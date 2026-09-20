ISRAELIRANWAR. Ansar Allah wants to stay at Bab al-Mandab indefinitely

Following the rapid advances of Ansar Allah forces in the provinces of Hudaydah and Taiz and the consolidation of the conquered areas, the front lines and territorial control by both factions have remained stable in recent days, while sporadic clashes continue on various fronts.

On the southern front of Taiz province, fighting continues in the Jabal Kahbub area. The Yemeni Armed Forces and Ansar Allah’s control of the western portion of these heights has significantly reduced the pressure of attacks by Saudi coalition forces coming from the Aden coastal road towards Bab al-Mandab. The ability to control fire from the Kahbub heights has given the Yemeni Armed Forces the initiative. Coalition-affiliated media have claimed to have recaptured the western Kahbub heights from the Yemeni army; however, this report is false and the front lines have remained unchanged.

According to satellite imagery (GIF), Ansar Allah has constructed earthworks and fortifications extending for 25 kilometers, from the northeastern coastal areas of Bab al-Mandab to the southwestern heights of Kahbub. The construction of these fortifications was completed in just five days. This indicates that the Ansar Allah Armed Forces have halted their advance on this axis at this very point and are determined to maintain control of Bab al-Mandab for a long and indefinite period.

Clashes also continue in several areas along the Jabal Habashi and Jabal Jardad axes, with no changes in the lines of control.

In recent days, Saudi government fighter jets have carried out at least 37 airstrikes from the Khamis Mushait base against the provinces of Taiz and Hajjah, killing and wounding several civilians. Additionally, artillery strikes conducted by Saudi mercenaries in the Al-Wazi’iyah district of Taiz province resulted in the deaths of three children. Over the past 72 hours, Ansar Allah has made progress towards Taiz and Aden. There are 56.5 kilometers remaining before Houthi forces from these two axes link up, forming a single front.

Pakistan is now expected to join in supporting Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia has halted fuel deliveries to the European Union.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/