ISRAELIRANWAR. Ansar Allah advances in southwestern Yemen, 1,129 Saudi airstrikes attempt to halt advance

Saudi coalition airstrikes targeting education and communications facilities in Yemen. Starting in the early hours of the 30th, Saudi fighters carried out at least 11 airstrikes, bombing the Al-Shahid school in the village of Al-Areen (Hayfan district, Taiz governorate), the districts of Majz and Sahar (Saada governorate), the communications network in the Al-Luhayyah district, and the Al-Nakhilah area (Hodeidah governorate).

The Houthis have stated that these facilities have nothing to do with the military but are for civilian use. On September 29, the Saudi coalition conducted 38 airstrikes and missile attacks — launched from bases in Khamis Mushait, Taif, Najran, and Jizan — against the governorates of Taiz, Saada, and Hajjah.

The total number of Saudi-led coalition air strikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the beginning of the recent hostilities has reached 1,129.

According to reports from Yemen’s southwestern fronts, the offensive launched by forces of the Sixth Al-Amaliqa Brigade along the Al-Aghbarah axis and south of the Al-Wazi’iyah district has been repelled. Ansar Allah forces, using drone strikes and artillery fire, struck the attackers’ gatherings and military vehicles, neutralizing the attack.

During one of these actions, Rabash Mahmoud Ahmed Seif Al-Ka’louli, commander of the Sixth Brigade of the Al-Amaliqa Forces, was killed along with several of his men.

This is the second time Ansarallah has defeated the Sixth Al-Amaliqa Brigade. During the clashes that took place in the month of Dey 1400 (December 2021 – January 2022) along the western axis of Shabwa province, this brigade clashed with Ansarallah; this phase saw Ansarallah’s tactical withdrawal from the districts of Usaylan and Bayhan. However, by carefully monitoring the situation, Ansarallah managed to eliminate — in a surprise attack — Nasser Qassem Al-Ka’louli, then commander of the brigade, keeping opposing forces away from the tension zone for several months.

According to local Houthi accounts, reports spread by Saudi media regarding Al-Amaliqa forces’ control of the Shirira and Jabal Numan areas, as well as those regarding Ansarallah’s withdrawal from the city of Al-Shuqaira, are false. Overall, Ansarallah forces have managed to consolidate their advances in southwestern Yemen; by gradually liberating the highlands in these areas, they aim to impede the Saudi coalition’s offensive to reoccupy the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/