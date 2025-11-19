ISRAELHAMASWAR. Resolution 2803 for Gaza passes at the United Nations. 100 Hamas fighters refuse to surrender. West Bank under siege by settlers

Officially, the United Nations Security Council has adopted the US resolution on Gaza (Resolution 2803). The US draft resolution on Gaza was approved by the Security Council under number 2803, after receiving the support of 13 countries, with Russia and China abstaining without a veto.

With this, the resolution enters into force, paving the way for a new phase in the world’s approach to Gaza, in line with the American vision, which is being advanced step by step.

Hamas, in a statement, rejects any “international protection” for Gaza: “This resolution comes nowhere near respecting the political or humanitarian rights of our Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, which has faced two full years of brutal genocide and unprecedented crimes committed by Israel in front of the entire world. The effects and consequences are still unfolding, despite Trump’s plan declaring an end to the war.”

“The resolution essentially imposes a system of international protection on Gaza, something our people and all factions reject. It also establishes a mechanism to achieve the objectives of the occupation, the same objectives it failed to achieve with its genocidal war. The decision separates Gaza from the rest of the Palestinian territory and seeks to create new realities far from the principles and legitimate national rights of our people, depriving Palestinians of their right to self-determination and to establish their own state with Quds as its capital.”

“Resisting the occupation by any means is a legitimate right guaranteed by international law and treaties. The weapons of resistance are tied to the very existence of the occupation, and any discussion of weapons must remain an internal national issue, linked to a political path that guarantees the end of the occupation, the establishment of the state, and the achievement of self-determination.”

Israel Katz, Minister of War, recently said: “There will be no Palestinian state; the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized.”

A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry, led by Deputy Minister Yevkurov, discussed military cooperation and strengthening coordination with their Syrian counterparts in Damascus “in order to realize the common interests and aspirations of both countries,” the Syrian Ministry reported.

US envoy Tom Barrack, on al-Jawlani: “This kind of extraordinary leadership comes once in a lifetime.” According to Syrian sources, “The Jawlani advisor, just three years ago, attacked the commander of al-Qassam operations, Haj Muhammad al-Sinwar, because he had announced a joint committee with Hezbollah and the Iranian IRGC.”

The al-Qassam Brigades handed over the remains of an Israeli to a Red Cross team in Gaza City. According to Channel 12, quoting an Israeli official: “This is not about handing over the body of a prisoner tonight. The objects were found yesterday during search operations in the Zeitoun neighborhood and, at our request, will be sent to Israel for examination by the Red Cross.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 1:00 PM on November 18. The American website Task & Purpose: “We have discovered that Yemen’s air defenses are stronger and more advanced than expected, making direct attacks by American aircraft more dangerous.”

From Lebanon, there are reports of renewed internal tensions between parties supporting Hezbollah and those seeking to disarm the militias, and the clash has flared up again over the protection of the army, which is demanding an end to the IDF siege in the south of the country. MK Ghassan Hasbani, representing the Lebanese Forces party, commented on the call for the army to repel the Israeli incursion into the south: “We will not accept the Lebanese army becoming a defense force for armed groups that hide behind it and provoke neighbors and enemies.”

Fares Saeed: “Hezbollah is under siege, so much so that it has become an electoral bloc. The duo must be prevented from forming alliances with anyone.”

Waddah al-Sadiq, an independent Sunni MP: “Stop talking about arming the Lebanese army. No army in the Arab world can resist Israel. Arming the army diplomatically protects the borders. No army can protect the borders if Israel wants to attack Lebanon.”

A Lebanese vehicle was targeted by an Israeli drone strike in Bint Jbeil.

According to Israeli media: “The gunmen entrenched inside the Rafah tunnel network, refuse giving up. Their number is estimated to be around 100 fighters, some experienced and others newly recruited. The IDF has destroyed over 1,500 buildings in the areas of Gaza under its control since the ceasefire of October 10, 2025. The latest satellite images show entire neighborhoods under Israeli control razed to the ground in less than a month. The destruction occurred mainly in eastern Jabalia, Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Rafah. The actual number of buildings destroyed is likely much higher, as satellite imagery of some areas is unavailable.

Settler attacks continue in the West Bank. In a large-scale attack, dozens of settlers burned vehicles and attacked homes in the village of al-Jab’ah, southwest of Bethlehem. IDF soldiers arrested a young man in the town of al-Yamun, west of Jenin.

Settlers attack the village of al-Jib’a, southwest of Bethlehem.

IDF soldiers abuse a gunshot wound victim inside Far’a camp, south of Tubas. Jewish settlers protest the demolition of an illegal settler outpost in the West Bank east of Gush Etzion (a cluster of settlements located south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem). Teenager Daniel al-Rifai was arrested from his home in the town of Anata, northeast of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The IDF and police then intervened to stop the settlers’ actions, which the government believes are endangering Israel’s security.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

