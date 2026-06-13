ISRAELHEZBOLLAHWAR. Lebanon: Israeli advance operation, fighting along four lines

While the United States, with the support of the Gulf countries and Israel, continues to consider ways to weaken Iranian forces, the front line in Lebanon remains open.

The following is the front line updated as of June 12th at 1:00 PM on the four axes where Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah are clashing.

On June 11th, Hezbollah fighters conducted 24 operations against the Israeli army, resisting its attacks and movements on the fronts of Tyre, Harfa, Rashaaf, Bint Jbeil, Al-Adisseh, Zouatar, and Yahmar al-Shaqif.

Tyre Harfa and Naqoura Front: On June 11, the Israeli army launched an assault along the Wadi Hassan axis, heavily bombing the areas of Majdal Zoun and Biyut al-Siyad. To counter the offensive, Hezbollah carried out four rounds of rocket attacks against Israeli troop concentrations in the Al-Rajman area, near Tyre Harfa, detonated several bombs along the road used by Israeli forces near Wadi Hassan, and struck a Merkava tank in the Al-Rajman area with a remotely piloted drone.

An Israeli troop concentration in the town of Naqoura was also targeted by suicide drones.

Zotar, Yohmor, and Qantara Front: Hezbollah struck a Humvee and a Merkava tank in Wadi Raj, as well as an Israeli bulldozer near Yohmor al-Shaqif, using three remotely piloted drones. Additionally, two kamikaze drones were launched against Israeli troop concentrations southeast of East Zotar, and one drone against Israeli soldier positions near Yohmor al-Shaqif.

Hezbollah fighters also ambushed concentrations of Israeli armored vehicles near Qantara, hitting them with two anti-tank missiles.

Al-Udyssah Front: Lebanese fighters carried out attacks against Israeli soldiers using three FPV drones against an Israeli army artillery position and ammunition transport vehicle in Al-Adisseh, as well as against Israeli soldiers fleeing in a rogue military vehicle near the Al-Adisseh artillery position. Two suicide drones were also launched toward the Jal al-Himar base south of Al-Adisseh.

Bint Jbeil to Rashaaf Front: Hezbollah fighters disabled a Merkava tank on the Saf al-Hawa road in Bint Jbeil using an FPV drone and then prevented Israeli forces from towing the tank with missile and artillery strikes.

Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israeli positions and concentrations of soldiers in the village of Qouzah and the town of Rashaaf, while an Israeli command center and technical facilities in Rashaaf, as well as the Namr al-Jamal occupation base, were hit by suicide drones.

Hezbollah also conducted air defense operations: “Hezbollah air defense forces prevented a Hermes 450 drone from flying over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, downed a Heron drone in the skies of the Nahla area in eastern Lebanon, and downed a Hermes 450 drone in the skies of the Al-Khardali area.” Hezbollah Source

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement: “Israeli soldiers have completed operations to reestablish operational control and clear the area north of the Nahal Sheket River, along the Forward Defense Line. The operation was part of efforts to strengthen positions in southern Lebanon and eliminate the direct threat to the communities of Galilee and Metula.” According to the IDF: “The Nahal Sheket River area was used by Hezbollah as a base for explosive drones and to launch indirect fire attacks against Israeli soldiers in the area. During the operation, troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, dismantled hundreds of terrorist structures and killed over 50 Hezbollah members. Several weapons were also recovered, including explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, and anti-tank missile launchers.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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