ISRAELIRANWAR. Ceasefire does not solve nuclear enrichment issue. IDF: Let’s focus back on Gaza

After the Iranian response to the US base in Qatar for the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump announced the ceasefire in total confusion.

There was a lot of imprecision on the part of the President’s staff so much so that there was a risk until the last that the ceasefire would not be adopted by both sides. While the president announced the ceasefire, Iranian officials in New York said it was true but in Iran the media and politicians claimed the opposite. Trump had to call Benjamin Netanyahu to make sure everyone had understood everything. There were also mistakes in disclosing the start time of the ceasefire.

Arab countries condemn Iran: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman condemned the attacks. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a telephone conversation with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, called on the countries of the region to unite and confront the Israeli regime. He stressed several times that Qatar is a brotherly country.

The thorny issues remained all on the table: nuclear program, Gaza, multipolarity. The Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, says that the US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites were a clear violation of international law, stressing that Tehran will not give up its right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The work of the parliamentary committee also continues, which approved the general draft of a bill aimed at suspending Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in response to the conduct of the United Nations nuclear watchdog regarding the US and Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in a press release: “Despite the phenomenal result, we must keep our feet on the ground. Many challenges still lie ahead. We must remain focused, there is no time to rest on our laurels.”

From the Chief of Staff’s remarks: “We have concluded a significant phase, but the campaign against Iran is not over. We are entering a new phase based on the results of the current one. We have set back Iran’s nuclear project by years, as has its missile program. The IDF has given it its all: the Intelligence Directorate has achieved unprecedented intelligence results. IAF pilots have operated courageously, risking their lives thousands of kilometers from Israeli territory, striking and destroying military targets. The Aerial Defense Array and communications units have operated with their unique operational capabilities to protect the home front. The Home Front Command personnel have acted with ingenuity to save lives, all coordinated by the Operations Directorate. Every command, directorate and unit has contributed to the success of the operation, both through direct participation in the Iran operation and through solid defense in their respective areas. Now the focus is once again on Gaza. To bring the hostages home and dismantle the Hamas regime. I am proud to have the privilege of leading the organization during this period”.

And now we come to the military scenarios involving Israel and Iran updated at 17:00 on June 24. Despite the mutual attacks between Israel and Iran, attacks in Lebanon by Israel have never stopped. On the afternoon of June 23, Israeli air strikes hit the valley between Ansar and Al-Zarariyeh; The valley of Kfarmelki; The valley between the cities of Aazza and Kafrweh; Al-Aishiyeh; Al-Mahmoudiyeh; Al-Dimashqiyeh; The valley of Barghoz; Al-Bureij on the outskirts of Jbaa; The outskirts of Al-Mahmoudiyah.

A huge fire broke out in the valley between Deir al-Zahrani, Aazze and Kafroue in southern Lebanon, following enemy Israeli air strikes. On June 24, first reports of an enemy Israeli drone attack on a car in Kfardjal. Three dead.

An International Red Cross team has begun coordinating with the Lebanese army to begin restoration work on the Wazzani water station, destroyed by enemy Israelis during the recent aggression.

Air raid sirens sounded overnight in the southern Golan Heights for fear of drone infiltration.

Three explosions were recorded in the Taji Camp area north of Baghdad, taking targeting air defenses. Attack on radar. Camp Taji is an Iraqi army camp that also hosts a section for US forces. The attack was carried out by drones, not missiles. According to local sources it was an Israeli drone, the destruction of the radar gives the air force free access to Iranian airspace, even under the cover of a ceasefire.

Attack in Qatar on the night between June 23 and 24 at the Al Udeid air base. The base was empty. 10 missiles were launched against Qatar by Iran. Qatar in a statement: there were no casualties following the launches at the Al-Udeid air base, we condemn the Iranian attack and reserve the right to respond Iran had informed Qatar of the probable attack hours before attacking its territory and also the United States and Russia.

A senior military source in Yemen told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: “The alert level in Bab al-Mandeb province has been raised to the maximum and there is intense air activity in the Gulf of Aden.” The Houthis commented on the ceasefire announcement through Mohammed al-Buhiti, of the Houthi political bureau: “The ceasefire agreement between the United States and Israel with Iran emphasizes that the only language they understand is military force, “and our military operations against Israel will continue until the aggression in Gaza is stopped and the siege of the Strip is lifted”.

On the morning of June 24, destruction from the Iranian missile attack in Beersheba. Israeli emergency services: “Four people were killed and 22 others injured, some seriously, after a rocket directly hit a building in Be’er Sheva”. Alarms were sounded in West Lachish, Lachish, Dan, Yarkon, Coast, Judea, Jerusalem, Sheflat Yehuda, Shomron, Gorbet She’an, Baka, Sharon

IDF Spokesperson: “This evening we attacked eight launch sites ready for immediate launch. Around 20 rockets were fired before the ceasefire agreement came into force, most of which were intercepted. The Home Front Command rescue forces continue their search operations at the Beersheba crime scene.”

Shooting in a bar in Tel Aviv, two seriously injured. However, this is local crime.

No change in Gaza either, attacks on humanitarian aid continue. Hamas wrote in a statement: “The daily massacres around the Israeli-American checkpoints for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip continue, embodying one of the most heinous crimes known in modern times: luring starving innocents into ambushes to kill and kill them, before opening fire on them.”

“More than fifty innocent and starving people were killed on the 24th morning by the IDF while they were hoping to get food for their children. These deaths are in addition to the nearly five hundred deaths that have reached the doors of the criminal death traps in the southern and central Gaza Strip”.

In the early hours of the morning, an aid point where Palestinians were waiting for aid was bombed in Netzarim. Three people were killed and wounded following the bombing by AIF aircraft of the Al-Farani family house in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. Artillery shelling east of Gaza City.

The death toll from a bombing while waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 24 martyrs and dozens more injured.

Houses were bombed in Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Smoke bombs are being fired intensively in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip. The Al-Qassam Brigades in a statement: “As part of the series of operations “Stones of David,” Attacks on Israeli Soldiers and Vehicles in Infiltration Areas East of Khan Younis City, Southern Sector.” The IDF launched smoke bombs toward the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Clashes between the resistance and IDF forces in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip. IDF artillery shells the Shuja’iyya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City.

In a joint operation between the Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades, an IDF soldier was hit east of Khan Younis. According to Israeli sources: “An “army” soldier was ambushed in Gaza and rescue forces were ambushed” vis reportedly more dead and vehicles were set on fire.

Artillery shelling of Batn Al-Samin neighborhood, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over 20 killed by IDF fire near relief centers north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Between the evening of June 23 and the morning of June 24: The IDF attacked They attack Tehran again; The Israel Defense Forces are attacking Revolutionary Guards targets and launchers in western Iran, five strikes on June 23 using 200 rounds of ammunition. Israeli drone shot down in Arak. The IDF spokesperson in Persian called on the evening of June 23 for residents of Tehran’s 7th district to evacuate: the IDF will soon take measures to damage the infrastructure of Iranian military facilities.

Around midnight, new strikes on Tehran, an attack on Bushehr. Iranian defenses in operation in Sardasht. There were also reports of fighter jets flying over Marivan.

Yet another Israeli drone shot down over Tehran. In the early minutes of the day on the 24th, new IDF evacuation warnings for Tehran’s 6th district and its surroundings. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps begins publishing names and photos of victims of yesterday’s large-scale Israeli attack on its headquarters in Tehran, on the afternoon of June 24

Two explosions near Tehran. Israel struck the outskirts of the cities of Babol and Babolsar in northern Iran, and explosions were heard, ISNA agency reports. There is currently a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

