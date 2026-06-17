ISRAELIRANWAR. Araghchi: If the ceasefire in Lebanon is violated, there will be no ceasefire. Tehran confirms that the US has begun lifting the naval blockade of Hormuz.

Details of the US memorandum of understanding with Iran are expected to be released to the press today. Trump says the Strait of Hormuz is already partially open. In fact, ships are starting to depart. It will be fully open on Friday.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has told President Trump and other senior administration officials that intelligence information casts doubt on Iran’s willingness to make real concessions in the nuclear deal negotiations, which are scheduled to begin next week.

Among Donald Trump’s changed statements on Iran is this: “Regime change in Iran was never the goal, but it is happening: they are now behaving rationally. Bibi must be more accountable to Lebanon.”

Trump also suggested that Israel should allow Syria to negotiate with Hezbollah: “I think they would do it better.” However, for the US president, “the agreement with Iran will not be violated in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon.”

Finally, reports of alleged US plans to unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets are false, says US Vice President J.D. Vance. “So when they talk about billions of dollars of assets being unfreezed, that’s not true. The truth is that Iran will have a much more prosperous future if it fulfills its obligations under this agreement,” Vance told CBS.

When pressed, Benjamin Netanyahu, when a reporter asked him, “Was the war against Iran a mistake?” Netanyahu replied: “I never said one of the objectives of the operation was to overthrow the Iranian regime. I said the objective is to prepare the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it.” Netanyahu also said, when asked whether he or Trump is the one making the decisions: “I have set certain parameters for our activities, and we are following them, but we cannot completely ignore what the United States says.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “There will be a new government in Israel, and I hope I can lead it. I want to tell the Iranian regime from here: I will be your worst nightmare. I will not surrender until we have liberated your people and ensured that you do not have nuclear weapons. So you have no hope.”

A Hezbollah official told Reuters: “Iran delayed signing the agreement until Friday to monitor Israel’s compliance with the ceasefire.” “The Iranian Foreign Minister, in a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, stressed that the end of the war in Lebanon under the Iran-US agreement must be implemented immediately and from the first day it enters into force, and must be achieved during the 60 days of negotiations.” Effectively contradicting Trump’s words.

A United Arab Emirates Air Force Il-76TD transport plane (registration TL-ATB) landed at Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel. It may be carrying supplies intended to reactivate the Iron Dome air defense system, deployed in the UAE following recent Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, Qa’ani: “Bab al-Mandeb is today, as it was yesterday, in the hands of Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, Yemen, and even some non-Yemeni resistance members. Some of the best-equipped American warships intending to cross the Red Sea during the war spent nearly two weeks moving back and forth between Yemen and Jeddah to decide whether or not they could pass, and in the end they didn’t dare do so.

Also commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Ismail Qa’ani, on live TV: “Iran, without saying a word, supported the resistance groups during the last war.” “No one can resist Hezbollah; Hezbollah’s apparent power is just a drop in the ocean. “Our advice to America and the Israeli regime is not to enter into conflict with the resistance, even at the height of its power, because they are incapable of defeating it.” “Bab al-Mandeb is one of the trump cards that strengthens the resistance, and if necessary, other cards will be used.” “The war has accelerated the destruction of Israel.”

The second ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran peace agreement was the Kaiser, a bulk carrier flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis that used the Iranian traffic separation system. The Kaiser departed from Umm Qasr, Iraq, on June 8.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei: “We know that Israel never takes any action without direct consultation and coordination with the United States. Therefore, we hold the United States directly responsible if it does not force Israel to comply with its obligations under the Memorandum of Understanding, with the resulting repercussions.” The Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated in a message: “If the ceasefire in Lebanon is violated, there will be no ceasefire.” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf will attend the signing ceremony of the agreement with the United States in Switzerland on Friday. Iran and the United States will begin talks on nuclear energy and sanctions on June 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced. “The official signing (of the memorandum) will take place soon, probably on Friday; the location will be determined later. A new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will begin on the same day to reach a final agreement,” Araghchi said during a meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions.

And here’s a quick look at the open fronts after the agreement.

An Israeli drone strike killed Mohammed Mousa Al-Habil, 38, an emergency room nurse at Al-Shifa Hospital, and his 6-year-old son, Mousa, while they were filling water tanks on the roof of their home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. The attack was targeted.

Israeli website Maariv: The Golani Brigade is leaving Lebanon for a rest period. According to Israeli media, 45 Israeli occupation officers and soldiers have been injured in clashes in southern Lebanon over the past three days. In a recent Israeli attack on the town of Srifa, in southern Lebanon, a 38-year-old Israeli soldier was also targeted. The local cemetery. Southern Lebanese are returning to their homes. Hezbollah warns: “Violation of the agreement will lead us to destroy the occupation forces on Lebanese soil.”

Another security incident off the coast of Yemen, 111 nautical miles southeast of Aden. An oil tanker reported being approached by a small vessel with four crew members. The vessel’s crew was armed and opened fire on the vessel with an RPG launcher.

Tehran confirms that the United States has begun lifting its naval blockade against Iran, said Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi. Three explosions were heard south of Qeshm and in the Strait of Hormuz. According to this report, the first two explosions occurred late in the evening of Monday, June 15, while the third occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 16. Investigations by Mehr journalists indicate that these Explosions occurred in the Strait of Hormuz area and, according to initial reports, were likely aimed at regulating traffic in the strait.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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