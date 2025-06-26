ISRAELIRANWAR. Bulldozers at work in Natanz. Iranian Parliament and Shura Council block cooperation with IAEA. Gaza clashes and ambushes against the IDF. West Bank annexed

CNN slaps Trump’s entourage and Israel’s statements on the destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities: “According to an initial assessment by US intelligence, US strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities failed to destroy key components and set back Iran’s nuclear program by only a few months.” Some centrifuges are said to be intact.

This article caused a chain reaction and eventually made the Trump administration admit that it is the Israelis who know the real state of Iranian nuclear facilities because they were there. “The Israelis were on the Fordow site after the attack and said there was complete destruction.” He added that the United States itself does not know the situation for sure, but “Israel will tell us soon, because Bibi has people involved in this.” Trump has warned Iran not to continue its uranium enrichment programs, and the Iranian government has announced that its nuclear program will proceed as planned.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Fox News: “The damage to three nuclear sites is very significant. There is a lot of damage.” A US intelligence report says that the bombings at two nuclear sites blocked entrances, but did not cause any collapses of underground facilities. Grossi says there are no reports of increased external radiation levels in Iran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, urged Iran to submit information about where its enriched uranium is stored without ensuring that such sensitive information will not leak.

Iran’s Majlis has approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. “The IAEA will be banned from entering Iran until the safety of Iran’s nuclear facilities is ensured,” the Iranian parliament said in a statement. “No one has the right to cooperate with IAEA agents and will be punished for violating this.” “The outlines and details of the plan to suspend Iran’s cooperation with the Agency were approved in a public session of the parliament,” Salimi, a member of the Iranian Majlis, confirmed. The vote: 221 of the 290 members of the Majlis voted to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

The bill to suspend cooperation with the IAEA was also approved by the Shura Council. Shura Council Chairman Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf: “The International Atomic Energy Agency has not even formally condemned the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, thus losing its international credibility.”

New satellite images from June 24 of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran appear to show ongoing efforts to repair the facility, with two holes observed on June 22 following US Air Force strikes believed to have been caused by GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs dropped where a section of the underground uranium enrichment complex is believed to be located, now covered in debris. Additionally, several paths appear to have been cleared from the complex by heavy equipment, while several temporary structures or tents have been erected at one of the sites hit by the GBU-57 strikes. According to fake social media accounts close to the Iranian government: “The centrifuges will be back up and running in a week at the latest.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi: “Stressed on the need to strengthen the protection of Iran’s nuclear facilities, adding that the recent attacks on the sites will have serious and profound effects on Iran’s future path.”

Benjamin Netanyahu: “We have destroyed important sites in Iran, in Natanz and Isfahan. We have destroyed the entire nuclear arsenal.” “We have destroyed the Iranian nuclear project. If anyone there thinks of doing it again, we will destroy it again.”

There are many rumors via social media and in the US media that Israel is actually short of defense weapons and this would explain the rush to a ceasefire. Israeli media: “Iran has between 1,000 and 1,500 ballistic missiles and is capable of producing dozens of them per month.”

Israeli Minister Elkin, head of the Northern Reconstruction and Restoration Authority, told the Knesset Economic Committee that about 69 percent of residents returned to the North in June, but admitted that he did not believe 100 percent of residents would return. At the request of the Mossad agency, the Israeli War Minister said declared the Central Bank of Iran a terrorist organization. According to Israel’s Channel 13: “Israeli Political-Security Council ministers have called for the campaign to continue until the fall of the Iranian regime.”

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: “We have delayed Iran’s nuclear and missile programs for years. We must remain vigilant.” He said the campaign against Iran “is not over,” with a new phase on the horizon, but the Gaza Strip will be the priority for now. Israeli media reports that 7 soldiers were killed and 16 others were injured, including seriously wounded, in the June 24 ambush in Khan Yunis.

Arab media quote Hamas as saying that intense negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have been underway in recent hours. There has been no official statement from Hamas yet.

In Tehran, crowds took to the streets for the “Celebration of Victory”: “We are with Ghadir”, “We will not tolerate humiliation”, trying to demonstrate loyalty and a firm stance towards Israel and the United States. Among the protesters, it was not specified in which Iranian city was Qaani, the number one of the Pasdaran who was reported dead by Israel on June 13.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRG) says it hit Israeli military targets with a barrage of missiles in retaliation for the night attacks against Iran, teaching the regime a “historic lesson” ahead of the ceasefire. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of a conspiracy between the United States and Israel to pit Islamic countries against each other. “Iran and its neighbors have shown that foreign conspiracies will not ruin their friendship.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that the purpose of setting up military bases in the region is to create divergences between the countries in the region. Chairman of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Qalibaf: “Iran has split the enemy’s head, debunked the myth of the so-called ‘Iron Dome’ and destroyed important enemy security facilities.”

The Iranian Health Ministry says that 610 civilians were killed and 4,746 injured in the Israeli strikes. Among the dead are 49 women and 13 children. Seven hospitals were also damaged. According to Israeli sources, 29 Iranian officers from the rank of lieutenant colonel and above were killed in the strikes against Iran.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref: “Donald Trump’s ceasefire declaration is tantamount to an admission of failure.” Internet service is gradually returning to service in Iran after a disruption that lasted more than a week. Cancellation of domestic and international flights extended until 8:00 p.m. tonight

“Iran has arrested 700 people suspected of spying for Israel since June 13. It has confiscated 10,000 weapons,” Fars News reports. According to Iranian sources, most of the Mossad agents in Iran are Afghan nationals and say that only about 20 million tomans ($225-250) were promised for the nuclear plant explosion. Most of them are Afghans who fled to Iran after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as those who in the past collaborated with the US against the Taliban.

Among the latest arrests are 6 people, June 24, in whose basement Spike anti-tank missiles, micro drones and other types of explosives were found. Meanwhile, executions by hanging on charges of treason continue. On June 24, “The Iranian government executed a Kurdish Mossad spy of Iraqi nationality from Sulaymaniyah, named Rasoul Ahmed Rasoul.”

On June 25, 10 men were arrested and a fifth was arrested on a tip-off from private citizens. A search of the basement of a building uncovered Spike anti-tank missiles and their associated rockets, quadcopters loaded with mortar rounds, and a shoulder-fired missile.

On June 25, Iran’s Mizan news agency reported that “three people were executed today after being convicted of collaborating with the Mossad and smuggling equipment used for assassinations.” Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of a six-member Mossad spy cell.

And now a look at the frontline as of 16:00 on June 25. Intense Israeli drone activity over Iqleem al-Tuffah and Sidon province (and Dier Al-Zahran). An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near a gathering of residents in the town of Houla, who were accompanying committees inspecting destroyed homes in one of the eastern neighborhoods. The number of bombs dropped by an Israeli enemy plane in the city of Houla, near a movement of residents during the damage assessment, rose to four on the 25th.

Ashura ceremonies begin tomorrow in the South and Nabatiyeh with Hezbollah and Amal. Israeli forces set fire to the truck targeted this morning in Mays_al-Jabal by throwing Molotov cocktails. The fire spread and set the tires ablaze.

The World Bank approved $250 million in aid for Lebanon’s reconstruction, including the removal of rubble and repair of infrastructure.

Seven Israeli engineers were killed in Khan Yunis when a militant attached an explosive device to the car they were traveling in. Humanitarian aid arrived in northern Gaza on the 25th and managed to reach warehouses. The vehicles were escorted

Three killed and several injured in an attack on a two-story house owned by Abu Anas al-Talmis, a gas distributor, at the end of al-Karamah Street, northwest of Gaza City. Injured in an Israeli shelling of a group of citizens on Rashid Street, in the Shati area, west of Gaza City.

Resistance security forces accounts estimate that Israel may attempt to carry out operations through special forces inside the Gaza Strip. “Therefore, we urge you to immediately report any suspicious activity or behavior,” resistance accounts read.

A fire breaks out following the shelling by IDF forces of a house near the Al-Salam Mosque in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

As of June 24, Palestinian accounts wrote: “It appears that Israel has officially annexed the West Bank in all its publications.” Prisoners’ Press Office: “The escalation of arrests in the West Bank is turning Palestinians’ lives into a daily hell, thanks to international silence. The pace of daily arrests in the West Bank has reached unprecedented levels and must be stopped. The continuation of these arrests without deterrence opens the door to further violations and constitutes a war crime. We demand that the authorities take responsibility, appeal to international courts and activate the legal process to stop the violations of the occupation.”

On June 25, the IDF placed signs on trees south of the town of Ya’bad, indicating that it is now Israeli land. Settlers set fire to a Palestinian home in the village of Susya, in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the West Bank

Israeli attacks on Syrian weapons depots. An explosion occurred at an arsenal in the Jableh region of Syria. Local sources confirm: the explosions occurred at the Agricultural Battalion near the Sin River, known as the Drone Battalion. More than 10 massive explosions rocked the area, the cause of which is unknown. A weapons depot explodes in the Syrian city of Baniyas

Record drone attacks in Iran. Air defense systems have reportedly been activated in the city of Parand, southwest of Tehran. Iranian air defenses are currently trying to counter several drones in Shiraz, in the southwest of the country.

Iran reports the activation of air defense systems in Tabriz after the appearance of drones. On June 25, according to reports from the field, Shiraz air defenses were activated and air strikes on the city began. Explosion in a residential building in central Tehran. Authorities explain: it was the explosion of a gas cylinder.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

