It’s not just the Haredi Arabs who are criticizing the Netanyahu government; Maariv, through Avi Ashkenazi, reports: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly remembered—rather late—and announced yesterday that in the coming days he is planning what appears to be a ‘sick visit’ to Kiryat Shmona. A city that has turned into a sort of ghost town: half, or perhaps a third, of the residents have left, the shops are closed, the neglect is evident, and the picture it presents is extremely bleak.” The city is one of the hardest hit by the conflict between Hezbollah’s Lebanon and Israel.

According to Haaretz: “Israel” utterly fails to comprehend Hezbollah and Hamas’s ability to recover. Reserve General Yitzhak Brick admits that Israel doesn’t understand how quickly Hezbollah and Hamas can recover and rebuild their strength.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reiterates Israel’s recognition of Somaliland: “Israel’s recognition of the independence of the Somaliland region is a clear violation of international law. Turkey will firmly continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of sister Somalia. As part of its efforts to ensure stability and security in Somalia, the Turkish Armed Forces continue to support the Somali Army in the fight against the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab. They are also helping to improve the organizational structure, training systems, and military infrastructure of the Somali Armed Forces, as well as providing support and assistance in the field of education.” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar paid an official visit to Somaliland on January 6. Israel and Somaliland are in talks over a potential Israeli military base, Israel Channel 12 reports.

Netanyahu’s office reported on December 8: “The ceasefire agreement concluded by the United States between Israel and Lebanon clearly establishes the need to completely disarm Hezbollah. This is essential for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future. The efforts made by the Lebanese government and the Lebanese security forces in this regard represent an encouraging start, but they are far from sufficient, as demonstrated by Hezbollah’s attempts to rearm and rebuild its terrorist infrastructure with Iranian support.”

Netanyahu reportedly gave the green light for a new operation in Lebanon, while the Lebanese army declared: “We have completed the demilitarization of the area south of the Litani River.”

In Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades are still searching for the remains of the last Israeli prisoner in the Gaza Strip, in the presence of the Red Cross, throughout the day.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on December 8. At least seven Saudi airstrikes have hit military camps, primarily al-Zand, in the Zubaid area of ​​Dhale governorate in southern Yemen. Saudi warplanes remain operational in the air, and Yemeni sources report that weapons were recently moved from the Jabal Hadid base in Aden to al-Dhale by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.

On January 7, it was learned that the ultraconservative, right-wing Giant Brigades, currently controlling Aden, had defected and joined the Saudi-backed Coalition Forces. The Southern Transitional Council (STC) subsequently collapsed. Saudi-backed troops are currently stationed in Shabwah, en route to Abyan and Aden.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) collapsed at approximately 5:00 PM CET on January 7. Saudi-backed National Shield Forces recently entered Ataq, the capital of the Shabwah region, and are in the process of conquering Aden. Aden, Ad Dali, and the Lahij regions are under the control of the Giant Brigades, which have defected to the Saudi side. The Giant Brigades are currently expelling the Southern Transitional Council from military positions in the three regions. The Tihamah region remains under the control of the pro-Saudi Tihamah Forces.

Ad Dalu, Lahij, southern Tihamah, and Aden are not yet under the control of Saudi-backed Yemeni forces. Saudi-backed troops only recently began clearing the Shabwah region, with a convoy entering Ataq. The National Resistance (pro-Hadi forces), YNR, has also largely defected to the Saudi side, which includes the Giant Brigades, Republican Guards, and Tihamah Forces. The Saudi-backed HSF have not yet secured all of southern Yemen. There are no HSF in Ad Dali, Aden, or Lahij, at least not yet. The only troops loyal to the STC remaining in Aden are the Storm Brigade, which is being detained by the Giants Brigade.

On January 8, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen claimed that Aidarus al-Zubaidi, leader of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), who disappeared on January 7 and was accused of “treason” by the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), fled to the UAE via Somaliland on a plane used in both Libya and Ethiopia by the UAE. Emirati officials: “There will be a painful and decisive retaliation against the Saudis.” And they will certainly turn to Israeli allies for retaliation, according to social media sources close to Hamas.

The Lebanese Army: “We have completed the demilitarization of the area south of the Litani River.” The army noted that the Israeli occupation of five bases and daily attacks have hampered the work of the Lebanese Army. Despite this, Israel struck a vehicle in the Jwaya area, near Wadi Jelo. A new civilian building in the city of Houla was destroyed by an Israeli attack. The Israeli army also attacked a group of building blocks in Taybeh, destroying them. They were supposed to rebuild a civilian home in the city.

The Army Command will prepare a plan for the confiscation of weapons north of the Litani River, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers next February.

In Gaza, a house on Jaffa Street, in the Tafah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, was bombed by Israeli air forces this evening. Israeli army: “We detected a failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel. The projectile landed inside the Gaza Strip, and we precisely targeted the launch point.” Residential homes were also demolished on January 8 in eastern Gaza City.

Four people were killed or injured in the Israeli shelling of a displaced persons’ tent near Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Locals set fire to a jihadist land grabber’s vehicle after it struck a Palestinian man between the villages of Al-Mughair and Khirbet Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, sparking violent clashes.

IDF forces stormed Beita, east of the city of Nablus.

