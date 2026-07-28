ISRAELIRANWAR. Bab al-Mandab is open to transit, but not to Riyadh and Tel Aviv. Hormuz is closed. Dialogue proposals from Qatar and Pakistan have been rejected.

Iran has informed Pakistan that it has not withdrawn from the negotiations, but has simply suspended its participation, expressing its willingness to resume talks in Doha, Geneva, or Islamabad. Iran has informed mediators that it will not consent to the creation of a new route in the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated to Pakistan the need to resume negotiations in accordance with the memorandum of understanding. Iran demands that the Strait of Hormuz issue be discussed first, followed by the frozen assets, and only finally the nuclear program. Al Arabiya TV.

Informed sources have said, however, that Washington and Tehran have rejected Pakistan and Qatar’s proposal to resume talks.

Among Donald Trump’s recent statements: “We’ve been in Vietnam and Afghanistan for many years. We’ve been in Iran for four months now. We’ve lost thousands of soldiers in other wars. We want to end this, and we want to do it the right way. We cannot allow these aggressive people to possess nuclear weapons.”

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has asked his British counterpart, Wes Streeting, to organize a summit with other countries to discuss protecting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reports. According to sources, Hegseth and Streeting discussed the proposal by phone on Friday, and the United States would like the UK to host the meeting, with Hegseth participating. A source close to Streeting described the conversation as “very cordial.” No final decision has yet been made.

The German Ministry of Defense announced that the German Armed Forces will transfer two ships from the Red Sea region to the Mediterranean Sea “in the coming days.” The minesweeper Fulda and the supply vessel Mosel had been sent to Djibouti for a possible deployment in the Strait of Hormuz following the Iran-US war, but will now be redeployed, partly due to the “unstable political situation” in the area, the ministry said in a statement.

Trump’s concerns also include the Ukraine-Iran issue. Iranian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ali Nikazad declared that “Ukraine’s irresponsible move will not go unpunished.” He stated that “Iran will always exercise its legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity, and any place from which aggression against our country and our land originates will be a legitimate target for our armed forces.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “Zelenskyy attacked an Iranian merchant ship, killing a sailor. This is a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, committed on Israel’s orders with the aim of dragging Europe into his war. During talks with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Foreign Minister Lavrov, I emphasized that what this Kiev ‘parasite’ did cannot go unpunished.” The Ukrainian attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea could lead to world war, the Iranian Foreign Ministry says.

“The Ukrainian president’s behavior is reminiscent of the actions of anarchists on the eve of World War I, who carried out demonstrative and extremely dangerous actions, the consequences of which reverberated throughout Europe.”

After Tehran expressed outrage over the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea and threatened retaliation, Zelensky declared in an interview with Sky News that Iran and North Korea “have already attacked Ukraine.” Zelensky claimed that Iran has been supplying drones to Russia for war since the early days of the conflict and considers this direct involvement in the attack on Ukraine. “Without any escalation on our part, Iran has started supplying weapons to Russia,” he said.

Iran believes Saudi Arabia should give in to Iran’s demands. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ismail Qaani, issued a statement against Saudi Arabia: “The lifting of the 11-year naval blockade of Yemen is a legitimate demand of the oppressed people of that country. We hope that the Saudi government will learn from the United States’ experience in facing irrational and costly resistance and end the blockade of a Muslim country with a population of 38 million. Muslims around the world expect Saudi Arabia, which considers itself the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to use its power to support the Palestinians and fight the crimes of the Zionist regime, and not to continue supporting war and the oppression of the Muslim community.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar commented on the UNESCO vote on the proposal to recognize Sebastia as a Palestinian heritage site in danger. Saar said it was an attempt to “rewrite history” and that the proposal ignores the Jewish historical connection to the site.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel: “At the invitation of President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington on Tuesday for an official visit. As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday and attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, a friend of Israel.” This is the eighth meeting since Trump took office. Netanyahu on the Iranian issue: “I think the war will end either when the regime falls or when Iran pays the price for everything it does in the region. It shoots everyone, all its neighbors. Look what they do without nuclear weapons, now imagine what they could do if they had them.”

Israel has reportedly been engaged in intense negotiations with Middle Eastern countries in recent days in preparation for possible massive US attacks, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict. An Israeli source stated: “The countries in the region have recognized the danger posed by the Iranian regime, and dialogue with them has intensified.”

Ben Gvir threatened Abbas: “When the right time comes, I will throw the terrorist Abu Mazen into prison.”

Bahrain and Kuwait have sent fighter jets to strike Iran, entering into direct conflict with Tehran for the first time. The attacks earlier this month targeted missile and drone depots.

Maritime traffic at the world’s two strategic chokepoints continues, but the level of risk in each is changing differently. In the Strait of Hormuz, only 29 confirmed transits were recorded between July 24 and 26, and uncertainty about shipping routes persists. In contrast, in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, 100 confirmed transits were recorded in the same period, and despite ongoing security concerns in the region, daily traffic trends remained largely stable.

Iran’s target list has been updated to punish Zelensky, considered a pawn of Washington and Tel Aviv: Pipelines linked to Europe; Oil and gas fields linked to Europe; Liquefied natural gas plants associated with the European Union (OPOY); Green hydrogen projects in the Sultanate of Oman with European investment. The Iranian merchant ship, the target of the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack in the Caspian Sea, was not carrying military equipment, the ambassador added. On the morning of the 24th, Iran reported: “US forces launched a missile attack against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval headquarters in Zibahnar, located on the Caspian Sea coast in the northern part of the country. The attack caused damage.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on July 27th. CENTCOM reported that as of July 25th, 12 commercial vessels attempting to evade the blockade were diverted. CENTCOM also stated that on July 24th, the Mozambican-flagged oil tanker Lavine was immobilized in the Gulf of Oman after the crew allegedly attempted to breach the blockade, ignoring repeated warnings. According to the command, the vessel is no longer en route to Iran. According to TankerTrackers data, the merchant vessel identified by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as Lavine, registered under the Mozambican flag, is the same vessel operating under the name Disha (IMO 8818219). The vessel was rendered unusable after US forces opened fire on its engine room on July 24. The organization notes that the vessel has been under sanctions by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for two years and states that it has previously transported Iranian liquefied petroleum gas to the Houthis in Yemen.

According to the NYT, Trump has delayed escalation against Iran due to a shortage of Patriot missiles. A large-scale military action could significantly reduce stocks of American air defense missiles, particularly Patriot interceptors, which are essential to protecting American troops in the Middle East.

On July 24, the Saudi-owned oil tanker MASA was hit by a projectile (or multiple projectiles) fired by the Houthis. This is the third time the Houthis have attacked a Saudi vessel in the Red Sea. Maritime traffic between China and Saudi Arabia is reportedly almost completely blocked due to Houthi attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Another attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea was recorded on July 26.

In Israel, an IDF statement: “A drone was detected in the area of ​​Kibbutz Nahal Oz. After examination, it was determined that the drone belongs to the Israel Defense Forces.” It was initially thought to have originated from the Gaza Strip.

Iran struck US bases in Jordan and Bahrain on the night of the 23rd and the morning of the 24th. Satellite-confirmed attacks on the Muwafaq air base in Jordan: 2 aircraft hangars; 1 AN/TPY-2 radar system (March 26): US military camp; MQ-9 drone deployment systems; 2 new warehouses; 1 new air defense post (probably). New attack recorded on the morning of the 27th.

In Gaza, the IDF destroyed a secondary tunnel belonging to the Hamas movement in northern Gaza.

Escalation in Judea and Samaria: The commander of the Israeli Central Command has decided to ban Palestinian workers from entering all settlements.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara told Al Jazeera, in response to Trump’s claims that Syria might take action against Hezbollah: “We have no interest in conducting military operations in Lebanon.” Israeli army shelling of the city of Taybeh, Lebanon. Israeli demolition engineering units are destroying the city.

An explosion occurred at the Shalamche border crossing, located on the southern border between Iran and Iraq. An unidentified drone was shot down by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq in the Babylon area. According to some sources, it would be a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. In the afternoon it recorded United States Air Force (USAF) activity in West Asia: At Erbil International Airport, there were a total of 19 MOOSE flights to/from Erbil International Airport. Eleven Royal Air Force ASCOT flights 9949/9950 were directed to Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq.

Explosions were recorded in Kuwait on July 24. Satellite images show that the Iranians destroyed an AN/FPS-117 early warning radar station at Ahmed al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia was hit several times over the weekend; smoke from the Jazan refinery, which was hit by Yemen, was still visible yesterday. Yesterday, oil fields in eastern Saudi Arabia were targeted by drones. The Saudi Ministry of Defense says that several drones headed for oil facilities in the eastern regions and towards Riyadh were intercepted and shot down.

According to Saudi officials, the drones were launched from Iraq. Around 3:45 PM Italian time, Yemeni drones attacked oil facilities deep inside Saudi territory. The Yemeni armed forces claimed responsibility for the attack on oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia and the pipeline connecting the country’s east to west.

Houthi General Yahya Saree, in a brief statement, announced that the Yemeni armed forces had targeted several sensitive sites and targets related to the supply and transportation of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to the city of Yanbu, using kamikaze drones. According to a Yemeni armed forces spokesman, the action was carried out in response to the violation of Yemeni airspace by drones belonging to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia claims the attack was carried out by kamikaze drones. The attack was carried out using Iranian drones and by Iraqi resistance groups from the northern part of the country.

On July 24, explosions were heard in the city of Hodeida, Yemen. Likely a Saudi attack. Al-Mayadeen: Saudi Arabia attacked the port of Hodeida, located in western Yemen. On July 26, a Bayraktar Akinci drone belonging to pro-Saudi forces was shot down in Yemen.

In the last 24 hours, the Revolutionary Guards Navy “intercepted at least six vessels intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route. These vessels had moved following a provocation by the United States.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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