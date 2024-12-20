ISRAELHAMASWAR. Yemen attacks Tel Aviv. Israel continues to destroy military infrastructure in Syria. First arrests have begun

The Authority forces in the West Bank are working according to a plan prepared during Donald Trump’s last term before leaving the White House. The plan calls for the dissolution of all Palestinian factions operating in the West Bank, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, whatever the cost.

The plan called for the establishment of joint checkpoints between Israel and the Authority in several areas belonging to the Palestinian Authority. The military operation launched by the Palestinian Authority security forces in Jenin is decisive for the future of the Authority and represents a message to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Israeli Energy Minister: “There will be no stability in the Middle East until we overthrow the regime in Tehran”. Iranian President Pezeshkiyan met with Egyptian President El-Sisi and Turkish President Erdogan in Cairo. With them also Abu Mazen during the meetings the negotiations for the release of prisoners and kidnapped people were discussed. Also in Cairo was Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati, invited by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to participate in the Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation Developing Eight (D-8). In Cairo the first contact between Iranian President Pezeshkian and Turkish President Erdogan after the collapse of the Assad regime.

Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi: “Not long ago, Israel refused to discuss a three-phase agreement that included a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal and the return of displaced persons. But today, thanks to the steadfastness of our people in Gaza and their confrontation on all levels together with the resistance and under American pressure, Israel is now discussing the agreement in its three phases, which includes our conditions that we have not renounced since day one and have shown flexibility in the implementation mechanism”.

On December 19, Hadi said in a speech in Beirut: “The ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are positive.”

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the American attacks in Yemen and calling on the people of “free nations and the forces of resistance to unite and stand together against this continued aggression against our people,” reiterating that the “Israeli enemy is a cancer that threatens the entire nation” and can only be addressed through firmness and resistance.

The European Commission has reported that it is ready to review sanctions on certain sectors to facilitate the reconstruction of Syria. On December 19, in Geneva, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, said: “The first meeting with the new Syrian government was at ambassadorial level and was fruitful.” She added: “Syria must be united and a broad government must be formed within 3 months.”

Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the IRGC, returned to the possible attack on Israel: “Iran’s third operation against Israel will definitely be carried out at the right time and in the right framework.”

Vladimir Putin also spoke about Syria and the Middle East in his December press conference: “We brought 4,000 Iranian fighters to Tehran from the Khmeimim base. We achieved our goal in Syria, we did not allow the creation of an Islamic caliphate, it was not terrorists who came to power there.” “The Syrian opposition factions” are no longer terrorists, because “Western countries communicate” with them. If they were terrorists, “they [the West] would not have done it.” Putin also said that Aleppo was taken by 350 militants and that 30,000 government soldiers and pro-Iranian units withdrew without a fight.

Talking about military bases in Syria, he said: “The permanence of Russian military bases in Syria depends on the coincidence of interests with the new authorities of the Syrian republic. Currently, Khmeimim and Tartus will now be used to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.”

According to Putin, the first beneficiary of the events in Syria is “Israel.” HTS leader Ahmed Al-Shara/Jawlani said: “There are two options for Hassaka and Raqqa: either the withdrawal of troops or a military operation.”

The IDF carried out attacks in Yemen yesterday, several videos online showing attacks on energy facilities in Sana’a. In response, the Axis of Resistance – Houthis launched a missile against Tel Aviv in the Ramat Gan area. An adviser to the Ministry of Information in the Houthi government said: “We will target the electricity and oil facilities of the Israeli occupation and the Israeli aggression will not go unanswered.”

And now a look at the front lines opened by Israel updated at 16:00 on the 19th of December.

Local Syrian sources in Al-Mayadeen: “The Israeli army destroyed the headquarters of the second and third battalions of the SAA, which are among the largest brigades of the Syrian army in the south of the country”. Also from Syrian sources comes the confirmation that there has been the “Complete demolition by Israel of Syrian military sites on the slopes of Mount Hermon and on the plateaus of Quneitra and Daraa”. Israeli soldiers have carried out combing of the sites of Sharat al-Haramoun, Tel Ain Marwan, Tel al-Hamriya, Tel al-Hamra and Tel al-Kassarat, north of Quneitra. The Israeli military confiscated jamming and communications equipment at forward sites in villages in the disengagement strip in Quneitra countryside and conducted raids and arrests in northern Quneitra countryside, supervised by Arabic-speaking officers.

In southern Lebanon, another ceasefire violation was reported, as Israeli tanks continued to assault the southern town of Bani Haiyyan for the second day in a row. Israeli bulldozers are moving near the western entrance to Naqoura, opposite the UNIFIL headquarters.

On 19 December: Israeli forces began withdrawing from the village of Bani Haiyyan, heading east towards Markaba. Israeli forces carried out explosions in Naqoura and Bani Haiyyan, while armored vehicles were seen moving in the area near Bani Haiyyan.

UNIFIL forces have begun to inspect the valleys along the Litani River, located between Deir Seryan, Aalman, Al Qusayr, Yohmor (Nabatieh) and Zawtar El Charqiyeh. The French unit is conducting intensive patrols in the residential neighborhoods and valleys of Deir Seryan and Taybeh. Seven Israeli vehicles were observed moving along the Kfar Kila-Deir Mimas road. Six entered the center of Deir Mimas, while the seventh headed towards the city’s forest near the Litani River. According to IDF: “The IDF continues defensive activity to remove threats in southern Lebanon. Troops of the 300th Combat Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue defensive activities to remove threats in southern Lebanon. During the activity, the troops located a weapons depot containing anti-tank missiles, an artillery gun, explosives and rocket launchers. In addition, they identified launching positions aimed at Israeli territory, along with a staging position used by the Hezbollah organization. All weapons were confiscated and dismantled. The brigade’s troops are deployed in southern Lebanon and along the border to protect the citizens of Israel in accordance with the agreements between Israel and Lebanon.”

Air defense activity over Gush Dan (Tel Aviv) amid a drone attack off the coast, likely launched from Yemen. Anti-missile sirens in the western Negev amid launches from Gaza

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 824 citizens have died in the West Bank since October 7. Israeli aircraft bomb a vehicle in Tulkarm camp. Tariq Al-Doush, commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Tulkarm Battalion, was killed on December 19 by Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military reports sabotage activity in eastern Nablus. IDF storms the city of Tulkarem from its western axis.

Al-Qassam Brigades claim stabbing: “An Israeli officer and 3 soldiers stabbed from ground zero, killed and their personal weapons seized in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip”. Al-Qassam also targets the “Majin” military site with a “Zuwari” suicide drone.

Israeli drone attack on Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip 10 dead. According to al-Mayadeen: 38 dead as a result of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on May 19, 31 of them in the northern Gaza Strip.

