power outages also occurred. Power interruptions through parts of Chabahar and Kenark. Two piers and a maritime traffic control tower in Chabahar were targeted by US strikes, causing a power outage that affected half the city, according to the Mehr news agency. An attack was recorded on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command building in the port city of Chabahar.

ABC News, citing a US official, reports that the attacks against Iran are more extensive than those carried out on the night of the 7th, targeting over 80 targets. The number of attacks has reached 200. An explosion occurred in a building and on the runway at Iranshahr airport. The US military struck railway infrastructure and two bridges in northern Iran. This is the first incident of its kind since the April 8 ceasefire.

The United States also struck the Bushehr nuclear facility last night. Iran responded with ballistic missile launches from Lorestan province. The Iranian military has increased its combat readiness.

“The U.S. military has completed another series of strikes against Iran, hitting approximately 90 targets, according to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The naval and aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) launched attacks against American military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait,” according to an IRGC statement cited by the Iranian state broadcaster.

The Iranian military reported that, following the U.S. military’s aggression against parts of southern Iran early this morning, “eight soldiers of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force and Navy, stationed in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, were killed in combat while defending the Islamic homeland due to enemy attacks.”

Lavan Island and Qeshm Island were also hit. Tabriz was also hit overnight. Iran claims it attacked American ships in the Strait of Hormuz; confirmation is awaited.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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