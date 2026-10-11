ISRAELIRANWAR. Bab el-Mandeb remains under Houthi control

The Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict is entering a phase of escalation. Meanwhile, Saudi loyalist forces stationed in Aden are promising to reconquer lost territory. Among the strategic points to be retaken is Bab el-Mandeb . So far, however, the Houthis have repelled the attacks.

Ansar Allah’s statement read: “Contrary to propaganda and false reports spread by Saudi media, the cities of Al-Mokha and Dhubab, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Kahbub heights are under the full control of the Yemeni armed forces . “

According to Yemeni OSINT sources on the ground in southwestern Yemen, clashes and exchanges of fire are currently ongoing in areas east of Dhubab. Saudi coalition forces, with air cover from Saudi fighter jets, are infiltrating the area from several points and, through diversionary attacks, are attempting to push Yemeni forces out of Dhubab and Bab el-Mandeb.

However, given the presence and control of the Yemeni army and Ansarallah over the Kahbub and Al-Amri heights, as well as constant aerial surveillance, the movements and gatherings of Saudi mercenaries are targeted by the Yemeni army’s precise and continuous fire, and counterattacks by the Saudi coalition are being neutralized. As a result, the Al-Amalika and Al-Dara Al-Watani forces have so far suffered heavy losses.

Furthermore, Dhubab airport is not under the control of either side; the Saudi media claim that the coalition controls the facility is incorrect. It should be noted that Dhubab airport is actually just an airstrip located on flat, open terrain, devoid of any infrastructure; from a military perspective, it is not an easy position to capture and hold.

On October 9, the Houthis repelled two attacks by Saudi loyalist forces and the Strait remains under Houthi control.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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