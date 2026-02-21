ISRAELIRANWAR. Araghchi: “Our plan, ready in two days.” America ready to attack. Iran: “Our response is ready.” IDF attacks in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip

Donald Trump during the Peace Council meeting to world leaders: “Don’t try to trick me.” The United States has pledged $10 billion to the Peace Council, while Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have pledged a total of $7 billion for the Gaza aid package.

And President Trump again: “One way or another, we will make a deal with Iran. If there is no deal, very bad things will happen.” The US/Israel Plan for the Gaza reconstruction project made no reference to Palestinian sovereignty beyond “self-governance” within another organization. No reference was made to who is in charge of the reconstruction, or who is paid.

A few more details have emerged about the US military base in Gaza: “It will house 5,000 people and cover over 350 acres, according to the Board of Peace’s contract records.”

Hamas issued a press release at the conclusion of the Peace Council meeting in Washington: “Hamas emphasizes that any political path or agreement discussed regarding the Gaza Strip and the future of our Palestinian people must begin with the complete cessation of aggression, the lifting of the siege, and the guarantee of our people’s legitimate national rights, particularly the right to freedom and self-determination.”

And it continues: “The holding of this meeting, in a context of continued crimes by Israel and continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, obliges the international community and the parties participating in the Council to take concrete measures that oblige Israel to cease its aggression, open the crossings, allow the entry of humanitarian aid without restrictions, and begin reconstruction immediately.”

And it concludes: “[…] Any genuine international effort to Achieving stability in Gaza must be based on addressing the root of the problem—Israel—ending its aggressive policies and allowing our Palestinian people to fully and uncompromisingly exercise their rights.

Nikolai Mladenov, Director General of the Board of Peace, announced on February 20 the establishment of a liaison office with the Palestinian National Authority, as part of the implementation of the 10-point plan presented by Donald Trump.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, regarding the Iranian issue: “We must ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.” The European Union has designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

Reuters reports: “The United States has abandoned IAEA inspection requirements and omitted uranium enrichment bans in its proposed nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia. The agreement would place American companies at the center of Riyadh’s nuclear expansion, giving Washington significant influence over Saudi nuclear operations.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor condemned the restrictive and preventive measures adopted by Israeli authorities against Palestinians, aimed at reducing the number of worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during Ramadan.

According to the Israeli channel i24, regarding the tension with Iran: “Security forces expect Hezbollah to go to war if necessary.” Israeli Broadcasting Authority: “A secret plane belonging to the US Special Operations Unit landed yesterday at Ben Gurion Airport.” No further information is available.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei explains to the Iranian people that distancing themselves from the Quran (as a society) is the cause of the difficulties imposed by their enemies on the Islamic Republic: “All of us individually must return to the Quran, revisit it, and revisit it.” teachings and lessons and apply them in our daily practice. In this way, we will achieve victory and success in confronting the evil forces of the world. Insha’Allah (God willing).” Khamenei participated in the recitation of the Quran for Ramadan on February 19. “The power of God is behind those who take the field, who move, who commit themselves, and who prepare for every task,” the Ayatollah said.

Iran warns the UN in a letter: “Any US attack makes all bases and resources in the region ‘legitimate targets.’ It calls on the Security Council to act before tensions escalate dramatically.” “The United States will take full responsibility for any unforeseeable and uncontrolled consequences. If we suffer aggression, we will respond, and the bases and installations of hostile forces in the region will become legitimate targets.

Reuters and Axios: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated, at the highest levels, that it does not seek tension or war and will not start any war. However, in the event of military aggression against it, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately, exercising its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. In such circumstances, all bases, installations, and assets in the region belonging to hostile forces will constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response, and the United States will assume full and direct responsibility for any unforeseen and uncontrollable consequences.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi says that Witkoff and Kushner did not call for “zero enrichment of uranium” during the Geneva negotiations. “We did NOT offer any suspension, and the United States did NOT call for zero enrichment.” “In two to three days, we’ll have an initial draft agreement ready to submit to Steve Witkoff. We’ll need another session to discuss that draft, and then we’ll use it as a basis for further discussions to work out the details and move toward a serious agreement,” Araghchi concluded.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia. Updated at 4:00 PM, February 20. The United States and the U.S. military have approved operational plans and targets in Iran in the event Trump orders a strike. Senior national security officials told President Trump that the military is prepared for possible strikes against Iran as early as Saturday, but that the timeline for any action would likely extend beyond this weekend, they told CBS News. President Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to launch a strike, with discussions described as flexible and ongoing, while the White House weighs the risks of escalation against the political and military consequences of de-escalation toward Iran.

The U.S. Air Force continues to strengthen its refueling force in the Middle East: five KC-135R/T tankers took off from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, and are headed to Moron Air Base, Spain. A U.S. Air Force C-32B Gatekeeper aircraft, belonging to Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 19. The C-32B was assigned to the 150th Special Operations Squadron at Joint Base McGuire and is used to respond to government crisis management operations and support CIA special operations. The military group is also awaiting the arrival of the CVN-78 Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, which approached the Strait of Gibraltar today, allowing for a strike within days.

From Iran, the Iranian National Security Committee: “We are capable of confronting any American military threat.” “We do not seek war, but the response will be decisive.” According to Yediot Ahronot, Yossi Yehoshua: “Iran plans to produce at least 5,000 ballistic missiles by the end of 2027, which poses a real threat to Israel and US bases.”

The Iraqi resistance group Saraya Awliya al-Dam has pledged its support for Iran, warning that it will enter the conflict if the Trump administration launches an attack on the country. The group’s video statement shows several advanced unmanned systems, including the Shahed-101 drone and reverse-engineered copies of the Samad 3, in an underground tunnel. Norway withdraws 60 troops from Jordan and Iraq due to rising tensions in the region.

During the last weeks of January and early February 2026, Israeli aircraft released chemicals on agricultural land in Quneitra, southern Syria. This operation is similar to previous Israeli actions in southern Lebanon and the West Bank. One farmer stated, “Ten days after the Israeli aircraft passed over, everything turned yellow and was destroyed. I lost 75 hectares of wheat, and all my crops went up in smoke. Approximately 400 hectares of grain and nearly 4,000 hectares of pastureland were damaged, which not only threatens the farmers’ livelihoods but also deprives their livestock of natural pasture.”

In southern Lebanon, a drone was spotted flying over the city of Baalbek and surrounding areas. A marble factory between Markaba and Adaysseh was bombed by Israel. Israeli-controlled air forces are flying at low altitude and at high intensity over Al-Zahrani and adjacent villages in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Army Command: “We seized a van used for drug production in Koueikh – Hermel and arrested 7 people in Tripoli. Accused of drug trafficking”

Army Commander General Rodolphe Hikel received Yarzeh, Director of Military Support for the Korean Army, in his office and discussed the crucial role of the Korean battalion operating within the UNIFIL force, as well as ways to improve cooperation between the Lebanese and Korean armies.

Israeli forces are preventing worshippers from going to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the first Friday prayer of Ramadan. Israelis reported a fire and a power outage in the Dalia area, 30 km southeast of Haifa. The fire caused dense smoke and left hundreds of homes without electricity. Israelis worked for hours to evacuate residents and contain the fire.

Israeli Army spokesperson Effie Defrin: “We are following regional developments and monitoring the public debate on Iran. The army is on defensive alert, and our eyes are open.” in all directions, and our fingers are more than ever on the trigger in anticipation of any change in the operational reality.”

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike against the eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. One person was injured in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, by an Israeli attack. Hamas said in a statement that it “thwarted a joint intelligence operation between Israel and its militias in Gaza City, which aimed to assassinate one of the leaders of Al-Qassam.” Israeli artillery targeted areas east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Information Center, Ma’ta: “51 acts of popular resistance were recorded in the West Bank last week.” Israeli forces converted homes in the town of Qabatiya, south of the Jenin governorate, into military barracks, forcing the owners to evacuate and arresting other Palestinian citizens.

Israeli forces arrested Thirteen Palestinians in various areas of the West Bank on the third day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/