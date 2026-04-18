ISRAELIRANWAR. Ansarallah: Bab el-Mandeb closed since April 17. Lebanon: Six Israeli soldiers killed in booby-trapped house, entered after ceasefire. CENTCOM denied by TankerTrackers

According to Donald Trump: “Two months in Iran and we’re winning!” The American media, however, contradicts him: the New York Times claims that the “Trump-imposed war” on Iran is weakening the United States in four ways: Depletion of expensive US weapons stockpiles; Tension in relations with allies; Erosion of American moral authority; Expansion of Iranian influence on the global oil market.

Trump also told: “J.D. Vance and Secretary Rubio, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kane, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve lasting PEACE. I’ve had the honor of resolving nine wars around the world, and this will be my tenth, so.”

And while the US president is full of words, Americans aboard the amphibious assault ships USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln are complaining about the poor quality of food and limited portions during a long mission near Iran. The Pentagon’s budget is nearly $1 trillion. Supply chain difficulties have led to rationing and low morale, with families reporting that sailors often go hungry and are unable to receive supplies due to postal disruptions.

According to US intelligence, “China considered providing Iran with advanced radar at the outset of the US-Israel conflict, potentially improving drone and missile detection, but there has been no confirmation of a transfer.”

Trump says his administration will investigate the disappearance/death of 10 scientists, calling them “very important,” and expects clarification within a week. These scientists worked in sensitive fields such as nuclear and aerospace. Meanwhile, other US warships have passed through the Suez Canal toward Iran.

The US State Department, regarding the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, stated: “Israel will retain the right to take all necessary measures for self-defense to eliminate threats to its security, whether immediate or long-term.”

Internal problems within the Israeli government. Ministers closest to the prime minister have complained about the lack of discussion regarding the ceasefire with Lebanon. According to Yedioth Ahronoth: “Netanyahu refused the War Cabinet’s request to vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in Lebanon. Trump forced Israel to ceasefire in Lebanon.”

According to Ynet: “Netanyahu informed the Security Cabinet that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain its positions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire begins on April 17.” Israeli Radio: “A senior Israeli official admits that Iran played a role in the ceasefire in Lebanon, which means that reaching a ceasefire is not separate from Iran’s demands in negotiations with the United States.”

The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has been in effect for 10 days, even though the Lebanese Amal Movement rejects the Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington. Israel, for the United States, retains the right to take necessary self-defense measures at any time. All parties recognize that the Lebanese Armed Forces are solely responsible for Lebanon’s sovereignty and the defense of its territory.

The Kasrek air base in Hasakah, from which American troops had withdrawn, has come under the control of the Syrian army. The United States, however, maintains a presence in Qamishli and Hasakah, where it maintains bases, as well as at the Istirhat al-Wazir air base.

From Yemen, “The ceasefire is the result of the failure of the United States and Israel to achieve their objectives against Iran,” said Ansar Allah leader Al-Houthi, who emphasized the massive losses suffered by the United States and Israel in the hostilities against Iran, emphasizing that the current ceasefire is a direct consequence of Washington and Tel Aviv’s failure to achieve their objectives against Iran. “Overthrowing Iran’s Islamic system and dominating its Muslim nation was one of the primary objectives of the American and Zionist aggressors, a mission that ultimately failed,” said Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. Regarding the situation in Lebanon, the Ansar Allah leader noted that Israel’s actions in Lebanon represent a serious aggression against a key front of the Axis of Resistance, already covered by the ceasefire agreement. “Supporting the Hezbollah Movement and the Lebanese people is essential. We cannot remain indifferent or silent in the face of The Israeli enemy,” he added.

Regarding Hormuz, oil tankers are altering their information and position, even claiming ties with China, to ensure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, despite restrictions imposed by Iran and the United States, according to Nikkei Asia.

BBC Farsi correspondent Pis Kohenoord said the ceasefire in Lebanon was the result of Iranian pressure. According to Kohenoord, the ceasefire in Lebanon came about under pressure from Iran and regional countries, despite Trump’s desire to take credit for it.

Late in the evening of April 16, Pakistan’s Army Commander met with President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said: The cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was part of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. “From the beginning, we have emphasized the need for a ceasefire. A simultaneous ceasefire across the region, including Lebanon. We commend the steadfastness of the Lebanese people and resistance fighters in the face of aggression and thank Pakistan for its invaluable efforts, especially in the last few hours. We express our solidarity with the Lebanese people and government and emphasize the need for the complete withdrawal of the Zionist entity from the occupied territories. We emphasize the need to free prisoners, return displaced persons, and rebuild destroyed areas and infrastructure with the support of the international community.

Despite good omens, Iran is moving all schools online starting April 21; kindergartens are closed until further notice, with sanctions for violations related to in-person activities. Regarding uranium enrichment, “the pressure to end or limit enrichment is aimed at depriving Iran of deterrence, making it vulnerable to future wars and fragmentation,” explained Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Iran has condemned the new threats of US sanctions, calling them “economic terrorism.” Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, called Washington’s policies “economic terrorism” and “state blackmail.” The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on several companies and oil companies linked to Iran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that any country purchasing Iranian oil or holding Tehran’s financial assets in its banks will be subject to sanctions.

“Iran seeks lasting peace, stability, and fraternal ties in the region,” President Masoud Pezeshkian told IRNA. He also thanked Islamabad for its mediation role and for establishing a ceasefire in the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime on Iran, stating that Tehran is committed to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, while also pursuing the rights of the Iranian nation under international law.

On April 17, Iranian Jews commemorate the martyr Ayatollah Khamenei. The ceremony took place inside the Yousef Abad Synagogue in Tehran. Approximately 10,000 Jews live in Iran, where they enjoy respect and protection.

And now, a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on April 17. April.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) was reportedly damaged by fire earlier this week, injuring three sailors. The Eisenhower is about to complete a scheduled overhaul at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, which began on January 8, 2025. According to the latest Chinese Mizarvision satellite image, the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is approaching the mouth of the Suez Canal. If this carrier enters the Red Sea, we will likely see it reach the Arabian Sea next week, with five U.S. Navy carrier strike groups deployed south of Iran: Lincoln, Bush, Ford, Tripoli, and Boxer.

On April 17, the nuclear-powered carrier strike group Gerald R. Ford, including the The destroyer Mahan passed through the Suez Canal, entered the Great Bitter Lake, and continued south. The American strike group, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, includes, in addition to the three guided-missile destroyers Mason, Ross, and Donald Cook, the supply ship Arctic.

Before the ceasefire with Lebanon went into effect, the IDF and Hezbollah attacked. “About 10 rockets were fired at Western Galilee—most were intercepted and the remainder fell in open areas; “Two more drones launched from Lebanon have been intercepted,” IDF. Six Israelis were injured, one seriously, in a rocket attack from Lebanon against the city of Karmiel. One was injured in Nahariya following Hezbollah’s last operation before the ceasefire.

Iran’s Islamic Defense Forces say they maintain and intend to maintain control of all liberated and occupied areas in Lebanon. Defense Minister Israel Katz is reportedly already planning new attacks after the ceasefire ends.

Attacks continue in Gaza, with Israeli vehicle bombings east of Gaza City; the IDF blew up buildings. Israeli shelling in southern Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Army: the number of Israeli army injuries during the fighting in southern Lebanon has risen to 653, of whom 41 are in serious condition and 90 in moderate condition. On the night before the ceasefire went into effect: Two raids Israeli strikes on the towns of Burj Qallawiyah and Burj Al-Shamali; two Israeli raids on the town of Kfardounin; and further raids on Shebaa.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently attacking launch sites from which Hezbollah recently fired rockets toward northern settlements. The last IDF attack on Lebanon before the ceasefire was on the town of Sur. A senior Hezbollah official told an RT correspondent: “We are in no rush to reach a ceasefire. If the enemy violates the agreement, we will respond.” And we will not return to the previous situation.” At 11:45 PM, Israel was still shelling southern Lebanon. Less than 30 minutes after the ceasefire went into effect, Israeli forces fired artillery shells at villages they had failed to capture and demolished civilian homes in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. Israeli forces had carried out an airstrike on the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon, moments before the ceasefire went into effect.

Since the morning of the 17th, residents of southern Lebanon have begun returning to their homes. Lebanese authorities have reopened the roads to Dahiyeh, in southern Beirut, as residents begin to return home.

UNIFIL and the Lebanese army have received orders from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) not to reopen the Qasmiyeh bridge to prevent civilians from returning to southern Lebanese cities, particularly the Litani area. The Arab spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IOF), Avichay, reiterates the IOF’s warning: “Citizens of southern Lebanon should not return home until further notice.” Despite Israeli threats, roads and bridges are being cleared and repaired, including the Qasmiyeh Bridge, which was targeted last week. All of this is the work of civilians.

Around 12:00 Italian time, Israeli media reported: “An explosive device detonated among Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, causing serious injuries. Six soldiers and officers were killed or wounded. The device was attached to a building; it collapsed after troops entered. Some soldiers had to be amputated due to the force of the blast.” The device was located near our soldiers.”

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is entering a new phase of military tension, Fars. On the evening of April 16, one of the resistance commanders issued a serious and unprecedented warning from Fighters Without Borders to all commercial and military vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, stating: “Please note that from tomorrow at noon, anyone intending to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait must pay the utmost attention to its directions.”

Nouraldin Aldaghir, Al Jazeera correspondent in Tehran: “From tomorrow, Bab el-Mandeb could enter the arena of pressure and counter-pressure between Tehran and Washington, increasing the pressure on global trade and the economy. The emergence of Bab el-Mandeb in the spotlight may be a response to Washington’s attempts to blockade ports and is likely a mechanism to put pressure on negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Ship movements, as tracked by MarineTraffic, in the Strait of Hormuz and at the entrance to the Gulf of Oman over the past 36 hours show that traffic through the strait remains well below normal levels, while the US Navy’s naval blockade against Iran continues. CENTCOM audio of a US destroyer “diverting a merchant vessel” as part of the blockade. Two other US-sanctioned oil tankers, however, have forced the blockade. Footage shows this. TankerTrackers confirms, using three days of AIS data, that Several US-sanctioned oil tankers are moving freely across the blockade between eastern Oman and the Iran-Pakistan border, despite the US military presence. Only vessels with active AIS are counted; others may have gone undetected. This contradicts CENTCOM’s assertion that no ships crossed the border in the first 48 hours.

A major semi-heavy ammunition depot was discovered in Hoveyzeh, according to the prosecutor’s office: “Thanks to intelligence monitoring by the Khuzestan Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, 18 rockets and RPG launcher charges were discovered in an area of ​​Hoveyzeh County.”

The surviving sailors of the IRIS Dena are returning home after their return to Iran: “During the evacuation, the second torpedo hit the sailors’ evacuation area. We remained in the water for 10 hours until the rescue ships arrived.” The bodies of 20 sailors remain missing.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) emphasized that the Army and the IRGC have their “finger on the trigger” and are ready to deliver a powerful, destructive, and regrettable response to any aggressive or criminal action by the US-Israeli enemy and its allies against the Iranian nation.

The statement added that the inability of the United States and Israel to implement potential aggression scenarios against Iran—including ground and naval operations and plots to seize Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf—was the result of the Iranian military’s high combat readiness and operational posture, coupled with the coordination and overlap of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces: “Any reckless act by the enemy would undoubtedly be countered with ‘lethal blows’ by the fighters of Islam, leaving the enemies only humiliation, strategic defeat, and dishonor.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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