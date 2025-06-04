ISRAELHAMASWAR. Witkoff deal rejected, Hamas ready for indirect negotiations. Israel prepares hospitals for escalation with Iran. Khorbat Ahzaa neighborhood razed

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he has ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue the fight against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, regardless of the state of ceasefire negotiations in the enclave. “I have instructed the IDF to continue operating in Gaza against all targets, regardless of any negotiations. Either Hamas will release the hostages or it will be destroyed,” Western media quoted the minister as saying.

According to a Ynet report, senior Israeli defense and security officials believe a military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities is “possible and necessary” to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Israel has reportedly presented its “red lines” for the nuclear deal to the United States, although it has said it will accept nothing less than the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, as well as all research and enrichment facilities on Iranian soil.

Israel has decided to increase hospital capacity and fully prepare 10,000 shelters to house Israelis in the context of a protracted conflict in preparation for a possible war with Iran. The conflict is inexorably approaching…

Israeli soldiers wounded in the “War of the Iron Swords” have launched a new campaign called “I Was Not Wounded in Vain – I Demand a Solution.” They are calling on the government to continue working to resolve the war and not give in to pressure to stop the fighting. The soldiers, members of the Forum of the Wounded of War, warn that ending the war would jeopardize its achievements and damage state security.

On prisoners Yedioth Ahronoth: “Hamas yesterday declared itself “ready to immediately start indirect negotiations” after having virtually rejected the updated Witkoff plan. However, Israeli officials said that it was decided not to send a delegation to Doha: the Israeli decision came because of the demands presented by Hamas, which differ radically from the offer presented by the American envoy. The sources said: “In reality, there is no change in Hamas’ position; despite all the statements, the fundamental gaps remain.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 14:30 on June 3. Yemeni channels adopted the IDF’s methods and issued a warning to the Israelis in the same vein: “To all residents of the Ben Gurion Airport area, and in particular the area indicated on the attached maps and the adjacent buildings: You are in the vicinity of areas that will be targeted by Yemeni forces in the near future. For your safety and that of your family, you must immediately leave Ben Gurion Airport and the surrounding buildings and stay away from the area.”

Israel intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen over the weekend.

IDF Spokesperson: “The IDF recently attacked weapons depots in the Latakia region of Syria, including coastal defense missiles, using fighter jets, posing a threat to international and Israeli freedom of navigation. In addition, anti-aircraft missile components were attacked in the Latakia area. The IDF will continue to work to maintain freedom of action in the region to carry out its missions and will work to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.

Israeli aircraft are flying low in the Homs region. On June 3, the Arida border crossing between Syria and Lebanon, destroyed by the IDF in November 2024, was reopened.

A Hezbollah commander was killed in a drone strike in southern Lebanon, the IDF said on May 31. According to the IDF, the strike in the Beaufort Castle area, near Deir ez-Zahrani, killed Mohammed Ali Jamul, commander of Hezbollah’s missile unit. On June 3, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in Aita al-Shaab, in southern Lebanon.

In 24 hours on May 31, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip, including militants and infrastructure used by Hamas, the army said. Hamas said Israeli strikes in the previous 24 hours killed 60 people and wounded dozens. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a drone strike on Friday in the neighborhood of Sabra in Gaza City killed a senior Hamas militant involved in weapons production.

In another incident on Friday, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade found a cell of four armed militants and killed them, the army said. The IDF added that the paratroopers also found and destroyed several explosive devices that were planted in their area of ​​operation.

Al-Quds Brigades release video of Catherpillar D9 armored bulldozer blown up in northern Gaza, claim attack on Merkava-4 tank with Yasin-105 grenade launcher, active protection system did not work

In the past two weeks, the Israeli army has completely razed the Khorbat Ahzaa neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

