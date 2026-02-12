ISRAELIRANWAR. Araghchi, we don’t trust the US too much; last time they attacked in the middle of negotiations, yes to nuclear power for the medical and energy sectors. Netanyahu: ready to attack

At 6:32 a.m. Italian time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC, greeted by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump administration officials considered seizing tankers carrying Iranian oil as part of their efforts to pressure Tehran, but abandoned the idea due to concerns about a strong Iranian response and rising oil prices.

According to two Israeli sources, Netanyahu will discuss possible military options against Iran with Trump during his trip to Washington, as Israel is preparing for a military attack on Iran. Furthermore, Netanyahu intends to provide Trump with new information on Iran’s military capabilities.

Both President Donald Trump and his vice president, J.D. Vance, have spoken of dialogue and agreement with Iran: “I think they want to reach an agreement. I think they would be foolish not to,” Trump said of Iran. “We destroyed their nuclear power last time, and we’ll see if we destroy more this time.” Vance: “We will seek an agreement with Iran.”

Before meeting his friend Donald Trump, Netanyahu met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: “Hezbollah detected an Israeli plane, alerted Iran, forcing Israel to change its attack plan at the last minute.” According to Smotrich: “Hezbollah spotted an Israeli plane and alerted Tehran, prompting Israel to change its attack plan while the planes were already in the air. He said the attack was delayed by about an hour, but still targeted senior Iranian officials and scientists. He also said his family was given a few minutes to evacuate shortly before the operation, fearing Iranian retaliation.”

Tel Aviv has informed Washington that another military operation is necessary in Gaza. According to the New York Times: the Trump administration will once again demand that Hamas hand over all weapons “that could be used to attack Israel,” but will allow the organization to retain some of its small arms.

Yesterday in Iran, 23 to 26 million people celebrated the 47th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, with chants of “Death to America, Death to Israel.” Mock coffins draped in the American flag bearing the names of top US military officials were placed there. But the video showing Baal being burned in Tehran is the most popular. Among the crowd were President Masoud Pezeshkian and General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured that “Iran does not want nuclear weapons. He claims that Tehran can guarantee there will be no nuclear weapons and that a better deal than the JCPOA is possible.” He said this live in an interview with RT.

RT: “Does Iran need a guarantee from Trump that the United States will not attack during the talks?”

ARAGHCHI: “We need an objective guarantee that… the United States will not use force to resolve differences… they tried… they failed. “Iran’s nuclear program cannot be bombed and destroyed.”

And the minister further stated: “Iran is preparing a feasible proposal. No nuclear weapons—guaranteed. Nuclear technology for medicine and agriculture.” We don’t completely trust the United States—we were in the middle of negotiations when they attacked us.”

The minister’s response regarding a possible US attack on Iran remained unchanged: “If the United States were to attack, we would respond by targeting US assets and facilities in our region.” He stated that US hostility began 47 years ago, after the Islamic Revolution, when Washington lost its ally.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani held talks with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the capital Doha. He also met with Hamas leaders.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on February 11. Reuters reports that US forces at Al Udeid Air Base have deployed missiles on truck-mounted launchers to enable faster transport. According to Axios, Donald Trump plans to send a second aircraft carrier. in the Middle East, preparing for military intervention should negotiations with Iran fail.

The Satellite images released by MizarVision show 16 KC-135R Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft and an RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The RC-135V Rivet Joint is an electronic reconnaissance aircraft, and comparisons with previous satellite data show it has been in exactly the same position since its deployment to the base last month, meaning it has not yet conducted a mission to gather electronic intelligence on Iran to help the U.S. Air Force develop a target list for future strikes.

Six F-35A Lightning fighters from the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing have arrived at Moron Air Base, Spain, from Rota Naval Air Station and will then continue to their final destination, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, later this week.

At least five KC-135R/T tankers took off from Mildenhall Air Force Base bound for southern Europe, providing air support for a group of six F-35A Lightning fighters from the Green Mountain Boys squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, which is moving from Lakenheath Air Base, England, to its permanent home base at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.

High-resolution Chinese satellite imagery of the U.S. base on Diego Garcia shows: one anchored nuclear submarine; two P-8A Poseidons; three KC-135Rs; and two MC-130Js.

Ballistic missiles and cruise missiles were demonstrated in Iran as part of events marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Protesters in Iran burned a doll bearing the inscription “Baal,” depicted with the shield of David and decorated as a demonic figure, chanting “Death to Israel.” “Baal” is an ancient Canaanite deity sometimes used in modern narratives as a symbol of Satanism, elite corruption, child sacrifice, or figures like Jeffrey Epstein. A heavy military transport plane was spotted en route from Russia to Iran.

In Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory: “Complete withdrawal of International Coalition forces from the al-Tanf area within Jordanian territories.”

From Lebanon: “The state security apparatus in the South arrests a Syrian citizen for conducting business with Israel inside Lebanon.” Israeli aircraft dropped four stun grenades on the outskirts of the cemetery in the town of Aita al-Shaab. Israeli artillery targeted the area around the square with one shell. The Lebanese army deployed to Aita al-Shaab Square after its surroundings were hit by more than ten stun grenades and two artillery shells to prevent residents from participating in the funeral procession for the martyr Abdullah Nasser.

An Israeli plane dropped a sound bomb on the city of Al-Adisa, in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army is conducting raids in the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbek, seizing weapons and vehicles without registration documents and stopping a Tahoe SUV on Maqneh Road after a firefight.

Breaking news: A Lebanese delegation, led by Ahmed Tamer, Director General of the Ministry of Land and Maritime Transport, has just left for Jdeidet Yabous to meet with the Syrian General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs. The meeting aims to discuss a solution to the crisis caused by the Golan Heights authorities’ decision to ban non-Syrian trucks from entering their territory and impose mandatory transfers at land border crossings.

Press service of the Israeli defense company Rafael: “This morning, a planned and controlled experiment will take place at the David Institute in Krayot, during which noises may be audible.”

Overnight, Israel attacked civilians in central Gaza, killing two. Hallel Bitton Rosen, correspondent for Channel 14: “Yesterday (February 10), an attack was carried out in Gaza, killing a resistance fighter, which killed at least seven of our soldiers in the war.” On February 11, the IDF: “We killed the commander of the Hamas Beit Hanoun battalion in the Gaza Strip.”

