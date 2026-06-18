ISRAELIRANWAR. Bürgenstock, June 19: US-Iran agreement signed. Israel revokes part of the Oslo Accords: takes full control of Hebron.

The only confirmation of the multiple statements regarding the Iran-US agreement comes from the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which confirmed in an official statement that the signing ceremony of the agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held on Friday. The ceremony will take place at the Bürgenstock complex in Switzerland.

Everything else is very unclear; the agreement presented by Bloomberg is not precise, Tasnim reiterated. The Americans are talking about 12 points, while the Iranians have always stated 14 points.

Here is a version of the agreement: Iran, the United States, and their allies will cease hostile actions, including Lebanon. Iran reaffirms its commitment not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. The United States and Iran are committed to resolving the issue of removing enriched uranium stockpiles. The United States and Iran will discuss Iran’s enrichment and nuclear needs. Iran will maintain the status quo in its nuclear program during the talks. The United States will lift its naval blockade, refrain from imposing new sanctions, and refrain from increasing its military presence in the region during the talks. Iran will take necessary measures to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz without payment for 60 days. The United States commits to making frozen Iranian assets available for use with the implementation of the memorandum. If a final agreement is reached, the United States will withdraw its troops within 30 days and lift all sanctions against Iran. Any final agreement will include a program to establish a $300 billion fund for Iran’s reconstruction. The United States will grant Iran temporary waivers of sanctions for oil sales during the negotiations. Negotiations will be held between Iran and Oman, with the participation of Persian Gulf countries, to determine “agreements on shipping and maritime services.”

The Americans complain that they spent $75 billion fighting Iran, and then another $300 billion rebuilding it, only to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was already open before the war began. Trump has denied reports of the creation of a $300 billion investment fund as part of the Iran deal. John Bolton is dissatisfied with Trump’s Iran deal. He claims the conflict must continue until complete regime change in Iran. “They manipulated him [Trump] like a puppet.”

Former US Vice President Mike Pence says he has “serious concerns” about the details of President Trump’s agreement with Iran. “I don’t trust the Iranians when it comes to their nuclear ambitions,” he said. “They have a legacy of lies, and what emerges from this potential appeasement memorandum of understanding, the president has gained a lot of leverage in the war.”

In any case, the United States has refused to hand over the text of the memorandum of understanding with Iran to Israel, according to Israeli television channel N12. According to the channel, due to the United States’ refusal, Israel still does not have complete information on the content of the future agreement.

Trump, again at the G7 summit, flanked by Egyptian President al-Sisi, said: “No, it’s not final. It’s a memorandum of understanding, and if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting him, dropping bombs right in the middle of his head.”

There is currently an internal struggle in Israel over the signing of the agreement. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said: “Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made it clear that Iran and Hezbollah are not involved in the agreement. Israel does not need Iran’s permission to defend itself. The ties that bind terrorist organizations must be severed.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “There are real disagreements right now between us and the United States. The challenge is knowing how to manage this crisis while maintaining our position. We must know how to avoid breaking the cord while remaining firm.” “We are preserving the full freedom of action of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon. There will be no withdrawal from Lebanon, neither by Friday nor after Friday.” And he continued: “We must overthrow this regime, because we cannot allow the existence of such a radical regime that seeks our destruction and possesses this kind of capability. We will continue to do it our way. We will not give up.”

Echoing his words were those of Defense Minister Isrel Katz to the Israel Defense Forces soldiers: “You are fulfilling the vision of the prophets. Just open the Bible and read what all this is based on. We have already been to these places. We’ve already done these things. We will continue to do so.” He also said: “All the villages near the Lebanese border are being systematically destroyed.”

According to Donald Trump, the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open within one or two days. However, US intelligence estimates that Iran will be able to block the Strait of Hormuz in the future whenever it wishes. According to US intelligence agencies, Iran has acquired the ability to close the Strait of Hormuz at will. This gives Tehran a powerful tool to exert pressure on the global economy, CNN reports, citing sources.

The United States is considering introducing a toll for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which is patrolled by American ships, according to Politico. The White House is evaluating various options to convince shipowners and insurance companies to reopen the route, as part of ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.

According to Reuters, the US military has begun secretly transferring oil between ships near the Strait of Hormuz, a This tactic is one that Iran itself has used to circumvent sanctions. The goal is to maintain energy exports and prevent a surge in oil prices. In this maneuver, one tanker comes alongside another to unload its cargo. The second vessel, which appears empty or is carrying something else, then moves away.

With the lifting of the US naval blockade, at least three Iranian oil tankers are heading for commercial destinations; the ships are still awaiting permission from the Revolutionary Guards Navy to pass through the Strait.

Iran and Russia to complete banking network integration within two months, according to the governor of Iran’s Central Bank. Iran and Russia are expected to complete the third and final phase of integration of their national banking payment systems within the next two months, a move that will allow Iranian travelers to make purchases in Russia using national bank cards, said Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

And now, a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Central Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on June 17. The list of Important US Central Command facilities hit by Iranian attacks during the 2026 Ramadan War/Third Gulf War is online. These include: Camp Buehring; Ali al-Salem; Camp Arifjan; NSA Facility in Bahrain; Sheikh Isa Air Base; Al Dhafra Air Base; Air defense installations/radar stations in various locations.

Israel revokes the Oslo-era agreement to assume full control of Hebron: The historic Ibrahimi Mosque and surrounding neighborhoods are now under exclusive Israeli control.

Channel 14 reports that as of June 17, “Severe fire restrictions in southern Lebanon: any offensive operation in the area requires approval from the regional commander. Furthermore, an operation to destroy infrastructure has been canceled twice in recent days.

On June 16, Hezbollah struck an Israeli army M109 155 mm self-propelled gun. Israel also carried out a double attack on June 16 in Mayfadoun, targeting a vehicle and then civilian paramedics.

An Israeli drone targeted Lebanese journalist Hadi Hotiet while he was documenting events in southern Lebanon.

Iranian Central Command Khatam Al-Anbiyaa: “The Zionist regime’s army has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon at least 84 times in the last two days, after President Trump announced the end of the war, and continues to commit crimes and kill the oppressed people of Lebanon. If the Zionist regime’s army does not stop spreading terror in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/