ISRAELHAMASWAR. IDF aims to enter Lebanon from five points: Metula, Kfarkela, Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, Moshav Ya’ara. First ground incursion fails. Houthis fire on Tel Aviv

According to Politico, Tel Aviv is considering attacking Iranian targets in Yemen or Syria instead of targets in Iran. According to CNN citing an American source, Iran has already deployed missiles and is awaiting Israel’s response. If that were to happen, there are fears that Iran would launch an even larger attack than it has previously. US President Joe Biden has said that he does not think it is appropriate for Israel to strike nuclear facilities in Iran.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that Israel is not the only country considering options to respond to the Iranian attack and that the United States is also considering them.

Israel will retaliate “swiftly” against Iran for ballistic missile attack, Israeli source told NBC. The source added that “the timetable for exactly when to strike is “a little complicated” because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, but Israel is determined to strike quickly.”

The Guardian: “Following the recent Iranian attack, there is concern in Israeli security circles that a large-scale ballistic missile attack launched by Iran, Hezbollah or a combination of allies could have a devastating effect on missile defense systems.” Sky News: “Britain and the US will not support ‘Israel’ in launching direct attacks on Iran.”

Cyprus-based Mount Lebanon Government-in-Exile leader Elias Fares: “We are calling on the Israel Defense Forces to provide protection for the Maronite town of Ain Ebel on the border with Israel. The IDF has requested the evacuation of this town without giving a reason. It is a Maronite city, peaceful and committed to neutrality. If possible, we ask for the deployment of Israeli forces there, as the locals have nowhere to go.”

The Guardians of the Islamic Revolution began to spread a serious threat on their close media sites and various TV channels, according to which if Israel attacks oil facilities in Iran, there will be a harsh response in the form of attacks on oil facilities in Iran. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Russia is concerned about Israel’s growing signs of an attack on Iran; it is unacceptable to consider the possibility of an attack on nuclear facilities, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

In Lebanon, according to the Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the UN: “The Lebanese people and the Lebanese government do not want war and demand the implementation of Resolution 1701.” Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib told CNN: “Nasrallah had agreed to a ceasefire before he was eliminated, Netanyahu had also accepted. The Israelis used the negotiations to identify and kill Hezbollah leaders.”

Paris, out of fear of Israeli retaliation in Iran, called on its citizens in Iran to leave the country, and so did Germany.

An unmanned Houthi ship struck the British oil tanker Cordelia Moon on October 2. Security on board failed to stop the attack. On October 3, Yemeni Houthis from the Ansarallah movement carried out drone strikes in the Jaffa – Tel Aviv area, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree reported. In the previous days, the Houthis struck: the Nevatim base and the Rotem industrial area in the Negev. The operation was carried out with Quds 5 missiles, revealed for the first time. “The Quds missile used was developed and is capable of hitting any target in Israel,” AnsarAllah said in a statement. “This operation is part of the fifth phase of the escalation, which will expand day by day.” Also on October 2, they claimed responsibility for a “second operation, targeting the Marathopolis ship in the Indian Ocean with a cruise missile.” “Yemeni military forces also targeted the Marathopolis for the second time in their third operation, which occurred due to its violation of the ban on entry to Israel’s ports in the Arabian Sea. In this attack, it was hit by a suicide drone in the northeast direction of the Socotra archipelago, resulting in a direct hit to the ship.” The Houthis said they are continuing their naval blockade of the Red Sea.

In an attempt to diminish Hezbollah’s firepower, Israel has attacked Syria: “At around 5:25 p.m. this evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air strike from the direction of the Golan, against a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus, resulting in the death of three civilians, the wounded of three more, and the occurrence of material damage to private property surrounding the location”. And again the Syrian sources report: “Due to the attacks of the Israeli Air Force on the 38th Air Defense Brigade, stationed in the provinces of Daraa and Suwayda, it is now out of action. Of the 38th brigade, only one division remained in service: the 4th with the S-75 air defense system, located as part of the 150th regiment on the Suwayda-Damascus highway. In response, the Resistance factions hit with missile bombardment the American base in the city of Al-Shaddadi, south of the Syrian province of Al-Hasakah. On the night of October 3, Syrian air defenses engage in hostile objects off the Syrian coast and the resulting sounds are heard in Latakia and Tartus. The port of Jableh was hit. Sirens They sounded in the Golan for fear of drone infiltration near Majdal Shams and surrounding settlements.

Meanwhile, the ground operation that Western media wants to pass off as a targeted operation at specific points on the borders between Israel and Lebanon has begun. At 5:30 p.m. on October 2, the “Ziv” hospital in Safed confirmed that it had received 39 wounded Israeli soldiers following the battles in southern Lebanon. Other Israeli sources reported 58 wounded Israeli soldiers and 17 killed in Lebanon. The IDF said that during the morning fighting in southern Lebanon, 39 soldiers were wounded of varying severity. While the official IDF reports on October 3, in the past 24 hours the group has killed around 60 militants in Lebanon and attacked around 200 Hezbollah targets from the air.

IDF Chief of Staff General Harzi Halevi visited Tel Nof Air Force Base along with base commander Lt. Col. Ariel Dayan and other commanders: “We have the ability to reach and attack any point in the Middle East. And those of our enemies who have not understood this so far will soon understand it. We are determined to continue and will do everything to bring them back and we mourn the fallen victims,” ​​said the Chief of Staff. The Israeli army announced the killing of the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip. The situation is therefore tense to say the least on the borders between Israel and Lebanon, the villages evacuated on the border at the request of the IDF are about 60.

And now a look at the front line between Israel and Lebanon updated at 16:00 on October 3.

The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth declared: “Disaster in the ground offensive in southern Lebanon”. The Lebanese Ministry of Health in just 24 hours, October 2: 55 dead and 156 injured; October 3: The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that at least 46 people were killed and 85 injured in the country as a result of the attacks Israelis in the last 24 hours.. Third mass evacuation in southern Lebanon: An IDF spokesperson in Arabic ordered 26 more villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate north of the Hawli River. “The number of displaced persons in Lebanon has reached 1.2 million.” Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati said. Multiple incursions by Israeli forces into southern Lebanon on the night of October 3, clashes reported at different points: Metula; Kfarkela; Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, Moshav Ya’ara. Hezbollah ambushes and the respective IDF response began on October 2. Several incursions at these 5 points on the Lebanon-Israel border. The incursions range from 400 meters to one kilometer into the Lebanese belt. Hezbollah responded to the arrival of the Israeli military in Lebanon by firing rockets at Avivim. Hezbollah fighters likely targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the front lines after the clash in Maroun al-Ras. The same scenes were repeated on October 3 at 12:40 local witnesses reported Israeli helicopters intervening to evacuate the wounded. The second attempt to enter Lebanon from Maroun al-Ras also failed. Israel has confirmed the deaths of 11 soldiers in two days. Hezbollah launched massive preemptive strikes on suspected gatherings of Israeli forces in Moshav Ya’ara, in northern Israel, resulting in multiple direct hits.

According to Lebanese sources, yesterday’s IDF attack east of Maroun al-Ras also led to the bombing of a hospital slightly to the north in the center of Aitaroun, at 33.11763, 35.46871.

Israeli aircraft launched raids on several areas of Lebanon: Toul, Al-Tiri, Toura, Toulin and Mahmoudiyah. Hezbollah in response bombed a concentration of Israeli forces in the occupied settlement of “Yara”.

Israeli artillery shells on Al-Bashura in Beirut with phosphorus bombs. According to the civil defense: The raid launched by the Israeli army in the Bachoura area of ​​the Lebanese capital, Beirut, targeted the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic Health Authority in the region and hit its personnel leaving dead and wounded. An Israeli raid was recorded near Al-Assi hospital in Hermel.

The Israeli army reported bombing: “Last night we bombed the Bint Jbeil municipality building where Hezbollah fighters were working.” Seventeen attacks on the southern suburb of Beirut on the 3rd night: Al-Hadath, Al-Amerikan neighborhood, Chiyah, St. Teresa, Al-Kafaat intersection, Haret Hreik, Burj Al-Barajneh. The bombings killed Lebanese Red Cross personnel. On the afternoon of October 3, Israel hits the Hezbollah communications center in Dahiye.

The Islamic Resistance targeted at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, 10/ 3/2024, movements of Israeli forces in the settlement of Miskaf. They fired a rocket launcher and scored a direct hit. Hezbollah launched massive preemptive strikes against Israeli forces gathering in Metula, northern Israel, likely to stop a possible incursion into southern Lebanon. Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Misgav Am, northern Israel. Second time in 30 minutes, indicating that they may have succeeded in hitting a large gathering of Israeli troops. Red alerts in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding settlements, northern Israel, in the afternoon. Hezbollah likely targeted IDF forward positions.

Sirens sound in “Avivim,” Misqavam in the Finger of Galilee. Hezbollah claims attack by Israeli forces around the Al-Raheb site with two Burkan missiles. Lebanese sources reported 50 rockets fired toward Israel around 12:00 on October 3. The Israeli army spokesman: “A drone exploded in the Western Galilee, in addition to monitoring the launch of 25 rockets toward the Upper Galilee, where explosions were detected in the region.” According to Hezbollah’s Al-Mayadeen outlet in the south: “Rocket fire from Lebanon targeted Israeli rallies in “Diviv,” “Avivim” and the Finger of Galilee.”

Explosions were heard in the city of Tel Aviv without activating the sirens that were open from 2:00 on October 3. Sirens sounded in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. Warplanes and military helicopters flew low over Tel Aviv. Attempted to intercept a number of drones in the airspace of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Tel Aviv residents were asked to stay close to fortified locations. Four drones were launched from Yemen and exploded at low altitude in the airspace of the Tel Aviv area. A drone was also intercepted in the airspace of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, bringing to 5 the number of drones that entered the airspace in an hour. |Hamas also claimed responsibility for the attack on the Tel Aviv station after Daesh.

One dead and several wounded following the bombing by an Israeli aircraft and a house near the Al-Yaziji bakery in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

